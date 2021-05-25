Four Moscow baseball players recently were named to the Class 4A All-Inland Empire League.
Senior pitcher Ryan Delusa, junior outfielder Devon Conway, and junior infielder Barrett Abendroth and senior infielder Chad Redinger all made the first team in voting done by the coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers — Avery Bosch, Sandpoint; Evan Williams, Sandpoint; Ryan Delusa, Moscow.
Infielders — Barrett Abendroth, Moscow; Chad Redinger, Moscow; Payden Wysong, Lakeland; Ethan Butler, Sandpoint.
Outfielders — Jack Zimmerman, Sandpoint; Scotte Pote, Lakeland; Devon Conway, Moscow.
Catcher — Trevor Brackett, Sandpoint.
Utility — Cody Newhart, Sandpoint.
MVP — Max Thielbar, Sandpoint
Newcomer of the year — Scotty Hocking, Lakeland.
Coach of the year — Chase Tigert, Sandpoint.
SOFTBALL
Three softball players from Moscow recently were named to the Class 4A All-Inland Empire League.
Freshman outfielder Addie Branen, junior infielder Bella Fleischman and freshman catcher Megan Highfill all were voted onto the team by the league’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers — Kathryn Wardak, Lakeland; Devry Bursch, Lakeland; Jaden Dickinson, Sandpoint.
Infielders — Kinzie Ward, Sandpoint; Bella Fleischman, Moscow; Harley See, Lakeland; Riley Cessna, Sandpoint.
Outfielders — Addie Branen, Moscow; Jacey Cash, Sandpoint; Cienna Walls, Lakeland.
Catchers — Megan Highfill, Moscow; Lily Gammon, Sandpoint.
MVP — Haylee Smith, Lakeland.
Newcomer of the year — Payton Sterling, Lakeland.
Coach of the year — Colleen Bevacqua, Lakeland.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colton 56, Gar-Pal 37
COLTON — Maggie Meyer scored 20 points and Josie Schultheis added 15 on Monday night as Colton defeated Garfield-Palouse in its first and only girls’ basketball home game of the season.
Rylee Vining contributed 10 points and eight assists for the Wildcats (5-2), who jumped out to a 21-5 lead.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “The gym had fans in it and it was good energy. We fed off that and got off to that great start.”
Lola Baerlocher gave the Cats a boost off the bench.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE
Kennedie Cook 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 0 1-2 1, Paige Collier 3 2-2 10, MaKenzie Collier 0 1-5 1, Maci Brantner 3 5-10 11, Kenzi Pedersen 3 7-11 13.Totals 11 15-29 37
COLTON
Rylee Vining 2 4-4 10, Maggie Meyer 7 4-6 20, Mary Pluid 0-0 0 0, Kyndra Stout 0 0-0 0, Josie Schultheis 5 3-4 15, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 4 3-4 11. Totals 18 16-18 56.
Gar-Pal 5 8 17 7—37
Colton 21 16 6 13—56
3-point goals — P. Collier, 2, Vining 2, Meyer 2, Schultheis 2.
JV — Gar-Pal def. Colton
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Gar-Pal 46, Colton 37
COLTON — Austin Jones netted 21 points as Garfield-Palouse downed Colton in a Southeast 1B League game.
Colton freshman Matt Reisenauer (1-5) collected 18 points, and Raphael Arnhold added 13.
Colton coach Nick Simons liked the fact that his Wildcats had a chance to tie inside the final minute against a team that had beaten them by 42 points last week. Colton led 16-9 early.
GAR-PAL
Cameron Merrill 3 1-4 7, Brandon Hallan 0 0-0 0, Austin Jones 5 11-11 21, Jaxson Orr 2 0-0 4, Liam Orfe 2 3-4 7, Kyle Bankus 2 0-0 5, Colton Pfaff 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 15-19 46.
COLTON
Dalton McCann 1 1-2 4, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 2, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Matt Reisenauer 4 7-9 18, Raphael Arnhold 5 1-2 13, Totoas 11 9-13 37.
Gar-Pal 9 15 11 11—46
Colton 16 8 8 5—37
3-point goals — Bankus, McCann, Reisenauer 3, Arnhold 2.
WRESTLING
Pullman goes 1-1
SPOKANE — Aydin Peltier and Jeroen Smith posted two wins by fall as Pullman went 1-1 in a wrestling tri-match.
The Greyhounds lost 42-29 to Rogers before beating Shadle Park 42-24.
Gabe Smith of Pullman tallied a pin and a technical fall for the Hounds.
“Pullman came out fired up tonight despite wrestling six matches in five days,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said. “Our team seemed to be aggressive in all our matches. We were taking good shots and setting things up like we worked on in practice.”