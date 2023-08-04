GREENSBORO, N.C. — Russell Henley still thinks about a poor finish from two years ago at the Wyndham Championship. He had no complaints about his start Thursday, an 8-under 62 that gave him the lead in the final tournament before the PGA Tour’s postseason.

Henley hit his approach to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 15th on his way to a 30 on the back nine at rain-softened Sedgefield Country Club. He led by one over Adam Svensson and Byeong Hun An, who birdied his last two holes.

Henley is at No. 34 in the FedEx Cup standings, while Svensson is No 37 and An No. 52. They are assured a place in the postseason, which is for the top 70. They could be getting a head start on the FedEx Cup playoffs.

