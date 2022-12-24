Hartman leads Wake to Gasparilla Bowl win

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman throws beads to his teammates after being named Most Valuable Player of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 AP Chris O'Meara

bowl roundup

TAMPA, Fla. — Sam Hartman completed 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in what was expected to be his final game with Wake Forest, a 27-17 win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night.

The redshirt junior now will look at entering the NFL draft or the transfer portal.

