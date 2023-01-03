RENTON, Wash. — The idea that the Seattle Seahawks would go into Week 18 with a chance at the playoffs seemed ludicrous back during training camp.

At that point, the Seahawks were expected to be among the worst teams in the league this season.

So credit is due to Pete Carroll and his players for being in this position after Sunday’s 23-6 win over the New York Jets improved Seattle to 8-8 and kept its playoff hopes alive for one more week.

Tags

Recommended for you