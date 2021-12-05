NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — Jaedyn Brown was the leading scorer with 22 points as Pullman's boys basketball team improved to 3-0, all on the road, in a 70-56 nonleague victory Saturday against Lakeside.
This marks three straight road wins for Pullman to open the season. Grayson Hunt also was in double figures with 18.
PULLMAN (3-0)
Grayson Hunt 9 0-0 18, Payton Rogers 4 0-0 8, Tanner Barbour 2 2-3 7, Riley Pettitt 2 2-2 6, Luke Pendry 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 8 1-1 22, Champ Powaukee 3 1-2 7, Tyler Elbracht 0 0-0 0, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 6-8 70.
LAKESIDE-NINE MILE FALLS (1-3)
Martin 1 0-0 2, Darnold 1 0-0 3, Splitchal 0 0-0 0, Kreuch 7 0-0 16, Tobeck 2 1-3 5, Field 2 4-4 8, Hunsaker 1 3-4 5, Mikkelson 6 2-2 17. Totals 20 10-14 56.
Pullman 18 14 16 22—70
Lakeside 19 6 15 16—56
3-point goals — Brown 5, Barbour, Mikkelson 3, Kreuch 2, Darnold.
Lapwai 80, Logos 55
MOSCOW — Showing no letdown after a big win the night before against the defending Class 2A champions, the defending Class 1A champion Wildcats got started early and never let up in a Whitepine League Division I win against the Knights.
Coach Zach Eastman said a lot of his players are used to playing on the AAU circuit, so they are accustomed to playing games on back-to-back days, so there were no concerns.
“We prepared for this game pretty well,” Eastman said. “And especially with the beginning of the season, we just wanted to go up against other teams. It was nice to see some different faces be able to get out and run.”
Kase Wynott led Lapwai (2-0, 1-0) with 31 points, Titus Yearout contributed 20 and Terrell Ellenwood-Jones had 10.
Will Casebolt paced Logos of Moscow (0-1, 0-1) with 26 points and Aiden Elmore added 13.
LAPWAI (2-0, 1-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 4 0-0 10, Titus Yearout 8 2-4 20, Kross Taylor 2 0-0 6, AJ Ellenwood 2 4-4 8, Kase Wynott 14 0-1 31, Ahlius Yearout 1 0-0 2, Simon Henry 1 0-0 3. Totals 32 6-9 80.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (0-1, 0-1)
Jack Driskill 3 0-0 8, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 5 0-2 13, Will Casebolt 9 2-3 26, Jasper Whitling 1 0-0 2, Wilson 1 4-6 6. Totals 19 6-11 55.
Lapwai 24 12 22 22—80
Logos 14 12 16 13—55
3-point goals — Wynott 3, T. Ellenwood-Jones 2, T. Yearout 2, Taylor 2, Henry, Casebolt 6, Elmore 3, Driskill 2.
JV — Lapwai 59, Logos 25
Touchet 49, Colton 35
COLTON — Colton was down starters Dalton McCann and Wyatt Jordan, and it resulted in a slow start for the Wildcats in a nonleague loss against the Redhawks.
Colton (0-1) found themseleves in foul trouble early in the game.
“We had 13 fouls in the first half and when you’re already short handed, its hard to dig yourself out of that hole,” Colton coach Brandon McIntosh said. “I was happy with how the boys rebounded and battled despite the adversity.”
Eighth-grader Tanner Baerlocher played the second most minutes for the Wildcats in their opener.
“It was a learning curve for him but once he got his feet wet he started to come out of his shell a little bit,” McIntosh said. “He battled and was able to get some shots off tonight.”
Matthew Reisenauer led the Wildcats with 13 points.
Alexis Gonzales had 14 for Touchet (1-0).
TOUCHET (1-0)
Brayan Orozco 0 2-4 2, Diego Zamora 3 0-0 6, Alexis Gonzales 6 2-5 14, Chester Bergevin 0 0-0 0, Graysin Zessin 3 3-6 9, Owen Godeniz 0 0-0 0, Thad Krumbach 2 3-4 8, Jose Rincon 1 0-1 2, Korbin Salmon 0 0-0 0, Inri Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Dallon Huntley 1 0-0 2, Hayden Kincaid 2 2-4 6. Totals 18 12-24 49.
COLTON (0-1)
Raph Arnhold 2 1-2 5, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0, Lane Peters 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 1 0-2 2, Jaxon Moehrle 2 1-3 5, Tanner Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Matthew Reisenauer 4 2-3 13, Angus Jordan 3 1-2 8. Totals 13 5-12 35..
Colton 11 6 12 6—35
Touchet 14 8 11 16—49
3-point goals — Reisenauer 3, Jordan, Krumbach.
Clearwater Valley 52, Genesee 47
KOOSKIA — The Rams used a 35-19 in the middle two quarters and hung on for a Whitepine League Division I victory against the visiting Bulldogs.
“We slowed down with our offense and was taking our time,” Clearwater Valley coach Bryson Shira said. “Sometimes we panic and make things too quick. So they just slowed things down.”
Landon Schlieper paced the Rams (2-0, 1-0) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Edoardo Miconi added 11 points and Nakayiah Anderson finished with 10. But Shira felt the difference maker was Laton Schlieper, who finished with eight points and nine rebounds.
“He was the game-changer,” Shira said. “He would make things go forward.”
Jack Johnson had 18 points for Genesee (2-1, 0-1), which also got 10 from Jackson Zenner.
GENESEE (2-1, 0-1)
Teak Wareham 1 1-2 3, Cameron Meyer 1 2-2 5, Jackson Zenner 3 1-4 10, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Jacob Crick 1 2-4 5, Jack Johnson 8 1-2 18, Derek Burt 2 2-2 6. Totals 16 9-16 47.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (2-0, 1-0)
Landon Schlieper 6 1-4 18, Nakayiah Anderson 2 5-7 10, Austin Curtis 1 0-0 2, Laton Schlieper 4 0-0 8, Edoardo Miconi 5 1-2 11, Damieon Fox 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 8-15 52.
Genesee 11 9 10 17—47
Clearwater Valley 9 16 19 8—52
3-point goals — Zenner 3, Meyer, Crick, Johnson, Schlieper 5,, Anderson .
JV — Genesee won.
Potlatch 66, Highland 41
CRAIGMONT — The Loggers overcame a slow start in the first half to beat the Huskies in a nonleague matchup.
“We got the ball where it needed to be in the second half,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “Everyone scored to which is a bonus.”
Dominic Brown paced the Loggers (2-0) with 10 points.
Ty Hambly scored a game-high 22 points for Highland of Craigmont (0-3).
POTLATCH (2-0)
Dominic Brown 4 2-2 10, Levi Lusby 1 0-0 2, Jack Clark 2 4-8 9, Everett Lovell 0 3-4 3, Jaxon Vowels 8 2-3 18, Tyler Howard 3 0-0 6, Patrick McManus 3 2-2 8, Sam Barnes 2 2-2 6, Logan Whitney 0 2-2 2, Logan Amos 0 2-2 2. Totals 23 16-25 66.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-3)
Ty Hambly 7 5-9 22, Gage Crow 0 0-2 0, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 3 1-1 8 , Ty Goeckner 0 0-0 0, Elias Crea 1 0-0 3, Carter Gion 3 0-0 6, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0, Hesston Click 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Webb 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-12 41.
Potlatch 12 15 21 18—66
Highland 9 10 7 15—41
3-point goals — Clark, Hambly 3, Watson, Crea.
JV — Potlatch def Highland
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLColton 75, Touchet 13
COLTON — In their season opener, the Wildcats held the Redhawks to only two points apiece in the first two quarters as they put up 20 or more points of their own en route to a runaway victory.
Kyndra Stout finished with 23 points, hitting five 3s, to lead the way for Colton. Maggie Meyer scored 18, and Mary Pluid and Lola Baerlocher each had 13.
“We jumped on them early, got off to a big start, just kind of carried it out throughout the rest of the game,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “I think we did a really good job of passing the ball tonight, and people got opportunities to knock down some shots, and they hit them.”
TOUCHET (0-1)
Tanya Luna 0 0-2 0, Marielle Mendoza 2 0-0 5, Emily Hilbert 0 0-0 0, Rosetta Renwick 1 0-0 2, Diana Rincon 3 0-2 6, Mackenzie Forbes 0 0-0 0, Iris Ortiz 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 0-4 13.
COLTON (1-0)
Holly Heitsuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 9 0-4 18, Mary Pluid 5 3-4 13, Kyndra Stout 9 0-0 23, Kaydee Heitsuman 2 0-0 4, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sydni Whitcomb 2 0-3 4, Lola Baerlocher 5 0-0 13. Totals 32 3-11 75.
Touchet 2 2 4 5—13
Colton 22 20 20 13—75
3-point goals — Mendoza, Stout 5, Baerlocher 3.
Genesee 54, Clearwater Valley 42
KOOSKIA — The Bulldogs hit 72 percent of their free throws in its 54-42 Whitepine League Division I victory against the Rams.
“We haven’t gone to the line very much this year,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “That was one thing we wanted to improve on and we did a great job at converting on our opportunities.”
Isabelle Monk had a game-high 23 points for the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-1).
“She handled the ball a lot for us and when she had open looks she was able to knock them down,” Hardie said. “In the second half when they were trying to foul, we put the ball in her hands and I don’t think she missed a free throw in the second half.”
Sophomore Riley Leseman also in double figures with 10.
The young Bulldogs are starting to find their roles, according to Hardie.
“We have seven players who have never played varsity before,” Hardie said. “They’re really starting to grow and I’m really proud of them. They executed really well tonight.”
Kadance Schilling paced Clearwater Valley of Kooskia (4-2, 1-2) with 16 and Tobie Yocum added 14.
GENESEE (2-3, 1-1)
Monica Seubert 3 3-5 9, Riley Leseman 3 2-2 10, Shelby Hanson 0 6-8 6, Isabelle Monk 6 6-8 23, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 1 1-2 3, Malia Jensen 1 0-0 3, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 18-25 54.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-2, 1-2)
Taya Pfefferkorn 1 0-0 2, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 1 0-0 2, Shada Edwards 4 0-0 8, Eva Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Kadance Schilling 4 7-10 16, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 5 2-2 14, Trinity Yocum 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-12 42.
Genesee 6 10 17 21—54
Clearwater Valley 11 10 6 15—42
3-point goals — Leseman 2, Monk 5, Jensen 1, Tobie Yokum 2, Schilling.
Potlatch 54, Highland 26
CRAIGMONT — Bailyn Anderson notched 18 points in the Loggers’ nonleague victory against the Huskies.
Tayva McKinney added 12 for Potlatch (3-2).
Payton Crow paced Highland (0-4) with 12 points.
POTLATCH (3-2)
Emma Chambers 1 2-2 4, Tayva McKinney 6 0-1 12, Jaylee Fry 3 4-6 10, Bailyn Anderson 8 2-2 18, Jordan Reynolds 3 0-2 6, Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 10-15 54.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-4)
Payton Crow 5 2-6 12, Emily Dau 0 0-2 0, Katie Goeckner 2 1-7 5 , Hannah Miller 1 3-6 5, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Emalissa Knowlton 1 0-0 2, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 6-21 26.
Potlatch 8 16 11 19—54
Highland 9 10 3 4—26.
Troy 52, St. Maries 19
TROY — With seven scorers on the board and a defensive showing that held the visitors to single digits in each quarter, the Trojans earned a nonleague victory against the Lumberjacks.
Isabelle Raasch scored 13 points, Morgan Blazzard added 10, and the two finished six rebounds apiece for Troy (4-4).
Coach Aaron Dail was proud to see his team bring energy and grow stronger in the second half of its second game in as many days.
“We played OK in the first half, but in the third and fourth quarter our defense was a lot better,” Dail said. “We stepped up and were getting low and moving on our feet. Specifically that third was a good quarter for us defensively, and led to a lot of good movement for us offensively.”
ST. MARIES (0-6)
Berkli McGreal 0 0-0 0, Stacie Mitchell 2 1-3 5, McKayla Spray 0 0-0 0, Kammi Rimel 0 0-0 0, Averie Baird 0 2-2 2, Sami Sindt 1 2-2 4, Mia Asbry 0 0-0 0, Danika Sloper 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 2 3-6 7, Elliott 0 1-2 1. Totals 5 9-15 19.
TROY (4-4)
Katie Gray , Halee Bohman 2 2-2 8, Isabelle Raasch 4 4-5 13, Kassidy Chamberlin 2 0-0 5, Morgan Blazzard 4 2-3 10, Dericka Morgan 3 0-0 6, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 1-6 4, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 0 0-0 0, Whitney Foster 2 1-2 6. Totals 18 10-18 52.
St. Maries 6 6 5 2—19
Troy 16 11 16 9—52
3-point goals — Bohman 2, Chamberlin, Raasch, Foster.
JV — St. Maries def. Troy.
WRESTLINGLewiston wins bracket at Donnelley Duals
BOISE — The Lewiston wrestling team got off to a strong start, as the Bengals won six of seven matches it competed in during the Donnelley Duals at Capital High School.
Competing in the Silver C bracket, Lewiston beat Boise 63-24, Mountain Home 53-28, Ridgevue 62-24 and Eagle 42-34 to win the title. Then competing against other first-place teams in the Silver division, the Bengals went 2-1, beating Timberline of Boise 48-35 and Capital 48-27 before falling to Middleton 47-42 to take second.
Four wrestlers compiled a perfect 4-0 record in the event, including Hoyt Hvass (120), Tristan Bremer (132), Logan Meisner (182) and Robert Storm (285).
Moscow finished 0-4 in the Silver A bracket, falling 73-6 to Thunder Ridge, 36-31 to Emmett, 57-21 to Capital and 36-31 to Borah and competed against the fifth-place teams in the class. The Bears then went 1-1, beating Skyview 36-28 but dropping a 36-30 decision to Boise.
Four wrestlers went undefeated for the Bears. Keira Zimmerman won her only match at 106, Skyla Zimmerman went 2-0 at 113, and Aidan Prakash (132) and Diego Deaton (145) each went 3-0.
&empmargin;
Lewiston results
98 — Joely Slyter 2-1.
113 — Jase Hendren 3-4.
120 — Hoyt Hvass 7-0.
126 — Zander Johnson 1-6.
132 — Tristan Bremer 7-0.
138 — Gabriel Ruth 3-4.
145 — Austin Nine 2-5.
152 — Landon Bennett 6-1.
160 — Cole Lockart 6-1.
170 — Connor Piper 3-4.
182 — Logan Meisner 7-0.
195 — Brenden Thill 5-2.
220 — Zak Meyers 3-4.
285 — Robert Storm 7-0.
Moscow results
106 — Keira Zimmerman 1-0.
113 — Skyla Zimmerman 2-0.
120 — Jason Swam 4-2.
132 — Aidan Prakash 3-0.
138 — Jack Bales 2-3.
145 — Diego Deaton 3-0.
152 — Eli Lyon 4-2.
160 — Micah Harder 5-1.
170 — Owen McGreevy 1-5.
182 — Wyatt Hartig 2-4.
Three from area bring home titles from Nash Memorial
HOMEDALE, Idaho — In their maiden voyage, three area female wrestlers earned titles at the annual Ardi E. Nash Memorial tournament at Homedale High School.
A total of six wrestlers competed in one of the first all-girls meet of the season since the Idaho High School Activities Association fully sanctioned the sport.
Moscow placed 11th of 27 teams with 63 points, Lewiston was 15th with 39 points and Timberline of Weippe took 19th with 26 points.
The group of three were led by a pair of Bears.
Keira Zimmerman won the 109-pound title by going 5-0, including three wins by pin. In the final, she beat Boise’s Fortina Ketia in 3:03.
Lewiston’s Joely Slyter went 3-0 and won the 101-pound title. Slyter won all by fall, including a 32-second pin of Rocky Mountain’s Kiera Hersel.
Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman finished 4-0, winning all by pin, to take the 116-pound crown. She pinned the Spartans’ Samantha De Flerro in 35 seconds. De Flerro went 3-1 in the event.
Lewiston’s Cassidy Rehder placed third at 170 pounds, going 1-2. The Bengals’ Shaelynn Losmord finished 0-2 at 109.
Team scores — 1. Columbia 169; T2. La Grande (Ore.) 126; T2. Thunder Ridge 126; 4. Caldwell 119.5; 5. Eagle 111; 6. Emmett 103; 7. Boise 91; 8. Rocky Mountain 80; 9. Bonneville 79; 10. Nyssa (Ore.) 77; 11. Moscow 63; 12. Mountain Home 55; 13. Canyon Ridge 45; 14. Payette 40; 15. Lewiston 39; 16. Borah 32; 17. Kuna 30; T18. Filer 26; T18. Timberline-Weippe 26; 20. Fruitland 24; 21. Ontario (Ore.) 22; 22. Burley 19; T23. Garden Valley 15; T23. Hillcrest 15; 25. Vale (Ore.) 14; 26. Parma 13; 27. Homedale 12; 28. Adrian (Ore.) 11.
Area championship results
101 — Joely Slyter (Lewiston) pinned Kiera Hersel (Rocky Mountain) 0:32; 109 — Kiera Zimmerman (Moscow) pinned Fortina Ketia (Boise) 3:03; 116 — Skyla Zimmerman (Moscow) poinned Samantha De Flerro (Timberline) 0:35.
Clearwater Valley second in Dick Griswold Invitational
POTLATCH — Several area competitors took home titles at the Dick Griswold Invitational, hosted by Potlatch.
In the team title race, Clearwater Valley was second of 14 teams with 204 points. Potlatch took sixth (97.5), Lewiston’s JV teamwas eighth (66), Orofino placed ninth (55), Grangeville took 10th (52); Moscow’s JV team 12th (41) and Colfax was 14th (6).
The Rams’ Jake Fabbi went 3-0 and pinned St. Maries’ Kody Tefft to win the 132-pound championship. The Loggers’ Tyson Tucker went 4-0 and earned a fall against McCall-Donnelly’s Woody Pyle in the 160-pound final. Potlatch’s Izack McNeal was 3-0 and pinned Clearwater Valley’s Connor Weddle in the 170-pound class.
In the girls’ competition, Orofino’s Lindi Kessinger pinned Potlatch’s Shelby Prather to take the 126-pound title
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 205; 2. Clearwater Valley 204; St. Maries 144.5; 4. McCall-Donnelly 134; 5. Kellogg 129; 6. Potlatch 97.5; 7. Pine Eagle 92; 8. Lewiston JV 66; 9. Orofino 55; 10. Grangeville 52; 11. Enterprise 47; 12. Moscow JV 41; 13. Kootenai 16; 14. Colfax 6.
Area championship results
106 — Hunter Buck (Pine Eagle) p. Becket Bowen (Grangeville); 113 — Wyatt Hei (Kellogg) p. Ricky Haralson (Kellogg); 120 — Landon Tweedy (St. Maries) dec. Kai Reynolds (Moscow) 2-1; 126 — Kolter Wood (Kellogg) dec. Keyan Boller (Clearwater Valley) 8-5; 132 — Jake Fabbi (Clearwater Valley) p. Kody Tefft (St. Maries); 138 — Matthew Daniels (McCall-Donnelly) p. Daring Cross (Clearwater Valley); 145 — Coy Butner (Pine Eagle) dec. Anthony Fabbi 6-0; 152 — Chase Butner (Pine Eagle) inj. def. against Eli Prather (Potlatch); 160 — Tyson Tucker (Potlatch) p. Woody Pyle (McCall-Donnelly); 170 — Izack McNeal (Potlatch) p. Connor Weddle (Clearwater Valley); 195 — Malcom Duthie (Post Falls) p. John Dafoe (Orofino); 120 girls — Lindi Kessinger (Orofino) p. Shelby Prather (Potlatch).