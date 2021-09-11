GENESEE — Angus Jordan and Cy Wareham connected for three touchdown passes Friday night as Genesee downed Potlatch 62-36 in a Whitepine League Division I football game.
Jordan went 9-for-11 for 254 yards and three touchdowns, all to Wareham. Jordan added two TDs on the ground while rushing for 122 yards.
“We created two turnovers in the first half and that was the big swing in the game,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky said. “Potlatch did a great job of maintaining possession and we could not stop the run. Getting out early was the key for us.”
For Potlatch (1-1), Tyler Howard rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns while Tyson Tucker added 132 rushing yards and two scores.
Potlatch 8 8 6 14 — 36
Genesee 24 24 14 0 — 62
Genesee — Angus Jordan 1 run (Cy Wareham pass from Jordan)
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 5 run (Tucker run)
Genesee — C. Wareham 80 pass from Jordan (Jordan run)
Genesee — Cole Riebold 5 run (Jordan run)
Genesee — C. Wareham 4 pass from Jordan (Teak Wareham run)
Potlatch — Tucker 19 run (Tucker run)
Genesee — Wyatt Jordan 11 run (Jordan run)
Genesee — Jack Johnson punt return (C. Wareham pass from Jordan
Genesee — C. Wareham 38 pass from Jordan (Jordan run)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 10 run (run failed)
Genesee — Jordan 51 run (run failed
Potlatch — Howard 2 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Howard 24 run (Howard run)
Timberlake 19, Moscow 16
Failing to capitalize on several opportunities, Moscow suffered its first loss of the season, bowing to Timberlake of Spirit Lake, Idaho, in a nonconference game.
On their final possession, the Bears (2-1) looked poised to pull off a big-play double pass, but the ball was dropped. A holding penalty followed.
Isaiah Murphy ran for a touchdown for Moscow, while Leon Hutton and his receivers had bright moments. But the Bears lacked consistency and were forced to throw more than they wanted.
“We just didn’t make enough plays,” Moscow coach Phil Helbling said. “We struggled offensively — too many three-and-outs.
“Defensively, we just need to be more physical,” he said. “He had trouble wrapping up their ballcarrier.”
No statistics or other details were available.
Lapwai 58, Troy 0
LAPWAI — Titus Yearout proved a dual threat for Lapwai in a shutout win against Troy in the the Wildcats’ first Whitepine League Division I game.
Yearout passed 15-for-20 for 220 yards and two touchdowns and rushed eight times for 118 yards and two scores.
Simon Henry rushed for 50 yards for Lapwai (1-1, 1-0) and recorded six tackles.
“Things are starting to click,” Wildcats coach Josh Leighton said. “The linemen are really figuring things out and our defense shut down the run game tonight.”
Troy (1-2, 0-2) couldn’t get much going offensively. The Trojans recorded just seven first downs and committed three turnovers.
Troy 0 0 0 0 — 0
Lapwai 8 30 14 6 — 58
Lapwai — Titus Yearout 30 run (Kross Taylor pass from T. Yearout)
Lapwai — Simon Henry 1 run (Ahlius Yearout pass from T. Yearout)
Lapwai — T. Yearout 29 run (Chris Brown pass from T. Yearout)
Lapwai — Henry 32 pass from T. Yearout (run failed)
Lapwai — Mason Brown interception return (A. Yearout pass from T. Yearout)
Lapwai — A. Yearout 27 pass from T. Yearout (pass failed)
Lapwai — Henry 10 run (M. Brown run)
Lapwai — A. Yearout 1 run (pass failed)
Pomeroy 50, Deary 0
POMEROY — Trent Gwinn passed for 119 yards, rushed for 93 and accounted for five touchdowns as Pomeroy whipped Deary in a nonleague 8-man game.
Gwinn passed 5-for-5 and returned a punt 80 yards for a score.
Colton Slaybaugh rushed for 62 yards and caught two passes for 55 yards for the Pirates (2-0), while Trevin Kimble turned three receptions into 64 yards.
Braedyn White paced the defensive effort with 7½ tackles, including five for loss, as the Pirates blanked Deary (1-2), which had won with 38 points last week.
“Our boys played well again tonight,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. “Overall I’m thrilled with how our defense is playing, and our offense is clicking right along with it”
Deary 0 0 0 0—0
Pomeroy 28 8 14 0—50
Pomeroy — Trent Gwinn 16 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Colton Slaybaugh 8 run (Slaybaugh run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 10 run (pass failed)
Pomeroy — Slaybaugh 36 pass from Gwinn (Sid Bales run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 80 punt return (Trevin Kimble pass from Gwinn)
Pomeroy — Bales 5 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Kimble 21 pass from Gwinn (run failed)
Kamiah 50, Logos 6
After its season opener was canceled last week, Kamiah opened with a Whitepine League Division I win against Logos.
The Kubs were led by junior running back Colton Sams, who carried 15 times for 248 yards and four touchdowns. He also led the team in tackles with eight.
In his first game, freshman David Kludt was 9-of-16 for 176 yards and three touchdowns, all to junior Brady Cox, who ended with four receptions and 111 yards.
“Kludt managed the game really well,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “Our defense played really well and we did a great job on the ground tonight.”
Kamiah 28 8 14 0 — 50
Logos 0 0 6 0 — 6
Kamiah — Colton Sams 91 run (run failed)
Kamiah — Sams 17 run (Colby Hicks pass from David Kludt)
Kamiah — Brady Cox 13 pass from Kludt (run failed)
Kamiah — Kyler Usher 4 run (Sams run)
Kamiah — Cox 10 pass from Kludt (Hicks from Kludt)
Logos — 15 run, name NA (run failed)
Kamiah — Cox 69 pass from Kludt (run failed)
Kamiah — Sams 4 run (Sams pass from Kludt)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cougars roll to two wins
The Washington State volleyball team easily beat a pair of opponents in the Cougar Challenge at Bohler Gym on Friday, taking down Northern Iowa 25-13, 25-16, 25-17, then beating Gonzaga 25-14, 25-17, 25-11.
The Cougars (3-4) were led in the match against the Panthers (3-5) by junior outside hitter Pia Timmer’s 15 kills and 10 digs. Junior setter Hannah Pukis tallied 30 assists and 12 digs, and junior defensive specialist Karly Basham finished with 11 digs.
Against the Bulldogs, junior middle blocker Kalyah Williams had 10 kills, and Pukis finished with 32 assists and 10 digs.
WSU next plays at 10 a.m. Friday against UC Santa Barbara at the Thunderdome Classic in Santa Barbara, Calif.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
WSU women place second at Cougar Classic
COLFAX — The Washington State women had four runners place in the top eight in finishing second in the Cougar Classic cross country meet.
The Cougars tallied 33 points, just behind meet Gonzaga’s 31. Idaho placed third with 64 points.
Freshman Neema Kimtai had the top time among WSU runners on the 6K course, clocking in at 20 minutes, 57.4 seconds to place second. Sophomore Nell Baker finished in 21:15.5 to lead the Vandals.
In the men’s competition, Idaho was second with 81 points and WSU third with 101, behind Gonzaga’s perfect score of 15.
Freshman Leif Swanson led the Cougar contingent with a 10th-place finish in 24:34.3. Sophomore Tim Stevens paced Idaho with a time of 24:49.5, good enough for 16th.
The two teams next will compete at the Bill Dellinger Invitational in Springfield, Ore., on Sept. 23.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Gonzaga 15; 2. Idaho 81; 3. Washington State 101; 4. Eastern Washington 108.
Winner — Kyle Radosevich (Gonzaga) 24:10.4.
Idaho individuals — 16. Tim Stevens 24:49.5; 17. Shea Mattson 24:50.2; 19. Michael McCausland 24:57.0; 25. Ben Shaw 25:11.7; 26. Lorenz Hermann 25:18.4; 28. Gabriel Dinnel 25:20.0; 32. John Peckham 25:32.6; 36. Sam Fulbright 25:54.7; 39. Zac Bright 26:01.0; 43. Gage Zanette 26:13.9; 57. Timo Dohm 28:06.1.
WSU individuals — 10. Leif Swanson 24:34.3; 14. Sam Griffith 24:42.1; 24. Evan Gonzalez 25:10.0; 40. Isaiah Lowery 26:05.1; 47. Amrit Banga 26:21.8; 50. Nate Pendleton 26:36.5.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Gonzaga 31; 2. Washington State 33; 3. Idaho 64; 4. Eastern Washington 110; 5. Spokane CC 154.
Winner — Kristen Garcia (Gonzaga) 20:43.8.
WSU individuals — 2. Neema Kimtai 20:57.4; 3. Caroline Jerotich 20:59.5; 5. Alaina Stone Boggs 21:12.6; 8. Pai Richards 21:17.4; 15. Samantha Boyle 21:50.3; 22. Zorana Grujic 22:15.2; 23. Maya Nichols 22:15.9; 25. Erin Mullins 22:23.6; Jelena Grujic 22:29.1; 50. Madison Lee 24:01.2.
Idaho individuals — 6. Nell Baker 21:15.5; 11. Maya Kobylanski 21:32.5; 13. Kelsey Swenson 21:40.1; 17. Leah Holmgren 21:57.2; 21. Jolene Whiteley 22:10.4; 28. Kate Bouse 22:41.8; 33. Elise Abbott 22:57.1; 42. Mia Hill 23:24.7; 53. Samantha Pratt 24:32.4.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pullman Christian 6, Christian Center 2
Pullman Christian used four first-half goals to win its first Mountain Christian League game of the season against Christian Center of Hayden, Idaho.
“It was a wet and sloppy game,” Eagles coach Sean Dinius said. “We had a good defensive effort today, only giving up the two second-half goals.”
Shane Shaffer led the way for Pullman Christian (2-0, 1-0) with four goals and Isaac Nimmer knocked in the other two.
Christian Center 0 2 — 2Pullman Christian 4 2 — 6
VOLLEYBALL
Pullman Christian prevails
HAYDEN — The Pullman Christian volleyball went on the road and won in four sets against Christian Center of Hayden, Idaho.
Pullman Christian moves to 3-0 on the season with a 25-21, 25-8, 23-25, 25-10 victory.