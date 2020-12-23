Boise State’s Bryan Harsin wanted out of the Mountain West Conference. On Tuesday, he got his wish.
Harsin was announced as the head coach at Auburn after seven years and a 69-19 record at his alma mater.
The stunning move came three days after Boise State suffered a 34-20 loss to San Jose State in the Mountain West Championship.
Harsin hadn’t been connected as a serious candidate at Auburn or anywhere else until reports surfaced Tuesday that he was close to accepting the job. Auburn announced the hire a short time later with an edited image of Harsin wearing an Auburn polo shirt and hat.
“I knew it would take a special opportunity to get me out of Boise and Auburn is exactly that — the chance to compete at the highest level for one of the greatest programs in college football,” Harsin said in a statement.
Harsin won three Mountain West championships at Boise State but lost in the title game two of the past three years. He led the Broncos to a win in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl in his first season with the Broncos and won at least 10 games in five of his six full seasons.
Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, a former Boise State linebacker and assistant coach, seemingly would be a leading candidate to replace Harsin. Former record-setting quarterback Kellen Moore, currently the offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys, also figures to be a potential candidate.
Emails from Harsin to Boise State president Dr. Marlene Tromp and then-athletic director Curt Apsey surfaced recently in which the coach voiced his displeasure with the Mountain West when the league initially voted not to play football this fall.
Harsin also pushed for renovations to the east side of Albertsons Stadium, which were announced in January but eventually put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Auburn fired Gus Malzahn on Dec. 13 despite a buyout of more than $21 million. Harsin also replaced Malzahn at his first head coaching stop at Arkansas State before leaving for Boise State one year later.
Harsin’s buyout at Boise State is only $250,000.
“We are thrilled to welcome coach Harsin to the Auburn family,” Auburn athletic director Allen Greene said in a statement. “He’s a proven winner whose record speaks for itself. Coach Harsin impressed me with his detailed plan to lead Auburn to consistently compete for championships in the Southeastern Conference.”
FlightAware.com showed a private plane fly to Boise on Tuesday morning from Prattville, Ala. — about an hour away from Auburn. That same plane left about five hours later to head back — presumably with Harsin on board. If so, he would have been in the air when the deal was announced.
Many of Boise State’s players apparently found out about the news on social media. Corner Jalen Walker tweeted, “Couldn’t even tell us” to his account, while many others posted messages as well. There was no team meeting to announce the news since most players either already had left town or were leaving for the holidays.
“Boise State has been on a stunning trajectory for decades and has effectively built on our previous successes,” Boise State president Dr. Marlene Tromp said in a statement. “Each of our head coaches has used his unique talents to enhance the excellence of this program — an excellence we have all come to expect — and we are confident that our next coach will do the same.
“This is an exciting time for Boise State and Bronco Athletics. A national search for our next head coach will begin immediately.”
Complicating things for Boise State is the fact it doesn’t currently have an athletic director to lead the search for a new coach. Apsey was reassigned in October, and interim athletic director Bob Carney is holding down the fort until a new athletic director is hired. Boise State originally hoped to have a new AD in place by March.
Harsin was hired in December 2013 to replace Chris Petersen, who won two Fiesta Bowls and went 92-12 before leaving to go to Washington. Harsin played at Boise State and was a longtime assistant, spending 22 of the past 26 years in the program.
He left in 2011 to spend two years as a co-offensive coordinator at Texas before landing his first heading coaching job at Arkansas State in 2013. He was there just one year before returning to Boise when Petersen left.
Harsin is 76-24 in eight years as a head coach.
Boise State went 5-2 this season and declined a bowl invitation after the loss to the Spartans. It’s the first time since 2001 the Broncos didn’t appear in a bowl game.
Boise State has won at least 10 games in 17 of the past 22 seasons and have 14 conference championships during that span.
Possible candidates in addition to Avalos and Moore include Montana State coach Jeff Choate, Washington offensive line coach Scott Huff, Minnesota offensive coordinator Mike Sanford. Among current assistants, offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau would seem to be the most likely candidate.
Harsin is expected to officially be introduced at Auburn at a press conference as early as today.
“We started the search with two goals. We want a coach who will lead our team to consistently compete at the highest level and to make Auburn proud on and off the field,” Auburn president Jay Gogue said in a statement. “We found both in coach Harsin.”
Idaho Press reporter John Wustrow contributed to this report.