MIDDLETON, Idaho — Alexis Herrera entered the state track meet knowing she could win her best event. But she had to prove it.
“I’m still in shock,” Herrera said Friday after throwing 117 feet, 5 inches, to claim the Class 1A girls discus title in the Idaho state small-school track and field meet at Middleton High School.
Her two-foot personal record gave her the title by more than six feet.
Other titles went to Orofino’s Reid Thomas with big personal records in the Class 2A boys shot put and discus and, it appears, Logos’ Clara Anderson in the Class 1A girls 3,200-meter run.
Most results are unofficial because of technical problems at the meet.
Herrera had come into the day with the top mark in the field this season, but she’d been improving so quickly in recent weeks that nobody knew how the state meet would play out. She’d settled for sixth last year, and never broke 100 feet until five weeks ago.
As it happened, she took the lead with her second throw and never relinquished it.
“I came down here with confidence, knowing I had the potential to win,” she said. “But actually winning is a great feeling, especially my senior year, the last time in high school I’ll be throwing the discus.”
She’s been competing in the discus for six years and is coached by her father, Sun Herrera, who threw for Lapwai in the early- to mid-1990s.
Thomas, an Orofino senior, ripped two significant personal records to repeat in the shot put at 57-4½ (a PR by 2 feet) and discus at 155-7 (a PR by 6 feet).
In the shot, Orofino teammates Nick Graham and Joel Sneddon placed third and fourth, respectively.
Anderson, a Logos senior, won in 11 minutes, 55.86 seconds.
Orofino’s Ruby Kessinger placed second in the girls Class 2A long jump and seventh in the shot put.
Kamiah’s Jack Wilkins was third in the Class 1A boys pole vault.
In prelims for today’s finals, Kadence Beck of Highland in Class 1A roared to times of 57.55 in the 400, 25.99 in the 200 and 12.50 in the 100.
Results from the large-school meet at Boise, involving Lewiston in 5A and Moscow in 4A, were unavailable because of technical problems at the meet.
Area state placers
CLASS 2A
Girls
Medley relay — 8. Orofino 2:07.01.
Long jump — 2. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 17-2½.
Shot put — 7. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 32-3.
Boys
Medley relay — 8. Grangeville 3:58.10.
High jump — 4. Harrison Hill, Oro, 5-10.
Shot put — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 57-4¾. 3. Nick Graham, Oro, 46-1. 4. Joel Sneddon, Oro, 46-1.
Discus — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 155-7. 6. Cutter Robinson, Gra, 132-1.
CLASS 1A
Girls
3,200 — 1. Clara Anderson, Log, 11:55.86. 6. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 12:28.77. 7. Sara Casebolt, Log, 12:37.77. 8. Mari Calene, Log, 12:45.16.
Medley relay — 4. Logos 1:55.94. 8. Deary 2:01.66.
Pole vault — 7. Logan Landmark, Kam, 8-0.
Long jump — 4. Sydney Miller, Log, 15-5.
Triple jump — 7. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 31-5½.
Shot put — 1. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 117-5.
Boys
Medley relay — 4. Logos 3:44.60.
Pole vault — 3. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 12-5. 7. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 11-0.
Triple jump — 7. Jason Mohl, Tim, 39-5.
Shot put — 4. Porter Whipple, Kam, 47-1. 8. Shane Hanson, Pra, 132-3.
Pomeroy qualifies three
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Katie Boyer won the girls pole vault and two other Pomeroy athletes joined her in qualifying for the Washington Class 1B state meet.
Boyer vaulted 8-9, Raelin Borley placed fourth in the shot put at 32-7 and Troy Steele took third in the boys javelin.