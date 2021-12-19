MOSCOW — Jaedyn Brown hit four 3-pointers, was 6-of-6 on free throws and totaled 24 points for the visiting Greyhounds in a 63-50 nonleague border battle victory Saturday against Moscow at Bear Den.
Pullman (6-1) was a perfect 13-for-13 from the foul line as a team, and also enjoyed double-digit point contributions from Grayson Hunt (15) and Payton Rogers (10). For Moscow (4-3), Jamari Simpson and Bryden Brown led the way with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
"It was a tough battle," Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. "Both teams played super-hard; we're both pretty good defensively. ... We beat a good tema tonight."
MOSCOW (4-3)
Bryden Brown 6 0-0 16, Dylan Rehder 3 0-0 9, Cody Isakson 1 0-0 2, Jamari Simpson 7 2-2 17, Taylor Strong 0 0-1 0, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 1 0-0 2, Ian Hillman 0 0-0 0. Sam Kees 0 2-2 2, Barrett Abendroth 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-5 50.
PULLMAN (6-1)
Grayson Hunt 6 3-3 15, Payton Rogers 4 0-0 10, Tanner Barbour 1 2-2 5, Riley Pettitt 2 0-0 5, Thomas Cole 1 0-0 2, Luke Pendry 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 6 6-6 24, Champ Powaukee 1 2-2 4, Tyler Elbracht 0 0-0 0, Dane Sykes 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 13-13 63.
Moscow 10 12 13 15—50
Pullman 22 11 14 16—63
3-point goals — B. Brown 4, Rehder 3, Simpson, J. Brown 4, Rogers 2, Barbour, Pettitt.
Clearwater Valley 49, Troy 44
KOOSKIA — Trailing by a dozen points at halftime, the Rams from Kooskia mounted a major rally in the third and fourth quarters to top Troy in Whitepine League Division I action.
"We just slowly made our way back," Clearwater Valley coach Bryson Shia said. "It was step-by-step, but it was mainly our defensive stops. They started talking and working as a team on defense."
Edoardo Miconi led scoring for Clearwater Valley (4-3, 2-3) with 19 points, while Noah Johnson of Troy (2-4, 0-4) was the overall high-scorer at 20.
TROY (2-4, 0-4)
Eli Stoner 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 5 1-2 12, Noah Johnson 10 0-0 20, Chandler Blazzard 2 0-0 4, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Samuel Stoner 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 2 4-4 8. Totals 19 5-6 44.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-3, 2-3)
Landon Schlieper 5 1-1 11, Nakayiah Anderson 1 5-8 7, Austin Curtis 1 2-2 4, Laton Schlieper 2 4-8 8, Edoardo Miconi 6 7-8 19, Damieon Fox 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 19-27 49.
Troy 17 15 6 6—44
Clearwater Valley 13 7 12 17—49
3-point goals — Bendel.
JV — Troy def. CV.
Sunnyside Christian 63, Colton 22
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Held to single-digit point outputs in all four quarters by a Sunnyside Christian team that scored 26 in the first quarter alone, the Wildcats suffered a resounding nonleague defeat.
Raphael Arnold led Colton (0-4) with nine points and three rebounds.
COLTON (0-4)
Raphael Arnold 4 0-0 9, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 1 0-0 2, Lane Peters 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 1-2 1, Tanner Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Matthew Reisenauer 0 0-0 0, Angus Jordan 0 2-6 2, Dalton McCann 2 0-0 5, Wyatt Jordan 0 1-2 1, Kaiden Roberson 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-10 22.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (3-2)
Justin Van Wieringen 3 4-4 10, Jaden Jech 2 1-1 6, Dan Bosma 2 0-0 4, Sawyer Jansen 0 0-0 0, Matt Roedel 1 0-2 2, Cole Wagenaer 5 2-2 15, Carson Smeenk 0 0-0 0, Berg 0 0-0 0, Duim 1 0-0 2, DeBoer 6 0-0 15, B. Smeenk 4 1-1 9. Totals 24 8-10 63.
Colton 5 4 6 7—22
Sunnyside Christian 26 19 13 5—63
3-point goals — Arnold, McCann, DeBoer 3, Wagenaer 3, Jech.
Kamiah 56, Genesee 23
GENESEE — Kamiah has relied on its defense during its undefeated run to begin the season, and that continued as it routed Genesee in Whitepine League Division I action.
"We're only giving up around 28 points a game and that's just going to go down after tonight," Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. "We rely on our defense a lot but we also have a lot of players that can score double-digits on any given night."
Kavan Mercer paced the the Kubs (5-0, 3-0) with 20 points, while Jack Johnson led Genesee (3-3, 1-3) with six.
"This is the best group that I've had since I've been here," Skinner said. "They have a lot of dedication and I've been with coaching these guys since they were in pee-wee basketball, so their chemistry is amazing on and off the court. We have big plans this year."
KAMIAH (5-0, 3-0)
Kavan Mercer 7 2-3 20, Luke Krogh 3 2-2 8, David Kludt 2 0-0 4, Jack Wilkins 2 3-4 8, Everett Skinner 3 0-0 6, Brady Cox 1 2-2 4, Tug Loughran 1 0-0 3, Will Millage 0 1-2 1, Kolby Hix 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-13 56.
GENESEE (3-3, 1-3)
Teak Wareham 0 3-4 3, Cameron Meyer 1 1-1 4, Jackson Zenner 2 0-1 4, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 2 0-0 4, Jacob Krick 0 0-0 0, Jack Johnson 2 2-4 6, Derek Burt 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 6-11 23.
Kamiah 19 10 15 12—56
Genesee 6 4 8 5—23
3-point goals — Mercer 4, Wilkins, Loughran, Meyer.
JV — Kamiah 47 Genesee 22
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse 54, Liberty Christian 19
RICHLAND, Wash. — Kenzi Pedersen totaled 26 points for Garfield-Palouse and the Vikings held Liberty Christian of Richland to single digits in each quarter of a nonleague encounter.
"Our team defense was really good," Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said. "We kept them from going on any runs against us."
Maci Brantner had eight rebounds and seven steals to go with her seven points for the Vikings, while Mak Collier added eight boards and seven points of her own.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-1)
Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 2 0-0 4, Kennedy Cook 1 0-0 2, Madi Cloninger 2 2-2 8, Hailey Beckner 0 0-0 0, Mak Collier 3 1-2 7, Maci Brantner 3 1-2 7, Kenzi Pedersen 9 7-11 26, Lola Edwards 0 0-0 0, Camryn Blankenship 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 11-17 54.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN-RICHLAND (1-5)
Savannah Armijo 0 0-0 0, Lauren Reed 1 0-0 3, Camas Van Hollebeke 0 0-0 0, Annalise Drinkard 0 2-2 2, Kerrigan Bishop 0 0-0 0, Ali Bush 0 0-0 0, Catherine Lindsay 0 0-2 0, Emilee Lorraine 1 0-0 3, Calista Davis 4 0-0 11, Jazlyn Patrick 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 2-4 19.
Garfield-Palouse 17 11 15 11—65
Liberty Christian 5 3 8 3—19
3-point goals — Cloninger 2, Pedersen, Davis 3, Reed, Lorraine.
Moscow 57, Pullman 24
MOSCOW — Angela Lassen had 19 points to lead 10 Bear scorers as Moscow thumped visiting Pullman in a nonleague border battle.
The Bears (3-6) held the Greyhounds (1-6) to single-digit point outputs while scoring in double digtis themselves in all four quarters.
"I thought that we did a really good job of executing our defense's gameplan," Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. "I was really proud of their mindset coming into the game; I thought they were really focused and ready to go."
PULLMAN (1-6)
Elise McDougle 4 1-2 9, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 0 1-4 1, Ava Petrino 2 2-2 7, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 2 0-0 5, Ryliann Bednar 0 1-2 1, Meg Limburg 0 1-3 1. Totals 8 7-15 24.
MOSCOW (3-6)
McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Angela Lassen 8 1-3 19, Aneesha Shrestha 1 0-0 3, Grace Nauman 1 2-4 4, Peyton Watson 2 0-0 4, Kennedy Thompson 2 0-2 6, Trinity Craig 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 2 1-2 6, Myah Parson 1 0-0 2, Lola Johns 3 0-1 6, Megan Heyns 1 0-0 2, Maya Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-12 57.
Pullman 7 4 9 4—24
Moscow 17 17 11 12—57
3-point goals — Petrino, Singh, A. Lassen 3, Thompson 2, Shrestha, J. Lassen.
JV — Moscow def. Pullman.
Kamiah 50, Genesee 43
GENESEE — Laney Landmark led Kamiah with 16 points in a victory against Whitepine League Division I opponent Genesee.
"Laney uses good defense to get easy buckets," Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner said. "She did a great job converting on her opportunities."
Mariah Porter pitched in an additional 15 points with seven of them coming from the foul line for the Kubs (5-3, 3-3).
Isabelle Monk led the Bulldogs (2-7, 1-4) with a game-high 24 points. She became a problem for the Kubs in the second half.
"She got really hot from three and we tried to put as many people on her as we could," Skinner said. "They did a decent job down the stretch. We were able to stretch our lead to 12 in the fourth quarter."
KAMIAH (5-3, 3-3)
Logan Landmark 1 0-0 2, Laney Landmark 7 1-2 16, Delaney Beckman 0 1-2 1, Reesa Loewen 1 0-0 3, Mariah Porter 3 7-9 15, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 4, Maddie Brotnov 2 1-2 7, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 2, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0, Adison Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 10-15 50.
GENESEE (2-7, 1-4)
Monica Seubert 2 3-4 7, Riley Leseman 2 0-2 5, Shelby Hanson 1 2-3 4, Isabelle Monk 7 5-5 24, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 1 0-0 3, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 10-16 43.
Kamiah 15 11 13 11—50
Genesee 9 10 13 11—43
3-point goals — Porter 2, Brotnov 2, Laney Landmark, Monk 5, Leseman, Barber.
JV — Kamiah 22 Genesee 15
Colton 52, Sunnyside Christian 41
COLTON — Maggie Meyer notched 31 points in Colton's nonleague victory against Sunnyside Christian.
The Wildcats (5-1) jumped out to a 20-point first half lead and withstood a fourth-quarter fightback from the Knights (2-3).
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (2-3)
Violet Brosma 2 0-4 5, Kelli Candoza 3 3-8 10, Devan harrington 0 0-0 0, Sadie Alserh 0 1-2 1, Breya Faber 0 0-0 0, Ella Alseth 2 4-6 9, Taylor Andringa 3 6-7 13, Victoria Valesquez 0 0-0 0, Haylie Wolters 1 0-0 3 . Totals 11 14-27 41.
COLTON (5-1)
Holly Heitsuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 8 12-16 31, Mary Pluid 1 0-0 2, Kyndra Stout 3 0-1 9, Kaydee Heitsuman 3 0-1 6, Sydni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 12-18 52.
Sunnyside Christian 6 4 9 22—41
Colton 9 21 11 11—52
3-point goals — Brosma, Candanoza, Alseth, Andriga, Wolters, Meyer 3, Stout 3.
Clearwater Valley 57, Troy 36
KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia jumped on the visiting Trojans in a 16-3 opening quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Shada Edwards led the onslaught with 23 points for Clearwater Valley (7-3, 4-3), while Tobie Yocum had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, and coach Darren Yocum touted "really good defense" from his team as key to bouncing back from a "tough loss" to Prairie on Thursday.
For Troy (5-6, 2-5), Alaura Hawley was the top scorer with 11 points.
TROY (5-6, 2-5)
Halee Bohman 1 1-2 3, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 3, Morgan Blazzard 2 4-6 8, Dericka Morgan 3 1-3 8, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 1-2 1, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 3 5-6 11, Whitney Foster 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 12-19 36.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (7-3, 4-3)
Taya Pfefferkorn 2 0-0 4, Alessandra Palmer 0 0-0 0, Santana Simmons 0 2-2 2, Macy Morrow 3 0-0 6, Shada Edwards 9 2-4 23, Kadance Schilling 4 0-0 8, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 3 4-4 10, Trinity Yocum 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 8-10 57.
Troy 3 12 9 12—36
Clearwater Valley 16 15 15 11—57
3-point goals — Morgan, Chamberlin, Edwards 3.
WRESTLING
Smith wins gold for Greyhounds
COEUR D'ALENE — Gabe Smith of Pullman carried the day at 152 in the 47-team Tri-State wrestling tournament at Christiansen Gymnasium at North Idaho College.
Fellow Greyhounds Ivan Acosta and Jeroen Smith finished were second at 138 and fourth at 145, respectively.
In team competition, host Coeur d'Alene won top honors with 205.5 points, Pullman tied for 16th with 84.5, and Potlatch was 32nd with 39.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d'Alene 205.5; 2. Flathead (Mont.) 191; 3. Mead 164; 4. La Grande (Ore.) 159.5; 5. Post Falls 154; 6. Orting 140; 7. University 135; 8. Central Valley 132; 9. Chiawana 129; 10. Frenchtown (Mont.) 126; 11. Granger 118.5; 12. Tonasket 116.5; 13. Lewiston 115; 14. Hermiston (Ore.) 106; 15. Mt. Spokane 105.5; T16. Othello 84.5; T16. Pullman 84.5; 18. Kamiakin 80; 19. Lakeland 74; 20. Lake City 67; 21. Colville 65; 22. Timberlake 62; 23. Kelso 59.5; 24. Deer Park 57; 25. Kellogg 55; 26. Liberty (Spangle) 48; 27. Royal 47.5; 28. Ferris 47; T29. Bonners Ferry 40; T29. Glacier Peak 40; 31. Priest River 40; 32. Potlatch 39; 33. Hanford 37; T34. Cheney 32; T34. Lake Roosevelt 32; 36. Lakeside 27; 37. East Valley 26; 38. Gonzaga Prep 24; T39. Freeman 22; T39. Riverside 22; 41. Chewelah 19; 42. Davenport 16; 43. Clarkston 14; 44. Liberty Bell 12; 45. Reardan 10; 46. Medical Lake 6; 47. Mary Walker 4.
Potlatch results
120 — Magnus Bryngelson 1-2, Benjamin Johnson 1-2.
145 — Avery Palmer 1-2.
152 — Eli Prather 3-3 (eighth).
160 — Joshua McPherson 0-2, Tyson Tucker 5-2 (seventh).
170 — Izack McNeal 1-2.
Pullman results
106 — Evan McDougle 0-2.
113 — Gavin McCloy 2-2.
120 — Aydin Peltier 2-2.
132 — Maxwell Cordova 1-2.
138 — Ivan Acosta 4-1 (second).
145 — Jeroen Smith 4-2 (fourth).
152 — Gabe Smith 6-0 (first).
Moscow second in Bulldog Bash
GRANGEVILLE — Moscow wrestlers took four titles and the Bears came in second in team competition to Clearwater Valley of Kooskia at the Bulldog Bash tournament held at Grangeville.
Alex Palmer won the title at 106 for Moscow by taking a best-of-3 series against Grangeville's Beckett Bowen, while compatriot Kadance Beck won her two matches at 113 pounds to win that championship.
The Bears' Jason Swam went 4-0 to take the 120-pound crown, and Eli Lyon pinned his two opponents to win at 152 pounds.
Team scores — 1. Clearwater Valley 229; 2. Moscow 173; 3. St. Maries 151; 4. McCall-Donnelly 148; 5. Lewiston JV 140.5; T6. Clarkston 53; T6. Grangeville 53; 8. Orofino 41.
Championship results: 106 — Alex Palmer (Moscow) 2, Beckett Bowen (Grangeville) 0; 113 — Kadance Beck (Grangeville) 2-0, Jack Brinkley (Lewiston) 1-1, Dominic Gutknecht (Lewiston) 0-2; 120 — Jason Swam (Moscow) dec. Landon Tweedy (St. Maries) 2-0; 126 — Keyan Boller (Clearwater Valley) maj. dec. Jerrett Brebner (St. Maries) 10-0; 132 — Jake Fabbi (Clearwater Valley) p. Aidan Prakash 1:49; 138 — Daring Cross (Clearwater Valley) maj. dec. Matthew Daniels (McCall-Donnelly) 12-4; 145 — Anthony Fabbi (Clearwater Valley) dec. Diego Deaton (Moscow) 7-4; 152 —Eli Lyon (Moscow) p. Cory Godwin (Orofino) 2:36; 160 — Woody Pyle (McCall-Donnelly) maj. dec. TJ Fetters (Grangeville) 15-3; 170 — Adam Rusthon (McCall-Donnelly) maj. dec. Connor Weddle (Clearwater Valley) 11-2; 182 — Eli Villa (St. Maries) inj. default against Bass Myers (Clearwater Valley); 195 — Challis Stanger (McCall-Donnelly) p. Isaac Goodwin (Clearwater Valley) 1:57; 220 — Kyle Sibert (St. Maries) maj. dec. Porter Whipple (Clearwater Valley) 9-1; 285 — Jake Carr (McCall-Donnelly) p. Landon Warren (St. Maries) 0:49; 170 girls — Meg'n Blundell (Clearwater Valley) 3-0, Maddie Johnson (St. Maries) 2-1, Cassidy Rehder (Lewiston) 1-2, Sophie Ririe (McCall-Donnelly) 0-3.
BOYS SWIMMING
Greyhounds go 2-1 in triple dual
PULLMAN — Pullman's boys swimming team was able to defeat two of three foes in a home triple-dual meet.
The Greyhounds came out on top against Herminston 138-16 and toppled Richland 118-51 but fell 102-68 to Hanford.
Pullman's Teo Uberuaga opened with a state qualifying time of 1:52.11 in the 200 free.
Sophomore William Miller shattered the Pullman High School record in the 200 individual medley by a full three seconds, clocking in at 1:55.10.
Miller's success continued as he earned a state qualifying time in the 100 fly with 53.39.
"Swimming in their own pool really helped their personal improvements," Pullman coach Amy Ripley said. "All of the athletes made improvements one way or another."
Pullman results
200 medley relay — Pullman (Teo Uberuaga, Troy Reed, Adam Carter, Zaine Pumphrey) 1:53.80.
200 free — Ubruaga 1:52.11.
200 IM — William Miller 1:55.68.
50 free — Miller 1:44.68.
100 fly — Miller 53.39.
100 free — Uberuaga 53.34.
500 free — Reed 5:30.37.
200 relay — Pullman (Carter Frichette, Carter, Felix Gomez, Miller) 1:32.51.
100 back — Carter 1:07.05.
100 breast — Feliex Gomez 1:03.41.
400 relay — Pullman (Gomez, Uberuaga, Frichette, Miller) 3:28.15.