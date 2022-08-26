SEATTLE — As the longest tenured members of the current roster, Mitch Haniger and Marco Gonzales expect the Seattle Mariners will have more meaningful games later this season.

That doesn’t diminish Thursday’s 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians, which was the start of an important stretch against another playoff contender and a potential postseason preview.

“This is what I guess we envisioned. As a player you want it to happen sooner. You’re hoping for this season every year,” Haniger said. “But we’re right in the mix.”

