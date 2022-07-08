Helbling hangs up whistle

Ten years ago, a young and eager Phil Helbling took charge as head football coach at his alma mater, Moscow High School.
A former Bear, Idaho Vandal and Bears assistant, Helbling went on to lead his hometown team for the next decade.
This year, he’s retiring as coach, although the Moscow physical education teacher will stay on as track coach.
The reason for hanging up the hat? Helbling and his wife, Kirsten, have three young kids — 5-year-old Burkely, 3-year-old Marlowe and 4-month-old Bronson — and he wants to spend more time with his family.
“Football takes a lot of time — it’s a 12-months-a-year job,” Helbling said. “I just thought my kids and my wife deserved me as far as being home more, and I wanted to be home more. That was probably more than anything the driving force.”
That’s not to say Helbling won’t miss the Friday night lights, the intense competition, the relationships with coaches and players, and everything else that comes with high school football.
“More than anything, you can talk about all the big games and the four district titles, a couple wins over Pullman the last couple years after, shoot, whatever it was — seven straight times or something like that,” Helbling said. “But I think more importantly than anything, and I think a lot of people would say it but it’s why you do it: It’s the relationships you build with the kids, with the coaches.”
Helbling said he knew from a young age that he wanted to be a coach. At first, he thought he wanted to be a college football coach, but after walking on with the Vandals as a receiver in 2009, he gravitated more toward the job security and impact he could have in the high school ranks.
Still, he didn’t necessarily see himself as a head coach; he coached for several years as an assistant at Moscow and one year at Pullman starting when he still was in college at UI.
But when the former Moscow coach John Sheaff called it quits in 2011, Helbling decided to throw his name in the pool.
His name was chosen.
“From there it was a whirlwind, there’s no doubt about it,” Helbling recalled. “There’s a lot more to it than obviously I knew or thought.”
It wasn’t always easy going for Helbling and Co., especially in the early years. Helbling lost his first five games as head coach in 2012 en route to a 2-6 record.
For a while, there were more losses than wins, but the Bears were building something.
Things started to turn around in the latter half of the 2018 season when the Bears won three of their final four games on their way to earning a district championship and a home state playoff game against Vallivue of Caldwell.
They took their lumps in that game, but the stage was set.
The next season, Moscow topped Pullman 27-19 in 2019 for its first win against its border rival since 2011. The Bears also won another district crown, earned another state tourney berth and finished with a winning 5-4 record.
The next year was the shortened COVID-19 season in which Moscow went 4-2 and earned a crushing state tournament victory against Jerome on the Tigers home turf, 47-6.
Helbling’s final season in 2021 featured another victory against the rival Greyhounds but no trip to the state tournament. The Bears went 3-5.
But for Helbling, it never was about the wins and losses.
“Walking out on the field and the lights and the kids being pumped up and motivated to play — those are the feelings, those are the things I’m going to miss,” Helbling said.
He’s a coach through and through, and he didn’t want to give it up completely. Coaching track won’t take as much time away from his family.
Helbling said he also envisions returning to the football field again someday.
“Never say never,” he said. “I enjoy the game too much and everything that comes with it.”
As for this fall, you’ll find Helbling in the stands cheering on his former players.
“I told the kids that are going to be out next year that I’ll be their biggest fan,” Helbling said. “I’ll be their biggest cheerleader, their biggest supporter.”
