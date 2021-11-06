BOISE — Moscow’s boys’ swimming team had four individuals in six events and all three relays qualify for the finals at the Idaho state swimming meet at the Boise City Aquatic Center/West YMCA.
The top six in each event advance to the final round, which takes place starting at 7:30 a.m. today.
Reid Johnson, Micah Wolbrecht and Ethan Baird led the way for the Bears with top-six finishes in two individual events. Johnson qualified first in the 100 butterfly in a time of 53.28 seconds and was second in the 200 free at 1:49.17. Wolbrecht was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.40 and second in the 50 free at 22.40. Baird was third in the 100 backstroke in 57.70 and sixth in the 100 free in 50.79. Ian Schlater also qualified in 100 back in fifth at 59.48.
The 200 medley relay of Schlater, Baird, Johnson and Luke Zimmer was first in preliminaries in 1:43.53. The 400 free relay of Johnson, Baird, Zimmer and Wolbrech was third in 3:31.40. The 200 free relay of Wolbrecht, Schlater, Malachi McMillan and Zimmer took fourth in 1:36.27.
For the girls’ team, Megan Crossland was fourth in the 100 breastroke in 1:16.51 and fifth in the 200 individual medley in 2:31.65. The 200 medley relay of Brenna Newlan, Crossland, Mia Ellis and Hannah Hoesman tok fourth in 2:07.91.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERWSU 4, Washington 2
SEATTLE — The Cougars scored three unanswered goals in a stretch of 17 minutes in the second half to take care of the Huskies in Pac-12 play at Husky Soccer Stadium.
Sophomore forward Alyssa Gray had a goal and an assist for Washington State (13-2-4, 7-1-3), which moved into third place all alone with the three points for the victory. Junior midfielder Grayson Lynch, senior midfielder Sydney Pulver and sophomore forward Margie Detrizio each had one goal apiece for the Cougars.
McKenzie Weinert had a goal late in the second half for Washington (6-8-4, 4-4-3), which also had an own goal in the first half.
Freshman Nadia Cooper had two saves for the Cougars, and Olivia Sekany finished with seven saves for Washington.
WSU now awaits a possible NCAA tournament bid. The Selection Show takes place at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Washington State 1 3—4
Washington 1 1—2
WSU — Grayson Lynch, 31st.
UW — own goal, 34th.
WSU — Alyssa Gray, 51st.
WSU — Sydney Pulver (Gray), 62nd.
WSU — Margie Detrizio (Sydney Studer), 68th.
UW — McKenzie Weinert (Summer Yates), 76th.
Shots — Washington State 21, Washington 15. Saves — WSU: Nadia Cooper 2. Washington: Olivia Sekany 7.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLWSU 113, NW Nazarene 43
PULLMAN — Six of 10 Cougars who played scored in double figures in a rout of the Nighthawks in the final exhibition game before the season begins at Beasley Coliseum.
Junior guard Johanna Teder led the way for Washington State with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker added 17 points, eight assists and seven steals. Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Senior forward Ula Motuga tallied 15 points and six rebounds and junior center Bella Murekatete chuipped in 18 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman guard Tara Wallack came off the bench to score 12 points and added six boards.
Jordan Pinson paced Northwest Nazarene with 10 points.
The Cougars open the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against San Jose State.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE
Thabach 0-3 0-0 0, Nieto 1-3 2-2 4, Knishka 1-4 0-0 2, Jenkins 3-7 0-0 9, Eubanks 2-5 1-2 5, Clark 1-2 0-0 0, Pinson 4-6 1-2 10, Bohner 0-2 0-0 0, Thurman 3-11 1-2 8, Gall 1-8 0-0 2, Sylve 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 5-8 43.
WASHINGTON STATE
K. Leger-Walker 6-7 2-2 17, C. Leger-Walker 6-18 1-4 16, Motuga 6-10 2-3 15, Teder 7-13 1-3 20, Murekatete 7-10 4-4 18, Wallack 5-7 1-2 12, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Nankervis 3-6 1-2 7, Levy 0-5 1-2 1, Sarver 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 43-82 14-23 113.
NW Nazarene 10 14 6 13— 43
WSU 34 20 29 30—113
3-point goals — Northwest Nazarene 6-18 (Jenkins 3-6, Clark 1-1, Pinson 1-2, Thurman 1-4, Thabach 0-1, Nieto 0-1, Knishka 0-1, Eubanks 0-1, Bohner 0-1), Washington State 13-34 (Teder 5-9, K. Leger-Walker 3-3, C. Leger-Walker 3-11, Wallack 1-1, Motuga 1-3, Jones 0-1, Sarver 0-2, Levy 0-4). Rebounds — Northwest Nazarene 23 (Thurman 7), Washington State 58 (Murekatete 11). Assists — Northwest Nazarene 5 (Clark, Pinson 2), Washington State 27 (K. Leger-Walker 8). Total fouls — Northwest Nazarene 20, Washington State 14. A — N/A.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU sweeps past Arizona
PULLMAN — Junior outside hitter Pia Timmer had 12 kills as the Washington State volleyball team beat Arizona 25-16, 25-12, 25-22 in Pac-12 Conference play at Bohler Gym.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis added 28 assists and junior defensive specialist Karly Basham finished with 12 digs for the Cougars (15-8, 9-4).
Puk Stubbe tallied nine kills and seven digs for the Wildcats (14-10, 6-7). Emery Herman added 19 assists and Kamalie Hiapo also had seven digs.
The Cougars next play at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at home against Arizona State.