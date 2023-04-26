Those in attendance for Idaho’s annual spring game at 7 p.m. Friday at the Kibbie Dome will certainly be familiar with quarterback Gevani McCoy, receiver Hayden Hatten and safety Tommy McCormick. But some non-household names will surely make plays that’ll result in fans saying, “Who’s that?”
To limit confusion, here are some under-the-radar offensive players to keep an eye on during the spring game on Friday:
Terrain Rainey
The graduate student from Olivet Nazarene has excelled in every way since stepping onto UI’s campus.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound mammoth of a man has been the Vandals’ best pass protector and will do a great job making sure the edge rushers don’t get noticed.
Nate Azzopardi
Azzopardi has been the best interior lineman for Idaho and has been one of the few big boys to get a legitimate push in the run game.
Since he’s only 6-foot-2, he already has a low center of gravity, which he uses to push interior defensive linemen off the ball. Watching him and Jahkari Larmond battle in practice has been a treat.
Jory Dotts
Dotts is battling for a starting tackle spot and has a lot of size to go along with his 6-foot-5 frame.
He has a great first step but has struggled to seal the edge in the run game. But his pass protection has kind of made up for it.
Ridge Docekal
Last year, the big question was who was going to start at quarterback for the Vandals. Obviously, that isn’t the case this year.
Coming into the spring, that wasn’t even the case for the backup spot. Redshirt freshman Jack Layne seemed to have that spot locked down — but Docekal, the Scottsdale, Ariz., native, has stepped up his play immensely during the spring. His understanding of the offense has improved, as has his ball placement.
Trent Elstad
Elstad is currently the Vandals’ third running back, behind Nick Romano and Anthony Woods.
The offensive line hasn’t given him a lot of push during team drills to show his stuff on a consistent basis, but when the line gives him a hole, he can make a cut. As of right now, his vision is probably slightly better than Romano’s.
Chance Bogan
“Who’s that guy?” That’s Chance Bogan — probably, the most impressive tight end on the Vandals’ roster.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound redshirt freshman does everything an elite tight end is supposed to do. He blocks well, he gets open and he makes plays after the catch.
Jordan Dwyer
Dwyer has been the early favorite to earn that third receiver spot. He’s so fast, he makes fast guys look — not fast. The redshirt freshman has improved his hands and catching radius as well.
Tommy Hauser
He’s Doeckel’s and Layne’s favorite target. The sophomore from Post Falls is making a name for himself during spring camp.
He hasn’t dropped a pass during team drills all camp, and while he’s just 180 pounds, his work ethic has been top notch.
His work ethic alone has given him an opportunity to see the field at the beginning of the season.