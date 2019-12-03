Colton
Coach — Nick Simons (fourth season)
Last season’s record — 9-11 overall, 5-7 in league
Returning varsity letterwinners — Kian Ankerson, sr., guard; Chris Wolf, sr., guard; Jackson Meyer, sr., post; Jaxon Moehrle, soph., guard; Dalton McCann, soph., guard; Raphael Arnhold, soph., post
Outlook — The Wildcats will seek to capitalize on their speed to force turnovers and score buckets in transition.
Garfield-Palouse
Coach — Steve Swinney (fifth year)
Last year’s record — 17-9 overall, 11-1 in league
Returning letterwinners — Austin Jones, jr., guard; Blake Jones, sr., guard/wing; Dawson Dugger, sr., guard; Ethan Hawkins, sr., post; Jacob Anderson, jr., post
Outlook — The Vikings will look to their three returning starters for leadership as Swinney seeks to help his players “achieve a chemistry.”
Kendrick
Coach — Tim Silflow (second year)
Last year’s record — 1-20 overall, 1-9 in league
Returning letterwinners — Alex Sneve, sr., guard; Chase Burke, sr., guard; Talon Alexander, jr., guard; Kolby Anderson, soph., forward; Tavien Goldsberry, jr., post; Rylan Hogan, jr., post; Maison Anderson, soph., post; Preston Boyer, soph., guard
Outlook — The Tigers bring “a lot of quickness on the offensive and defensive ends of the court,” according to their coach. Silflow cites lack of size as his team’s primary concern.
Moscow
Coach — Josh Uhrig (fifth year)
Last season’s record — 17-5 overall
Key returners — Ben Postell, sr., post; Benny Kitchel, jr., wing/post/guard; Brayden Decker, sr., guard
Outlook — Postell (6-5), Kitchell (6-4) and Decker (6-3) will give the Bears both skill and size as they seek their fourth straight trip to the Idaho 4A state tournament. “We’re going to lean on the posts,” Uhrig said, “and hopefully that frees up stuff for our guards.” Postell will miss the first few games while healing from football injuries.
Potlatch
Coach — Ryan Ball (fourth year)
Last year’s record — 19-7 overall, 9-3 in league
Returning letterwinners — Brayden Hadaller, sr., guard; Connor Akins, sr., forward; Tyler Wilcoxson, sr., forward; Ty Svancara, sr., forward; Justin Nicholson, sr., guard; Jerrod Nicholson, sr., guard
Outlook — With Potlatch having graduated its starting center, Ball emphasizes “rebounding and our post offense” as things to work on. Experience is a strength for this year’s Loggers, whose senior class includes six returning lettermen from a team that finished second at the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament.
Pullman
Coach — Craig Brantner (14th season)
Last year’s record — 21-7 overall
Key Returners — Ethan Kramer, sr., forward; Braden Roberts, sr., forward
Outlook — The Greyhounds, who fell in the Washington Class 2A semifinals, will shoot for their fourth straight trip to State. Brantner said he could name as many as 10 key newcomers, with sophomore point guard Evan Strong among them. Isaiah Strong will skip his senior season to prepare for college football, Brantner said.
Troy
Coach — Kelly Carlstrom (second year)
Last year’s record — 9-15 overall, 5-11 in league
Returning letterwinners — Grayson Foster, sr., guard; Zachary Stoner, sr., guard; Tyler Heath, sr., guard; Brendan Noble, sr., guard; Reece Sanderson, sr., post; Rhett Sandquist, sr., post
Outlook — Troy has experience in its favor, returning six lettermen from last year’s team. The Trojans are putting an emphasis on disrupting their opponents with defensive pressure.