Ian Hamilton’s first major league save was in many ways unspectacular.

The former Washington State pitcher took the mound in the bottom of the ninth for the New York Yankees during a May 6 game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, trying to keep a 3-2 lead.

New York was ahead, putting the former Coug in position to earn his first career save. After two quick outs, Hamilton would give up a double, putting the game-tying run on second with two outs. Two quick strikes later, Isaac Paredas hit a fly ball to shallow right field to Isiah Kiner-Falefa to end the game.

