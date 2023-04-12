PULLMAN — After a scoreless first half, the Pullman High boys soccer team came to life and scored four runs to trounce the Eagles of West Valley in 2A Greater Spokane League action.

The Dollin brothers were responsible for four scores during the contest. Carlens Dollin scored the first goal of the game in the 43rd minute, assisted from Leon Lang.

Clarens Dollin scored his first goal of the game in the 78th minute unassisted.

