As Washington State coach Jake Dickert said in a pre-camp news conference and on social media leading into his team’s first day of fall practice, it’s “harvest time” for the Cougars.

WSU began its first day of fall camp with a helmets and shorts practice Wednesday at Rogers Field.

“It was good to get out there Day 1, get the kinks out, get the guys going back a little bit,” Dickert said. “I challenged them a little bit coming off the field — we only get 15 of these before school starts and we’ve got to maximize every one. Excited about getting things kicked off.”

