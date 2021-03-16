CLARKSTON — Moscow golfers Benny Kitchel and Bryden Brown shot 3-over 75s on Monday at Red Wolf Golf Club to lead the Bears’ effort at the Lewiston Invitational.
The annual season-opening tournament adopted a scramble format because inclement weather and the pandemic have limited golfers’ preparation time.
Lewiston’s Jack Seibly and Carson King won the boys’ two-person scramble.
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 214, Lewiston 215, Post Falls 226, Sandpoint 235, Lake City 236, Lakeland 236, Moscow 270.
Moscow scores — Bryden Brown and Benny Kitchel 75, Taylor Strong and Logan Swanson 95, Alex Lee and Caleb Matson 100, Matt Veder and Dylan Taylor 108, Alex Sanford and Isaac Harmon 100.