KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Teoscar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Julio Rodriguez had four hits for Seattle, including a ninth-inning single that provided an insurance run the Mariners wound up needing. Cal Raleigh added a home run and a double.

“Obviously Julio had a huge night for us,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Probably the most impressive thing he did for us was take the (single) into right field in the ninth inning. We needed all the insurance runs we could get. That proved to be the winning run in the ballgame.”

