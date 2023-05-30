Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, left, tries to get past Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa )
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) shoots as Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) defends while Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, right, watches during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa )
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, left, shoots as Boston Celtics guard Derrick White defends during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa )
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, and Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin reach for a rebound during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa )
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, left, reaches for a rebound along with Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, left, shoots as Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III defends during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, center, grapple for the ball along with forward Caleb Martin during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White walks past the Celtics logo during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat Monday, May 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, right, passes as he collides with Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, left, shoots as Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III defends during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, left, reacts after being called for traveling as Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin stands behind during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 29, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa )
BOSTON — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Caleb Martin had 26 points and 10 rebounds in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night to help the Miami Heat beat the Celtics 103-84 and turn back Boston’s attempt at an unprecedented comeback.
The Heat recovered after blowing a 3-0 lead in the series and advanced to the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons. They will face the Western Conference champion Nuggets, with Game 1 in Denver on Thursday night.
Bam Adebayo scored 12 points with 10 rebounds for Miami, which is the first No. 8 seed to play for a championship since the 1999 New York Knicks. Top-seeded Denver has been waiting since sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22.