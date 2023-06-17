SEATTLE — Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, rookie Bryan Woo struck out nine and the Seattle Mariners beat Chicago 3-2 Friday night for their third win in four games.

Four Seattle pitchers combined to walk none and strike out 16, including Luis Robert four times and Jake Burger and Andrew Vaughn three times each. The White Sox have struck out 32 times in their last two games, sliding to their sixth loss in eight games.

Hernández broke a 2-2 tie against Tanner Banks (0-1), driving a fastball 432 feet to center. He also tied the score 1-1 with an RBI double in the fifth and is hitting .364 with three homers and 10 RBI in June.