COEUR D’ALENE — Will Casebolt’s 3-pointer with three seconds left capped a rally in which Logos of Moscow trailed by 20 points midway through the second quarter in a 66-65 victory Saturday against Lakeside of Plummer/Worley in a Class 1A Division I state play-in game at Lake City High School.
Logos (16-7) got behind early thanks to the pressure defense by Lakeside (12-4), which forced 13 turnovers.
“They weren’t able to press us as well,” Logos coach Joe Casebolt said. “We switched to man from a zone defense in the second half and we were able to keep chipping away.”
Logos cut the lead to nine entering the fourth quarter, and was down by two with 12 seconds left. Joe Casebolt drew up a play for Will, and his off-balance 3 went in.
But Lakeside still had time left. Vander Brown, who finished with a game-high 36 points, made a 3-pointer that would have given his team the win, but the officials conferred and waved it off, ruling it left his hand after the buzzer.
Will Casebolt finished with 31 points, while Aiden Elmore and Seamus Wilson each tallied 10 for the winners.
Nayati Vassar contributed 10 for Lakeside, which beat Logos 69-67 on the road Feb. 7.
Logos will play Oakley in the first round of the state tournament at 1 p.m. Pacific on Thursday at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (16-7)
Jack Driskill 2 0-0 4, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 4 1-2 10, Will Casebolt 9 7-10 31, Jasper Whitling 1 2-2 4, Seamus Wilson 4 0-0 10, Roman Nuttbrock 1 0-0 3, Ben Druffel 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 10-14 66.
LAKESIDE-PLUMMER/WORLEY (12-4)
Vander Brown 13 9-14 36, Brutis Sijohn 2 2-4 7, Nayati Vassar 5 0-0 10, Quincy Hall 4 0-0 9, Patrick Brown 0 0-0 0, Josh Kee 0 3-4 3, Preston Spotted Horse 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 14-22 65.
Logos 15 14 14 23—66
Lakeside 20 22 10 13—65
3-point goals — Casebolt 6, Wilson 2, Nuttbrock, Elmore, Brown, Sijohn, Hall.
Pullman 61, Tumwater 50
SPOKANE — Jaeydn Brown had 26 points as the Greyhounds overcame a halftime deficit to beat the Thunderbirds in a Class 2A regional tournament game at University High School.
Pullman (21-2) went on an 18-9 run in the third quarter to flip a 29-27 deficit to a 45-38 lead. The Greyhounds cruised from there.
“We did a great job tonight in the second half,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “I thought Jaedyn Brown stepped up tonight and was a big force in the second half for us. Tanner Barbour was also able to hold their leading scorer to two points on the night and he normally has 18. It was a great win.”
Grayson Hunt added 15 points for the Greyhounds.
Connor Hopkins paced Tumwater (19-5) with 20 points.
Pullman will play either Prosser or White River at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in a state quarterfinal-round game at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
TUMWATER (19-5)
Luke Reid 1 0-0 3, Andrew Collins 4 0-0 10, Luke Brewer 0 2-3 2, Brayden Oram 2 0-0 4, Jacob Dillon 0 0-0 0, Reis Howell 0 0-0 0, Connor Hopkins 7 2-3 20, Ryan Otton 4 1-2 9, Seth Weller 0 0-0 0, Gunnar Harroun 0 0-0 0, Adam Overbay 1 0-0 2, Tanner Brewer 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-8 50.
PULLMAN (21-2)
Grayson Hunt 7 1-2 15, Payton Rogers 0 4-5 4, Tanner Barbour 3 2-2 8, Riley Pettitt 0 0-0 0, Thomas Cole 0 2-3 2, Luke Pendry 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 6 12-14 27, Champ Powaukee 2 0-0 5, Tyler Elbracht 0 0-0 0, Dane Sykes 0 0-0 0, Austin Hunt 0 0-0 0, Elliot Lee 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 21-26 61.
Tumwater 11 18 9 12—50
Pullman 11 16 18 16—61
3-point goals — Hopkins 4, Collins 2, Reid, Brown 3, Powaukee.
GIRLS BASKETBALLColton 68, Wellpint 37
SPOKANE — The Wildcats handled the Redskins in the Washington Class 1B regional tournament at Central Valley High School
Colton (19-2) outscored Wellpinit (11-6) 25-4 in the second quarter to take a 37-14 lead at halftime. The Wildcats led 58-24 after three periods.
“Our defense definitely set the tone tonight and set everything else up for us,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “We did a really good job on their leading scorers (Marissa Seyler and Ashawna Anderson) and made sure they couldn’t get anything going.”
Lola Baerlocher and Maggie Meyer each had 20 points for the Wildcats.
“I thought Lola played really well,” Vining said. “She really got in the flow of the game and was able to knock down some open shots. I think another key to the game for us was having such balanced scoring. We had three players in double digits and they didn’t really know who to key in on.”
Colton will face either Pomeroy or Willapa Valley at 9 p.m. Thursday in a state tournament quarterfinal-round game at Spokane Arena.
COLTON (19-2)
Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 6 5-9 20, Mary Pluid 2 0-0 4, Kyndra Stout 6 0-2 16, Kaydee Heitstuman 1 0-0 2, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sydni Whitcomb 3 0-1 6, Lola Baerlocher 7 0-0 20, Leah Musson 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 5-12 68.
WELLPINIT (11-6)
Marissa Seyler 3 2-4 10, Amiah Brisbois 0 0-0 0, Kipi Denison 1 2-2 4, Rayah Hill 4 0-0 8, Ashawna Anderson 3 0-2 7, Ava McCrea 1 0-0 3, Yalena Andrew 0 0-0 0, Danae Norman 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 4-10 37.
Colton 12 25 21 10—68
Wellpinit 10 4 10 13—37
3-point goals — Baerlocher 6, Stout 4, Meyer 3, Seyler 2, Anderson, McCrea, Norman.
Garfield-Palouse 52, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 39
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Vikings used a 19-4 third-quarter run to erase a halftime deficit to beat the Wildcats in a Washington Class 1B regional tournament game at Wenatchee High School.
“It was a pretty close game in the first half,” Garfield-Palouse coach Garrett Parrish said. “That quarter was the difference in the game, really.”
The Vikings’ second-half comeback was fueled by Madi Cloninger and Kenzi Pedersen. Cloninger had 16 points, and Pedersen added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Maci Brantner had eight points and 11 rebounds for Gar-Pal (17-4).
Callie Haden led Wilbur-Creston-Keller (15-5) with 16 points.
The Vikings will play either Waterville-Mansfield or Mossyrock at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in a state tournament quarterfinal-round game at Spokane Arena.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (17-4)
Zoe Laughary 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Cook 2 0-0 6, Madi Cloninger 5 1-2 16, Mak Collier 2 0-1 4, Maci Brantner 4 0-3 8, Kenzi Pedersen 5 5-8 15. Totals 19 6-14 52.
WILBUR-CRESTON-KELLER (15-5)
Callie Haden 7 0-0 16, Karsen Brashears 3 2-2 9, Sascha Springstead 3 0-0 6, Mackenzie Arden 2 1-2 5, Kaidyn Maioho 1 1-2 3, Rocksie Timentwa 0 0-1 0, Carly Johnson 0 0-0 0, Sydney Robinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-7 39.
Garfield-Palouse 11 9 19 13—52
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 9 15 4 11—39
3-point goals — Cloninger 5, Cook 2, Collier, Haden 2, Brashears.