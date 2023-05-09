Knicks Heat Basketball

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) goes up for a shot against Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Saturday.

 Wilfredo Lee

MIAMI — The lead was shaky at times. The shooting went cold. The building got tense. There were moments when the Miami Heat looked like they were about to get themselves into trouble.

And they found a way — again.

The unpredictable ride of the eighth-seeded Heat continues, with Miami on the brink of yet another trip to the Eastern Conference finals. Jimmy Butler had 27 points and 10 assists, Bam Adebayo finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Heat topped the New York Knicks 109-101 on Monday night.

Tags

Recommended for you