Healthy UI receiver room is a scary sight

Wide receiver Terez Traynor prepares to make a catch during Idaho’s first spring practice Tuesday in Moscow.

 August Frank/Daily News

The Idaho football team might have one of the best receiver duos in the entire Football Championship Subdivision with senior Jermaine Jackson and junior Hayden Hatten.

Both Jackson and Hatten earned first-team All-Big Sky nods in 2022, Hatten as a receiver and Jackson as a kick returner. Jackson notched a second-team nod as a pass catcher as well.

Jackson and Hatten were the only tandem in the FCS to each account for more than 1,000 receiving yards last season.