BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — With only a few minutes until halftime, the Idaho women’s soccer team got a throw into position in the box, and midfielder Maddie Haas — a sophomore out of Lewiston — took a header assist from Brooke Sosa and booted it in for her first-career goal, the clincher Sunday night in UI’s first win of the season, 1-0 over Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday.
“I was very happy with our performance, especially coming off a hard-fought game on Friday (vs. Boise State),” Vandals coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “Two things stood out to me: We had different people step up tonight and I am always happy when we can get a shutout.”
It was Malia Morales’ heave from the Roadrunners’ corner flag that set up Sosa’s accurate header to Haas.
In all, UI (1-1) also got two shots apiece from Taylor Brust and Kayleigh Frederick, while freshman keeper Avrie Fox tallied five saves in the Vandals’ first win of all time at Bakersfield, this one coming in 100-degree heat.
UI opens a four-game home stretch against Oregon Tech on Friday at 5 p.m. in the Kibbie Dome.
Idaho 1 0—1
Bakersfield 0 0—0
Idaho — Maddie Haas (Brooke Sosa), 42nd.
Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox, 5. Bakersfield: Andrea Neves, 4.