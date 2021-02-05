Harrington, Idaho win at Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. — Senior guard Gabi Harrington racked up 24 points and 16 rebounds as Idaho started quickly and beat Eastern Washington 79-69 on Thursday in a Big Sky women’s basketball game at Reese Court.
The Vandals (10-5, 9-2), who have won four in a row and seven of their past eight games, jumped to a 25-9 lead in the first quarter.
UI coach Jon Newlee said he had a feeling beforehand Harrington “was going to have a monster game. She was feeling it and she’s been feeling really good at practice, getting her wind back from the injuries.”
It was just the 10th game this season for the senior guard.
“She’s healthy again and she really brought it tonight,” Newlee said. “We needed it. We needed every bit of those minutes that she played tonight.”
Junior guard Gina Marxen collected 14 points and seven assists in a 40-minute performance for the Vandals, freshman guard Paris Atchley added 14 points while sophomore forward Beyonce Bea had 13 points and three steals.
The Vandals shot only 6-for-28 from 3-point range but they held Eastern to 1-for-9 in the first half before the Eagles (6-10, 5-6) found their stroke.
“They got loose for some 3s and we know how dangerous they are from 3,” Newlee said. “I was a little disappointed in that effort.”
Grace Kirscher scored 24 points and Aaliyah Alexander added 16 for the Eagles, who pulled to within 65-61 before Bea hit a layup to spark an 8-0 Idaho flurry.
The Vandals won the rebound column 38-30 and shot 21-for-26 from the foul line.
The two teams will play each other at noon Saturday at Memorial Gym.
IDAHO (10-5, 9-2)
Bea 3-7 7-9 13, R. Alexander 1-2 1-2 4, Gandy 3-10 0-0 7, Marxen 4-12 5-5 14, Harrington 9-17 5-6 24, Atchley 5-7 3-4 14, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0, King 1-2 0-0 3, Klinker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57.
EASTERN WASHINGTON (6-10, 5-6)
Cunill 4-7 0-0 8, Burnham 3-9 3-3 10, Dick 1-7 0-0 3, A. Alexander 7-12 1-1 16, Kirscher 10-17 1-1 24, Dickie 2-6 2-4 6, Knowles 0-1 0-0 0, Jung 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-63 7-9 69.
Idaho 25 12 19 23—79
E. Washington 9 15 20 25—69
3-point goals — Idaho 6-28 (R. Alexander 1-1, Atchley 1-2, King 1-2, Harrington 1-6, Marxen 1-8, Gandy 1-8, Bea 0-1), Eastern Washington 6-16 (Kirscher 3-5, Burnham 1-1, A. Alexander 1-2, Dick 1-4, Jung 0-1, 0-1, Dickie 0-3). Rebounds — Idaho 38 (Harrington 16), Eastern Washington 30 (Dickie 7). Assists — Idaho 13 (Marxen 7), Eastern Washington 9 (Cunill 2, A. Alexander 2). Total fouls — Idaho 9, Eastern Washington 21).