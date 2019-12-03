Moscow
Coach — Karlee Wilson (second year)
Last year’s record — 8-16 overall, 2-5 in league
Key players — Megan Watson, sr., point guard; Ellie Gray, frosh., shooting guard
Outlook — Last season, the Bears made it to the championship round of the Idaho Class 4A District I-II tournament, where they fell to Sandpoint in two games to lose a best-of-three series despite a pair of eight-point performances by Watson.
Under Wilson, the Bears have gotten plenty of offensive rebounds, but struggled to convert them in to points.
Pullman
Coach — Chris Weeks (first year)
Last year’s record — 4-17 overall, 0-12 in league
Returning letterwinners — Hailey Chittenden, sr., post; Hallie McDougle, sr., guard; Peyton Teevens, sr., guard; Meghan McSweeney, jr., guard; Hailey Talbot, jr., post
Outlook — This year’s Hounds “appear to be extremely athletic,” according to first-year coach Weeks, who cites “lack of experience” as a potential liability for the program.
Colfax
Coach — Corey Baerlocher (18th year)
Last year’s record — 14-11 overall, 7-3 in league
Returning letterwinners — Asher Cai, soph., point guard; Hannah Baerlocher, soph., guard, Kierstyn York, jr., forward; Anni Cox, jr., guard; Sydney Berquist, jr., forward; Perry Imler, jr., forward; Skylre Sakamoto-Howell, sr., shooting guard; Shyah Antoine, sr., forward
Outlook — Coach Baerlocher says his team is “aggressive and likes to play physical,” predicting that Colfax “will be competitive in a league which is home to some of the top teams in the state.”
Lack of size will be an issue for the Bulldogs, who field only two players standing above 5-foot-8.
Colton
Coach — Clark Vining (15th year)
Last year’s record — 24-2 overall, 12-0 in league (state champion)
Key returners — Rylee Vining, jr.; Maggie Meyer, soph.; Josie Schultheis, jr.; Taylor Thomas, sr.
Outlook — The Wildcats are defending state champions, but they graduated a standout class of seniors from last season, so it will fall to a new group of leaders to continue Colton’s tradition of excellence.
Garfield-Palouse
Coach — Garrett Parrish (6th year)
Last year’s record — 10-10 overall, 4-8 in league
Returning letterwinners — Lexi Brantner, sr., guard; Paige Collier, jr., guard; Rielee Renne, jr., post; Miranda Richards, jr., post; Kenzi Pedersen, soph., post; Maci Brantner, soph., post; MaKenzie Collier, soph., guard; Madi Cloninger, soph., guard
Outlook — This year’s Vikings are an experienced group and have “a really strong bond with each other” that extends off court, according to Parrish.
Gar-Pal will need to replace a three-year starter at point guard and establish quality backup scorers to take pressure off of standout Kenzi Pedersen this season.
Genesee
Coach — Greg Hardie (second year)
Last year’s record — 20-9 overall, 7-5 in league
Returning letterwinners — Molly Hanson, sr., forward; Emerson Parkins, sr., guard; Regan Zenner, sr., forward; Mikacia Bartosz, sr., guard; Kendra Murray, sr., forward; Bailey Leseman, jr., guard; Taylor Mayer, jr., guard; Lucie Ranisate, soph., center
Outlook — Hardie names “depth, experience and team speed” as strengths for this year’s Bulldogs, and the need to avoid injury as a concern.
Kendrick
Coach — Ron Ireland (eighth year)
Last year’s record — 16-4 overall, 11-1 in league
Returning letterwinners — Megan Brocke, sr., guard; Mya Brown, sr., guard; Lauren Morgan, sr., wing; Jaiden Anderson, sr., wing; Mina Sandino, sr., post; Drew Stacey, soph., post; Hannah Tweit, soph. guard; Erin Morgan, soph., post
Outlook — This year’s Tigers boast “experience and speed,” according to Ireland, and will focus on staying healthy as they try to reproduce the strong run they had last season.
Potlatch
Coach — Brandon McIntosh (first year)
Last year’s record — 4-19 overall
Returning letterwinners — Alyssa Hamburg, sr., guard; Kyndal Cessnun, sr., guard; Kennedy Thompson, sr., forward; Danaira Carpenter, sr., guard; Desi Brown, sr., forward; Taylor Carpenter, jr., forward; Emma Chambers, soph., guard
Outlook — In McIntosh, the Loggers have their fourth coach in four years, and they will need to learn his new system.
McIntosh cites the team’s “speed, ability to learn, ability to work together, (and) desire to be successful” as its keys to success.
Troy
Coach — Aaron Dail (4th year)
Last year’s record — 16-7 overall, 9-7 in league
Returning letterwinners — Morgan Blazzard, soph., guard; Isabelle Raasch, soph., guard; Abby Weller, sr., guard/forward
Outlook — This year’s Trojans are “small but quick” and will look to be aggressive, according to Dail.
With only three returning letterwinners, Troy brings limited varsity experience to the table, and the team will need to build skill at rebounding to compensate for its relative lack of height.