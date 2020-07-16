COLFAX — The Palouse Coyotes 18U travel baseball team registered a pair of wins Wednesday, beating Mt. Spokane of Mead, Wash., 9-4 and 7-5 at McDonald Park in Colfax.
Palouse accounted for all of its Game 1 scoring in the middle innings, plating five runs in the second to get things started.
Oak Held — fresh off a two-homer night at LC 19U — had three hits, a run scored and an RBI to pace the Coyotes (6-4). Carson Coulter added two hits and two RBI. Nate Akesson tacked on two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.
Ryan Bickelhaupt picked up the win, striking out three against four hits, two walks and just one earned run in three innings.
Held launched his third home run in two days in the nightcap, and got a boost with two hits — one a double — from teammate Konner Kinkade to help Palouse overcome a 5-0 deficit in the third inning.
Mt. Spokane had three of its five hits in the five-run second. Palouse responded with two scores in the third, then four runs in the fifth inning to swipe the momentum. The Coyotes blanked the visitors in the five final innings.
Held claimed a win, working three two-hit innings of relief and allowing no runs. Mitch LaVielle struck out five in 2 2/3 no-hit innings before Held took over.
GAME 1
Mt. Spokane 001 200 1—4 6 0
Palouse 051 300 x—9 12 0
Allen, Jamin Smith (4), Shane Thompson (5) and Quentin Ayers; Ryan Bickelhaupt, Kolby Sisk (4) and Konner Kinkade, Eric Akesson (6). W—Bickelhaupt. L—Allen.
Mt. Spokane hits — Jaxson Davis (2B), James Lundberg (2B), Allen (2B), Ayers (2B), Logan Lefler.
Palouse hits — Oak Held 3, Carson Coulter 2, Nate Akesson 2, Brady Wells (2B), Konner Kinkade, Eric Akesson, Mitch LaVielle, Kolby Sisk.
GAME 2
Mt. Spokane 050 000 0—5 5 2
Palouse 002 041 x—7 9 2
Unknown, Carson Coffield (3) and Quentin Ayers; Brady Wells, Mitch LaVielle (2), Oak Held (5) and Carson Coulter.
Mt. Spokane hits — Logan Lefler (2B), Quentin Ayers (HR), Jaxson Davis, Carson Coffield, Shane Thompson.
Palouse hits — Konner Kinkade 2 (2B), Oak Held (HR), Eric Akesson, Payton Kallaher, Carson Coulter, Brady Wells, Kayden Carpenter, Ryan Bickelhaupt.
Jr. Blue Devils 14-10, CV 5-6
The Moscow Junior Blue Devils earned a sweep of a doubleheader against Central Valley of Spokane, winning by scores of 14-5 and 10-6 at Bear Field in Moscow.
In the bottom of the first in the opener, the Junior Blue Devils (13-8) sent 16 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs to put the game away promptly.
Tyson Izzo paced Moscow with three hits and three RBI. Levi Anderson added two hits, a run scored and three RBI. Mike Kiblen had a double and a triple, an RBI, and scored three runs. Tyler Howard had two hits and scored twice.
Jamie Green picked up the win on the mound, allowing two hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out two in 3 2/3 innings of relief.
Preston Boyer powered the Blue Devils in Game 2 with three hits, including a double, and three RBI. Thomas Holt added a double. Both extra-base hits came in the fourth, when Moscow posted four runs to break free from a tight game.
Mike Kiblen, who had two hits and two RBI offensively, earned the win, going two innings with two strikeouts, three hits, one earned run and one walk. Garrett Farrell closed it with two hitless innings, in which he fanned two CV batters.
GAME 1
Central Valley 400 010 0—5 6 5
Moscow (12)00 002 x—14 11 1
Caleb Monroy, Elliot (3), Easton (4), Nolan Koch (6) and Sean Laffey; Preston Boyer, Jamie Green (2), Liev Comis (6) and Tyson Izzo. W—Green. L—Monroy.
Central Valley hits — Craig Anglsley 2, Cam Nacarrato (2B), Hunter, Joe Pitts, Caleb Monroy.
Moscow hits — Tyson Izzo 3, Mike Kiblen 2 (2B, 3B), Tyler Howard 2 (3B), Levi Anderson 2, Jack Driskill, Garrett Farrell.
GAME 2
Central Valley 022 110 0—6 7 4
Moscow 320 410 x—10 7 4
Joe Pitts, Craig Anglsley (5), Mason Heberling (6) and unknown; Mike Kiblen, Ethan McLaughlin (3), Garrett Farrell (6) and Tyson Izzo. W—Kiblen. L—Pitts.
Central Valley hits — Craig Anglsley 3, Joe Pitts (2B), Cam Naccarato, Nolan Koch, Dillon.
Moscow hits — Preston Boyer 3 (2B), Mike Kiblen 2, Thomas Holt (2B), Tyson Izzo.
Mt. Vernon 9-3, Palouse AA 7-1
The Palouse AA travel baseball team fell twice in heartbreaking fashion to the Riverdogs in a doubleheader at Pullman High School.
In the opener, the Coyotes (4-8) saw a 5-2 lead evaporate, as they fell behind 7-5 going into the bottom of the sixth. Palouse tied it in its half of the inning, but Mt. Vernon retook the lead with two runs in the seventh for the win.
Colin Dreewes had three hits, a run scored and an RBI to lead the Coyotes. Braden Plummer had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Joey Hecker also finished with two hits, a run scored and an RBI.
Hecker took the loss on the mound, allowing a hit, three walks and two runs — both earned — in only getting two outs.
In Game 2, Palouse loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh but couldn’t get a hit to possibly force in the tying run.
Plummer had two hits to lead the way. Dreewes’ second-inning double scored Josh Greene for the Coyotes’ lone run.
Elliot Lee went the distance on the mound for Palouse, allowing five hits, three walks and three runs, two earned. He struck out five.
GAME 1
Mount Vernon 101 014 2—9 8 1
Palouse 031 102 0—7 10 0
Alex, unknown (2), Charlie (3), Brady (7) and Xavior; Tyler Elbracht, Nick Webb (5), Joey Hecker (6), Joseph Bendel (7) and Braden Plummer. W—Brady. L—Hecker.
Mount Vernon hits — Xavior 3, Alex 2 (3B), Craig 2 (2B), Trey.
Palouse hits — Colin Dreewes 3, Braden Plummer 2 (2B), Joey Hecker 2, Josh Greene (2B), Elliot Lee, Marcus Hilliard.
GAME 2
Mount Vernon 100 101 0—3 5 1
Palouse 010 000 0—1 7 3
Trey and Xavior; Elliot Lee and JD Peterson.
Mount Vernon hits — Quinn, Alex, Gabe, Trey, Charlie.
Palouse hits — Braden Plummer 2, Josh Greene (2B), Colin Dreewes (2B), JD Peterson, Joey Hecker, Elliot Lee.