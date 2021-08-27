GENESEE — Isabelle Monk notched 15 kills as Genesee opened its volleyball season with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 victory against Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai on Thursday night.
Monk was “kind of hitting the ball all over the place,” according to coach Pete Crowley. Meanwhile, Mia Scharnhorst “served fantastic,” racking up five aces.
“We’re kind of working on building the new team,” Crowley said. “I’m impressed with the varsity debuts of four or five different players, and also the elders that are coming back led us well too.”
Kendrick tops Highland
CRAIGMONT — After dropping the third set Kendrick kept its composure and defeated Highland 3-1 in a Whitepine League Division II match.
The scores were 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16.
Erin Morgan and Hailey Taylor notched 13 and 12 kills, respectively, for the Tigers. Harley Heimgartner led in digs with 30.
JV — Kendrick def Highland
Loggers serve up a win
POTLATCH — Potlatch hit 92 percent of its serves in a 3-0 victory against Whitepine League Division I opponent Kamiah.
The scores were 25-11, 25-15, 25-11.
Senior Olivia Wise had 10 aces and served 20-for-21.
“She was serving lasers,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “We’re a very experienced group and we played like that.”
JV — Kamiah def. Potlatch.
Moscow bows in three
COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow of the 4A ranks stepped up in class for a season-opening nonleague match against 5A Lake City, which prevailed 25-18, 25-17, 25-20.
Morgan Claus and Makayla Gilkey collected seven kills apiece for the Bears. Sammie Unger contributed 18 assists and Ellie Gray had seven digs.
JV — Lake City def. Moscow 25-11, 25-21, 15-12.
CV-Logos postponed
A match between Clearwater Valley and Logos was postponed because of unspecified illness. It will be rescheduled later.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Lake City 6, Moscow 0
Moscow spent much of the game playing defense and dropped a nonleague decision to Lake City.
The Bears were outshot 26-6.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lake City 2, Moscow 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow got outshot 27-3 in a loss to Lake City in a nonleague game.
All of the Bears’ shots were attempted by Angela Lassen, and goalkeeper Makai Rouch notched 12 saves.
“We played with determination and grit,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “Our defensive line held strong and worked together to push the ball forward.”
Shots — Lake City 27, Moscow 3.
Saves — Moscow 12, Lake City 1.