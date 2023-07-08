Ian Hamilton’s first major league save was in many ways unspectacular.
The former Washington State pitcher took the mound in the bottom of the ninth for the New York Yankees during a May 6 game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, trying to keep a 3-2 lead.
New York was ahead, putting the former Coug in position to earn his first career save. After two quick outs, Hamilton would give up a double, putting the game-tying run on second with two outs. Two quick strikes later, Isaac Paredas hit a fly ball to shallow right field to Isiah Kiner-Falefa to end the game.
The sequence itself wasn’t spectacular — but the former WSU hurler’s journey to get to that point certainly was.
That save was the highlight of what has been the best season in Hamilton’s professional career — a career that’s involved injuries as well as farm system battles and led him to where he is today — pitching for the most storied franchise in baseball.
The funny thing? Hamilton had no idea until later that he just earned his first big-league save.
Despite achieving the first save of his seven-year professional career, he was more focused on what he could’ve done better for his next outing.
“I actually didn’t know it was my first one,” Hamilton said of the save. “My initial reaction — it felt normal, but at the same time amplified by 10 at least. And to do it against the team the Rays are, it felt really nice to do that.”
Hamilton talked to catcher Kyle Higashioka after the game about the pitch that yielded the double earlier in the inning, a representation of his mindset to continue to improve and be a part of “as many wins as possible,” in the pitcher’s words.
Beginnings
Before the 6-foot-1, 200-pound righty headed to the Big Apple at Yankee Stadium to take the mound in pinstripes, he took the mound collegiately at Bailey-Brayton field in Pullman.
Hamilton was recruited to Washington State by then-coach Don Marbut out of Skyview High School in Vancouver, Wash., and wasted no time cementing himself as one of the best pitchers in the Pac-12.
In 2014, as a freshman, Hamilton carved a role for himself as one of the Cougars’ go-to closers. In 28 appearances, Hamilton pitched 30 innings and surrendered only 34 total hits, nine earned runs and finished with 15 saves, 34 strikeouts and a 2.70 ERA.
Hamilton improved his sophomore year, appearing in 27 games but pitching 43 innings and striking 37 batters while surrendering only eight earned runs and finishing with an ERA of 1.67.
“I was just really fortunate to coach him,” Marbut said. “My last two years were his first two years, and instantly from the time he stepped on campus he had a presence about him. Sure, he had good stuff when it came to his pitches but he just had a presence about him. ... He’s a guy who just never was rattled. That closing role he had for us was a perfect fit.”
Despite his string of success at the closing position, Hamilton would see his role change in his junior year.
Marbut was fired after Hamilton’s sophomore year in 2015, and Marty Lees was hired as the next head coach.
Lees, who also recruited Hamilton as an assistant at Oregon State, moved the junior out of the bullpen and into the starting rotation.
“I wish Ian could’ve stayed in the same role (as a closer),” Lees said. “I think he would’ve had a much better last season with us at Washington State. We knew, later on, it was probably not going to be his role. For him to give and serve his team — it was great. But he probably could’ve been drafted in better rounds if he stayed in that closing role.”
Hamilton’s lone year as a starter in 2016 wasn’t encouraging. He gave up 16 hits in 17 innings pitched in his first three starts. Seven of them came in his first start against Texas State after he hadn’t given up more than five hits in all of 2015.
He would go 0-3 in those games and finish the season with a 2-10 record. Hamilton finished the season with a 4.97 ERA.
That year would be Hamilton’s last year taking the mound for Washington State. He finished with the Cougars as a three-time all-Pac-12 selection and finished with a school-record 28 career saves.
He was drafted in the 11th round of the MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox and signed a contract, marking the beginning or what would become a long and arduous journey.
Starting off strong
The start of Hamilton’s career had many highlights. After making just one start for the Arizona League White Sox in his debut in 2016, Hamilton was promoted to the Low-A Kannapolis Intimidators, where he spent the rest of the season and finished with a 3.69 ERA.
Hamilton would continue to be promoted through the White Sox’ farm system, starting 2017 with the High-A Winston-Salem Dash and finishing out the year with the Double-A Birmingham Barons, where he started the 2018 season.
Hamilton would eventually be promoted to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights before making his major league pitching debut with the White Sox on Aug. 31, 2018, against the Boston Red Sox. Hamilton pitched the final inning and allowed no hits and walked none.
He finished the season making 10 appearances for the White Sox. He pitched eight total innings and finished with an ERA of 4.50.
At the conclusion of the 2018 season, Hamilton had worked his way up the entire White Sox farm system and finished the year off with major league experience in just three seasons.
“If you don’t have the goods, you don’t get to pitch in the big leagues,” Marbut said. “He’s up there (in the majors) because he’s got great stuff. He’s got a great arm and all the type of makeup that allows him to be successful on that stage.”
Those first three years seemed to signal the beginning of something great.
Setbacks
Hamilton began the 2019 season on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation that stemmed from a minor car accident in February of that year.
The White Sox optioned Hamilton back to Charlotte after he returned from the injury, where he would suffer another setback.
On June 4, 2019, a foul ball screamed into the Charlotte dugout, hitting Hamilton in the face. The impact knocked three of his teeth out, and cut open the roof of his mouth.
Hamilton endured eight surgeries over the next two years to try and repair the injuries from the incident that included getting new teeth to replace the missing and damaged ones, a shattered jaw and several facial fractures. He also wasn’t able to eat solid food for a year.
Hamilton missed the rest of the 2019 season.
In 2020, he managed to fight through the injuries, making four more appearances for the White Sox. Those were the last games Hamilton would pitch for Chicago.
The White Sox designated the former Washington State pitcher for assignment on Sept. 18, 2020, beginning a series of claims and designations for assignment (DFAs), which means he was effectively waived and allowed to be picked up by other teams or sent back to the minors.
From Sept. 18, 2020 through Feb. 5, 2021, Hamilton was claimed and/or designated for assignment by the White Sox, the Seattle Mariners, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins invited Hamilton to spring training as a non-roster member Feb. 17, 2021. The Twins would bring Hamilton back to the team, selecting his contract on June 3, 2021, and assigned him to their Triple-A team, the St. Paul Saints, three days later.
Hamilton appeared in 38 games for St. Paul in 2021, not making a major league-appearance for Minnesota.
Hamilton continued to play most of the 2022 season with St. Paul, appearing in 23 games and posting an encouraging 1.88 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
After encouraging play in Triple-A, 662 days after his last major league appearance, three years on the date from when he took a foul ball to the face that nearly derailed his career, Hamilton finally made his major league debut for the Twins on June 4, 2022. It had all the makings of an epic comeback story, just without the epic ending.
Minnesota lost that game 12-3 to the Toronto Blue Jays. Hamilton pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs while walking another and recording no strikeouts. It was the lone appearance for Hamilton with the Twins.
Minnesota traded Hamilton to the Cleveland Guardians two months later on Aug. 2. He spent the rest of the year with Cleveland’s Triple-A affiliate, the Columbus Clippers, where he continued to struggle. He pitched 18 2/3 innings in 15 games for the Clippers, posting a 6.27 ERA.
After two years and being a part of five different franchises, Hamilton opted for minor league free agency on Nov. 10, 2022.
“Ian is a very mentally tough person,” Lees said. “His work ethic and everything he did was different. The way he went about his work would lend you the idea he’s never giving up. It doesn’t matter what obstacle he went through.”
After being bounced around from team to team for two years, minor league free agency was a gamble.
Turns out, it ended up being the best decision for Hamilton.
Back to business
On Feb. 3, 2023, Hamilton signed a minor league contract with the New York Yankees. After not making the team following spring training, he was optioned to New York’s Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, where he made three appearances. Hamilton chose to push the opt-out date of his contract to April 5. Two days before that date would take place, the Yankees selected his contract on April 3.
Hamilton was back on a major league roster.
“I took the opportunity to bet on myself — all in on it,” Hamilton said. “And it worked out — and I had that mindset the whole time.”
Hamilton’s determination was iron-clad enough that he was willing to sit out the whole season.
“I told (that to) my agent, somewhat jokingly,” Hamilton said. “(I told him) ‘I don’t care what happens. I’ll sit out the whole season if I have to and pitch in the playoffs if someone just wants a hired gun.’ I really just bet on myself and had to turn down a lot of offers.
“At this point in my career, I know how much time I’m putting into this, so I wanted someone to acknowledge the time I’ve put into this and give me something in return. Everything up until (the Yankees offer) was morally a slap in the face, kind of. ... I’ll do anything I have to do to show everyone that I’m worth what I think I’m worth.”
Hamilton’s bet has paid off. Since the Yankees called him up, he has cemented a role in New York’s bullpen as one of the team’s best closers.
Hamilton has pitched 26 2/3 innings in 21 games, striking out 32, with 10 walks, six earned runs and has a season ERA of 2.03.
He briefly ran into another hiccup shortly after his first save when he was placed on the injured list for six weeks on May 17 with a groin strain.
Hamilton has since been activated and hasn’t lost form. On June 29 in his first game back against the Oakland Athletics, he closed the game in the final inning in just 10 pitches, allowing no hits and no walks to secure a 10-4 win for his squad.
Against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 1, Hamilton again closed out the game in the final inning. He allowed a solo-home run and three total hits, but he also struck out two batters to secure the 6-2 win.
Now that Hamilton has secured a role for himself on the team, his focus is solely on one thing and one thing alone — win.
“Trying to stay in the league and being able to (pitch) for the Yankees, it puts a chip on your shoulder,” Hamilton said. “Just doing that has given me a more competitive edge. And then, the environment over here is a great baseball environment. You have all the components to win over here. I’ve never experienced something like this before.”
Hamilton’s career has been a roller coaster of events. From a great beginning that was followed by a tumultuous couple years to now. Throughout all of those years, he’s never lost his motivation or his drive, and now it’s paying dividends.
But looking back on his career, Hamilton does have some advice for his younger self.
“I got hit in the face a few years ago,” Hamilton said. “So, I guess my first piece of advice would’ve been to duck.”
