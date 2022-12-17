LOS ANGELES — One of them was a Cougar for seven seasons. The other was only in Pullman for one year but turned it into a campaign to remember.

Despite vastly different paths to the Palouse, Washington State receiver Renard Bell and linebacker Daiyan Henley will leave the school with lasting impacts.

Neither Cougar leader was expected to take the field in today’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl against Fresno State — that is until coach Jake Dickert dropped a bombshell Friday that Bell will be a gametime decision.

