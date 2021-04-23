Her potential is limitless

Community Colleges of Spokane added local appeal by hiring Jessica Kramer.
Now, the Lewiston native is stocking her team with area talent.
Four athletes from the region recently signed to play for Kramer, the former Lewiston High School standout and first-year Sasquatch women’s basketball coach, at Spokane Falls. Clarkston’s AJ Sobotta, Lapwai’s Glory Sobotta and Genesee’s Claira Osborne signed last week, and Pomeroy’s Emma Severs signed Wednesday.
The quartet brings familiarity to Kramer’s first recruiting class and gives credence to her hope of making Spokane Falls a pipeline for area talent to reach the next level.
“I would love for those high schools to filter kids to myself, and then from The Falls, I want to be able to help those kids be able to go on to other schools,” Kramer said. “We want kids from the surrounding areas to want to come to The Falls, to have a good experience and be able to move on.”
Osborne “pretty much a guaranteed double-double”
Based on her title, “Whitepine League Player of the Year,” Osborne exceeded her peers on the court this past season.
A year ago, that statement would’ve been dismissed.
Offseason improvements catapulted the Genesee senior from an unheralded role player into one of the most dominant forces in Whitepine. League Division I. Now, she’s headed to Spokane Falls to presumably continue her upward trajectory.
“I think she’s going to be very successful,” Kramer said.
Osborne wasn’t a regular starter on Genesee’s 2020 state tournament team, which Bulldogs coach Greg Hardie said was one of his deepest and didn’t rely on Osborne to score. The coach said the then-junior “had flashes of ‘Wow,’ ” but was “really inconsistent.” She wasn’t included on the WPL’s list of postseason honors.
But something was different about Osborne during Genesee’s offseason scrimmages. She took command on the court and routinely displayed the “Wow” factor that was fleeting before.
“All of a sudden when we were scrimmaging, she became nearly unstoppable,” Hardie said. “We’re playing to 10 or 11 and she’d score eight of the 11.”
That dominance carried into Osborne’s senior season. She compiled multiple memorable performances, including scoring 17 of her 35 points in the first quarter on senior night and amassing 31 points and 19 rebounds en route to snapping Lapwai’s 34-game winning streak.
The versatile 5-foot-10 post ended the season averaging 18.2 points and 10 rebounds per game, earning league player of the year honors and a first-team all-state nod.
It all caught Kramer’s eyes, and she lured Osborne to Spokane Falls and away from other schools that were courting her.
“She seems very dedicated toward this team and what’s best for each player, and that’s what I like in a coach,” Osborne said of Kramer. “She mentioned while I was up there (on my recruiting visit) that, ‘I want you to become the best athlete that you can be,’ and she’s going to push me toward my limits, (see) how far I can go.”
Kramer called Osborne a “walking double-double,” almost echoing Hardie’s statement that she is “pretty much a guaranteed double-double.” Her stats prove as much.
“What I love about Claira is just her work ethic. She doesn’t take possessions off,” Kramer said. “And you can tell she’s a good teammate.”
Kramer also commended Osborne’s soft hands, midrange jumpshooting ability and overall toughness.
And if last year’s progression was an indication, Osborne’s ceiling might not be in view.
“I don’t know if she’s scratched the surface of how good she could be when she’s playing consistently at a high level,” Hardie said. “I’m really excited to see what she can do up there.”
Guernsey may be contacted at mguernsey@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @MD_Guernsey.