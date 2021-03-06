HIGH SCHOOLS
COLFAX — Jacob Brown rushed for 167 yards and four touchdowns Friday night as the Colfax football team lit up Asotin 44-0.
Layne Gingerich passed 7-for-10 for 101 yards and the Bulldogs (1-1) held the Panthers (0-2) to 29 yards of offense.
“This is a veteran ballclub that I’ve got,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “I think Asotin didn’t have many extra bodies. They battled just like Asotin always does, but I think they were just outgunned tonight.”
Mason Gilchrist and Damian Demler each intercepted a pass for the Bulldogs.
Asotin 0 0 0 0— 0
Colfax 14 8 16 6—44
First Quarter
Colfax — Jacob Brown 5 run (kick converted).
Colfax — Brown 2 pass from Layne Gingerich (kick converted).
Second Quarter
Colfax — Brown 57 run (Brown run).
Third Quarter
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 3 run (Brown run).
Colfax — Garrett Dingman 5 pass from Damian Demler (Gilchrist run).
Fourth Quarter
Colfax — Brown 9 run (conversion failed).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lapwai 82, Riverstone 60
NAMPA — Kase Wynott scored 23 points and Kross Taylor added 22 as Lapwai defeated Riverstone in the championship game of the Idaho state 1A Division I boys’ basketball tournament at the Idaho Center.
The Wildcats (20-4) claimed their 11th title, tying Idaho Falls and Moscow for the second-most in the state, two behind Borah.
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones scored 17 points on a night when Lapwai star Titus Yearout was held to eight.
The Wildcats went home with third-place trophies in 2019 and 2020.
Wynott went 10-of-12 at the free-throw line, and Lapwai shot 52 percent.
LAPWAI (20-4)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 6 0-0 17, Titus Yearout 2 2-3 8, Kross Taylor 7 1-2 22, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Jenz Kash Kash 1 0-0 3, JC Sobotta 0 1-2 1, Kase Wynott 6 10-12 23, Ahlius Yearout 0 0-0 0, Jalisco Miles 0 0-0 0, Alexander Ellenwood 4 0-0 8. Totals 27 14-19 82.
RIVERSTONE (15-1)
Charlie DeBoer 5 4-4 16, Spencer Baird 0 0-0 0, Ryan Parks 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hurt 7 0-0 18, Walker Coyle 0 0-0 0, Jacoby Smith 0 0-0 0, Paul Phan 0 0-0 0, Honggoel Kim 0 0-0 0, Nen Hanson-Kaplan 0 1-2 1, Derek Liebich 0 0-0 0, Niko Nenov 1 0-0 2, Nick Liebich 10 3-6 23, Owen Marchant 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-12 60.
Lapwai 20 17 20 25—82
Riverstone 24 5 18 13—60
3-point goals — Taylor 7, Ellenwood-Jones 5, Kash Kash, Wynott, Hurt 4, DeBoer 2.