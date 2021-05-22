CALDWELL — Genesee fell to Glenns Ferry 16-5 in its first game at the Idaho Class 1A state softball tournament Friday, but bounced back with an 18-8 victory against Rimrock to stay alive in the losers’ bracket.
Each game ended in five innings via mercy rule.
Kyleigh Carter went 7-for-8 on the day, going 5-for-5 with two doubles and two triples in the win against Rimrock.
“She was close to hitting for the cycle,” Genesee coach Brian Malcom said of Carter. “My scorekeeper gave (a Rimrock player) an error, or she would have had an inside-the-park home run.”
Teammate Harlei Donner did register a homer for the Bulldogs (11-12), while Riley Leseman threw seven strikeouts in the five-innings of the Rimrock victory.
“We’re better than what our record shows, and we proved it today in that second game especially,” Malcom said.
Genesee next faces Potlatch at 9 a.m. PDT today.
Glenns Ferry 16, Genesee 5
Genesee 320 00—16 4 5
Glenns Ferry 01(11) 4X—16 8 1
R. Leseman and B. Leseman; M. Fink and J. Lloyd.
Genesee hits — K. Carter 2 (2B), H. Donner, K. Stout.
Glenns Ferry hits — K. Orth 2, Fink 2, A. Gibbons (HR), Lloyd (3B), K. Sterling, K. Jackson.
Genesee 18, Rimrock 8
Rimrock 124 10— 8 4 3
Genesee 812 34—18 16 0
S. Varda and J. Jenkins; R. Leseman and B. Leseman.
Rimrock hits — S. Jewitt (3B), Varda (3B), D. Jayo (2B), T. Smith.
Genesee hits — B. Leseman 3 (2B), K. Carter 5 (2 2B, 2 3B), H. Donner 2 (HR), K. Stout, R. Leseman, N. Scharnhorst (2B), M. Miller, B. Lowe 2.
Glenns Ferry 19, Potlatch 8
CALDWELL — In Potlatch’s opening loss to Glenns Ferry, the Loggers led 6-0 before the Pilots flew away with a big win.
The Loggers three times avoided disaster by ending innings with the bases loaded, but they couldn’t slow the Glenns Ferry onslaught for long. The Pilots had five or more runs in three innings amid heavy winds and scattering rain. It didn’t seem to matter who came to the plate, Potlatch struggled to stop them.
“Girls were just kind of asleep, didn’t play real well,” Potlatch coach Dean Butterfield said. “That’s going to happen if you don’t play well at State.”
The turning point was a triple-turned-inside-the-park-home-run by the Pilots’ Jessica Lloyd that scored two runs. The throw to third base ended up in the dugout, sending Lloyd home for the go-ahead run at 7-6. It was one of Lloyd’s game-high five hits.
For Potlatch, Adriana Arciga, Josie Larson and Taylor Carpenter each had two hits in the early game.
Glenns Ferry 050 536—19 14 x
Potlatch 600 110— 8 12 x
Madi Fink and Jessica Lloyd; Rebecca Butterfield, Josie Larson (4) and Tayva McKinney.
Glenns Ferry hits — Lloyd 5 (3B), Kyan Jackson 2, Keera Orth 2, Aubrey Gibbons 2, Fink (2B), Karlee Sterling.
Potlatch hits — Adriana Arciga 2 (2B), Larson 2, Taylor Carpenter 2, Butterfield, Emma Chambers Kendra Heitstuman, McKinney (2B), Kaylen Hadaller, Alyssa Felto.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Pullman 55, East Valley 47
SPOKANE VALLEY — In Class 2A Greater Spokane League play, Pullman surged to its first win against East Valley in several years.
The Greyhounds (2-0) trailed 17-15 through the opening quarter, but outscored the Knights in each quarter thereafter, holding them to single-digit outputs in the third and fourth. Meghan McSweeney led all scorers for the game with 19 points, while teammate Hailey Talbot added 12. East Valley standout Mataya Green, who was in foul trouble for much of the game, led her team with 15 points.
“We’re real excited to win this game,” Pullman coach Angie Barbour said. “We just managed to plow through and keep form.”
PULLMAN (2-0)
Kelsi Benton 0 2-2 2, Kinsey Kallaher 0 0-0 0, Meghan McSweeney 6 7-12 19, Hailey Talbot 5 2-3 12, Elise McDougle 0 0-0 0, Megan Limburg 0 6-6 6, Sehra Singh 3 0-0 7, Mikayla Uhlenkott 1 0-0 2, Addison Hawes 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 17-23 55.
EAST VALLEY
Mataya Green 6 3-5 15, Sierra Ringsbye 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Hathaway 0 1-2 1, Ellie Syverson 3 1-2 7, Logan Hofstee 3 3-4 9, Caitlyn Rew 0 0-0 0, Laila Hapa 1 0-0 2, Elli Stowell 4 0-2 8, Athena Lyons-Huss 2 0-2 5. Totals 19 8-17 47.
Pullman 15 17 10 13—55
East Valley 17 12 9 9—47
3-point goals — Hawes, Singh, Lyons-Huss.
Colton 62, DeSales 23
WALLA WALLA — Rylee Vining had nine 3-point goals and logged over half her team’s total with 35 points as Colton defeated DeSales.
“She got in a good rhythm offensively,” coach Clark Vining said of his daughter. “We did a good job of finding the open player tonight — moving the ball well and making the defense move. When the opportunity came to knock down shots, she did tonight.”
Maggie Meyer had 16 points of her own in what Clark Vining called a “breakout game shooting the ball,” while Josie Schultheis “did a good job at point tonight pushing the pace.” Colton (3-2) held DeSales to only two points in the opening quarter and three in the fourth.
COLTON (3-2)
Rylee Vining 13 0-0 35, Maggie Meyer 6 0-0 16, Josie Schultheis 1 1-2 3, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 1 0-0 3, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 2 1-1 5. Totals 23 2-4 62.
DESALES
Regina Nelson 0 0-0 0, Heidi Scott 2 0-0 5, Emmalyne Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Lucia Skaarup 1 0-0 3, Lian Skaarup 0 0-0 0, Lin Skaarup 0 0-0 0, Maddie Wahl 2 3-6 11, Morgan Thomas 2 0-0 4. Totals 7 3-6 24.
Colton 14 11 29 8—62
DeSales 2 11 7 3—23
3-point goals — Vining 9, Meyer 4, Heitstuman, Wahl 2, Lucia Skaarup, Scott.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pullman 82, East Valley 50
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman shot 32-of-47 from the field en route to an 82-50 victory over East Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League game.
The Greyhounds put five players into double digits as Ayden Barbour accrued 19 points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals while Steven Burkett provided 18 points and seven boards.
The Hounds’ went into halftime up a point, then broke away after intermission.
“We didn’t get out to their shooters well in the first half,” coach Craig Brantner said. “In the second I thought we did a better job of covering and getting out to them early.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (0-2)
Joseph Hofstee 4 0-1 8, Ryan Conrath 4 0-0 9, Maddox Callihan, 4 1-12 11, Everett Callihan 1 0-2 2, Luke Holecek 5 0-0 13, Jesse Stevens 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 1-5 50.
PULLMAN (1-1)
Grayson Hunt 7 2-3 16, Ayden Barbour 8 0-2 19, Tanner Barbour 5 0-0 11, Riley Pettitt 3 4-4 10, Ryker Tippett 0 1-2 1, Steven Burkett 6 4-6 18, Champ Powaukee 1 0-1 2, Tyler Elbracht 1 0-0 2, Brady Wells 1 0-0 3. Totals 32 11-18 82.
Pullman 23 9 17 26—82
East Valley 15 16 10 9—50
3-point goals — Burkett 2, Holecek 3, A. Barbour 3, T. Barbour, Wells, Conrath, J. Stevens, M. Callihan 2.
BASEBALL
Pullman's Coulter named GSL MVP, three Hounds make first team
SPOKANE — Three Pullman players were named to the Class 2A Greater Spokane League first team, it was announced.
Senior pitcher Hyatt Utzman, senior infielder Oak Held and senior utility player Ryan Bickelhaupt all made the top team.
Senior Carson Coulter was named the GSL MVP and Kevin Agnew was tabbed as coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers — Ian Maidhoff, West Valley; Jorlandy Hernandez, Rogers; Jonathan Gomez, Othello; Gabe Hurst, Shadle Park; Hyatt Utzman, Pullman.
Catcher — Chon Sauceda, Othello.
Designated hitter — Isaiah Alegria, Othello.
Infielders — Dallas Gohl, West Valley; Nathan Garza Jr., Othello; Sterling Lipscomb, Shadle Park; Oak Held, Pullman; Caleb Gray, West Valley.
Outfielders — Zach Engh, East Valley; Hunter Holcomb, Rogers; Ryan Schmidt, Shadle Park; Andrew Aiken, West Valley.
Utility — Ryan Bickelhaupt, Pullman.
MVP — Carson Coulter, Pullman.
Coach of the year — Kevin Agnew, Pullman.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers — Luther Allen, North Central; Tucker Duke, East Valley; Colby Bolen, Clarkston.
Catcher — Johnny Hernandez, Shadle Park.
Designated hitter — Brady Wells, Pullman.
Infielders — Rodrigo Garza, Othello; Marcus Hilliard, Pullman; Ethan Hawes, East Valley; Spencer Mahn, North Central.
Outfielders — Dawson Blunt, Clarkston; Maddox Schoeffler, North Central; Kevin Garza, Othello; Tanner Richartz, Pullman.
Utility — Bryson Bishop, West Valley.
HONORABLE MENTION
Catcher — Karson Kendall, North Central.
Designated hitter — Aden Armstrong, Rogers.
Infielders — Andre Garza, Othello; Dylan Kakuda, Shadle Park; Nic Schofield, Clarkston.
Outfielders — Nicholas Robison, Pullman; Andrew Fox, Shadle Park.
Utility — Larry DeLeon, Othello; Ethan Pugh, Shadle Park.