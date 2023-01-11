OROFINO — Jagger Hewett hit a career milestone as the Kendrick Tigers dealt the Orofino Maniacs their first loss of the season in a 48-40 nonleague boys basketball decision on Tuesday.

Hewett finished with 21 points, landing him squarely at a total of 1,000 in his time thus far with Kendrick (7-1). He also had seven steals in the contest.

“(Hewett) just leads our team really well,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “Most of what he does starts defensively.”

