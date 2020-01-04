HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni is convinced James Harden operates on a different level than most players, especially after his latest dazzling performance.
Harden had 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Rockets to a 118-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.
“He just understands the game, sees it and knows where he wants them,” D’Antoni said. “They stay out, he throws a lob. They come in, he throws that. He’s got that little runner, his 3s are all over the place. I mean, he’s really good. He’s one of the best ever.”
On a “Flashback Friday” night in which the Rockets wore their retro ketchup-and-mustard uniforms from their back-to-back NBA title days in the mid-90s, Harden sported a retro look of his own, with a white headband and cornrows.
With Philadelphia threatening late, Harden knocked down a deep step-back 3-pointer over Josh Richardson with 1:17 left in the game that put Houston up 10. On the next possession, he found Clint Capela with an alley-oop for a thunderous dunk.
Harden’s triple-double was his first of the season and 43rd of his career, tying Fat Level for eighth-most in NBA history.
Capela was a point shy of his career high in scoring, finishing with a season-best 30 points and 14 rebounds.
“You never feel comfortable,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “He dribbles two feet over half-court and you still don’t feel like you’re close enough. Then, you try to get close and he’s strong enough and good enough to go by you, and then, Capela gets behind your head for the lobs. The package is lethal. They’re hard to beat.”
The 76ers have lost four straight, their longest skid since dropping five in a row in Dec. 2017.
Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and four blocks, which matched a career-high. It was his 25th career triple-double and third this season. Tobias Harris scored 24 points.
“We can never let the highs get too high or the lows get too low,” Simmons said. “We’ve got to get better.”
MAGIC 105, HEAT 85
ORLANDO, Fla. — Terrence Ross scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Orlando shut down Miami in the fourth quarter.
Miami scored only six points in the fourth quarter, going 3 for 19 from the field. Jimmy Butler had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat.
CELTICS 109, HAWKS 106
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Boston overcame an 18-point, first-quarter deficit against Atlanta.
Marcus Smart started in place of the flu-ridden Kemba Walker and scored 15 points, adding nine assists and hitting a 3-pointer that gave Boston a four-point lead with 43 seconds left. Gordon Hayward scored 18 points, and Enes Kanter had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
BLAZERS 122, WIZARDS 103
WASHINGTON — Damian Lillard scored 35 points and CJ McCollum added 24 in Portland’s victory over Washington.
Hassan Whiteside added 23 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks to help Portland snap a five-game losing streak.
LAKERS 123, PELICANS 113
LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 46 points against his former team, Danny Green added 25 and Los Angeles rolled over New Orleans.
It was Davis’ second straight 40-point game against the team he played seven seasons for after he was the top overall pick in 2012. He also had 13 rebounds for his 16th double-double of the season.
LeBron James had 17 points and 15 assists for the Lakers, who have won four straight after having a season-high, four-game losing streak.
SUNS 120, KNICKS 112
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 38 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 29 and Phoenix rallied in the fourth quarter to beat New York.
Phoenix won for the third time in four games. Aron Baynes added 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 13 boards.