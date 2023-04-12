PULLMAN — After a scoreless first half, the Pullman High boys soccer team came to life and scored four runs to trounce the Eagles of West Valley in 2A Greater Spokane League action.
The Dollin brothers were responsible for four scores during the contest. Carlens Dollin scored the first goal of the game in the 43rd minute, assisted from Leon Lang.
Clarens Dollin scored his first goal of the game in the 78th minute unassisted.
The Greyhounds (8-1, 4-0) outshot the Eagles 18-4.
West Valley 0 1—1
Pullman 0 4—4
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Leon Lang), 43rd.
Pullman — Dollin, 64th.
Pullman — Lucas Wexler (Ca. Dollin), 72nd.
Pullman — Clarens Dollin, 78th.
West Valley — Rylan Allen, 80th.
Shots — West Valley 4, Pullman 18.
Saves — West Valley: Jasper Marsh 9; Pullman: Aaron Oatley 2.
Pullman girls 7, East Valley 0
PULLMAN — Making their Class 2A Greater Spokane League season debut, the Greyhound girls whitewashed visiting East Valley, sweeping all four singles matches with 6-0, 6-0 scorelines.
Pullman (2-0, 1-0) conceded a total of just four games across the seven matches played for the day, dropping no more than one tennis game in any set.
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Fasai Xiong 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Lexi Robinson 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Bella Stoner 6-0, 6-0; Lydia Nelson, Pul, def. Caity Hautala 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf, Pul, def. Skylar Waller/Amelia Wandell 6-1, 6-1; Leila Brown/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Audrey Lilya/Madi Waits 6-0, 6-1; Naomi Carter/Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Tina Ngo/Serenity Hendricks 6-0, 6-1.
BASEBALL
Troy 9, Kendrick 1
TROY — The Trojans started strong en route to taking home a Whitepine League win against the visiting Tigers.
Troy (1-2, 1-0) put up seven of its nine runs in the first two innings.
Kendrick (5-3, 2-1) only mustered one run, which came in the second.
Dominic Holden pitched all seven innings for the Trojans, allowing only two hits and striking out 15 batters and earning the win in the process.
Joseph Bendel let Troy at the dish, connecting on three hits, two of them home runs.
“We pitched well and we hit the ball well... made a lot of good contact,” Troy coach Tyler Strunk said. “(We) stole some bases. Overall a pretty good showing. Pretty dominant from the get-go.”
Dale Fletcher and Wyatt Fitzmorris both had a hit for Kendrick.
Kendrick 010 000 0—1 2 4
Troy 520 110 x—9 7 1
Ty Koepp, Troy Patterson (3), Noah Littlefield (4) and Wyatt Fitzmorris; Dominic Holden and Makhi Durrett. L—Koepp.
Kendrick hits — Fitzmorris, Dale Fletcher.
Troy hits — Josheph Bendel 3 (2 HR), Wade Moser 2, Eli Stoner (2B), Durrett.
Colfax 9-0, Asotin 4-5
ASOTIN — The Bulldogs and the Panthers split a Northeast 2B League twinbill.
Asotin (7-3, 2-3) led 3-1 in Game 1 before Colfax (6-3, 1-3) put up a five-run fifth inning to take the lead.
Mason Gilchrist led all hitters in Game 1 with four hits for Colfax. For Asotin, Gavin Ells batted 5-for-5 on the day and had doubles in both games.
In Game 2, the Panthers refused to let the Bulldogs put up another offensive showcase.
AJ Olerich earned the win for Asotin, holding Colfax to five hits and no runs while pitching a full seven innings.
GAME 1
Colfax 100 051 2—9 14 1
Asotin 100 210 0—4 4 3
Alex Mortensen, Cody Inderrieden (6) and Braden Plummer; Cody Ells, Sam Hall (6), Justin Boyea (7) and Cameron Clovis. W—Mortensen; L—Ells.
Colfax hits — Mason Gilchrist 4, JJ Bodey 2 (2B), Erik Christensen 2, Dawson Lobdell 2, JD Pedersen (2B), Inderrieden, Mortensen, JP Wigen
Asotin hits — Gavin Ells 2 (2B), Cody Ells (3B), Clovis.
GAME 2
Colfax 000 000 0—0 5 1
Asotin 201 020 x—5 7 1
JP Wigen and Braden Plummer; AJ Olerich and Cameron Clovis.
Colfax hits — Cody Inderrieden, Plummer, Erik Christensen, Mason Gilchrist, Dawson Lobdell.
Asotin hits — Gavin Ells 3 (2B), Cody Ells, Chase Engle, Cooper Biery, Sam Hall.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 14, Garfield-Palouse 5
ST. JOHN — The traveling Vikings suffered a Southeast 1B League defeat to the Eagles of St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Gar-Pal falls to 0-7 on the season and 0-5 in league play. Complete information was not available at press time.
SOFTBALL
Colfax 10-12, Asotin 0-7
ASOTIN — Visiting Colfax benefited from a no-hitter by Delaney Imler in Game 1 en route to dealing Asotin a pair of 2B Bi-County League defeats.
Imler struck out nine in a span of five innings before the mercy rule took effect in favor of the Bulldogs (10-1, 8-0). The Panthers (2-6, 0-4) struck first in Game 2 to go up 2-0, but were hit with an onslaught of Colfax runs over the next five innings.
GAME 1
Colfax 061 12—10 4 1
Asotin 000 00— 0 0 6
Delaney Imler and Harper Booth; KeiLena Nelson and C. Browne.
Colfax hits — Imler 2, Harley Hennigar, Ava Swan.
GAME 2
Colfax 023 232 0—12 9 7
Asotin 200 050 0— 7 5 6
K. Akesson, Imler (5) and Booth; C. Browne and NA.
Colfax hits — Akesson 4, Booth 2, Imler, D. Becker, J. Patnode.
Asotin hits — Nelson 2, L. Koehler, Browne, E. Alicea.
Genesee-Lapwai postponed
Tuesday’s scheduled Whitepine League game between Genesee and Lapwai was postponed until Friday, when the teams will now contest a doubleheader at Genesee
GOLF
Pullman boys notch GSL meet title
Pullman earned medalist honors for both the boys and girls during a Greater Spokane League meet at Quail Ridge Golf Course.
Parker Legreid won for the boys, finishing with a score of 78. The Greyhounds finished first overall with a score of 323.
Rawley Larkin and Elliot Lee also had impressive rounds, finishing with a score of 81.
For the girls, Ryliann Bednar of Pullman took home top honors with a score of 85.
Overall, the Greyhounds finished in second place behind Rogers with a score of 399.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Pullman 323; 2. West Valley 358; 3. East Valley 378; 4. Rogers 424; 5. Clarkston 434; 6. Shadle Park 442.
Medalist — Parker Legreid, Pullman, 78.
Other Pullman individuals — Rawley Larkin, 81; Elliot Lee, 81; Trae Fredrickson, 83; Parker Lee, 83; Karson Wieser, 96.
Clarkston individuals — Caleb Daniel, 84; Carson Sanders, 109; Deion Thorton, 120; Christian Spencer, 123; Killian Snyder, 121.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Rogers 301; 2. Pullman 399; 3. Clarkston 484; 4. East Valley 637.
Medalist — Rylian Bednar, Pullman, 85.
Other Pullman individuals — Matiline Rink, 96; Emmma Bobo, 104; Faith Sampson, 114; Alexis Hendrickson, 121.
Clarkston individuals — Tierney McKarcher, 113; Hailey Mendenhall, 122; Sammy Hudgins, 123; Sydney Morscheck, 126; Matea Branscome, 150.
TRACK AND FIELD
Knights rule girls competition at Swanson Invite
LAPWAI — Logos earned the girls title with 168 team points in the Leah Swanson Invite at Lapwai.
Kendrick’s Sawyer Hewett finished first in the long jump, leaping 19 feet. He was also second in the 100 and helped the Tigers place first in the 800-meter relay.
For the girls, the Knights swept the 800 event. Lizzie Crawford came in first with a time of 2 minutes, 28.7 seconds. Cora Johnson placed first in the 1,600 with a time of 5:57.
Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff took gold in the 100, 200 and 400.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Prairie 121.5; 2. Kendrick 96.5; 3. Orofino 85.5; 4. Logos 83.5; 5. Genesee 70; 6. Wallace; 7. Timberline 50; 8. Deary 41.5; 9. Potlatch 30.5; 10. Grangeville 23; 11. Clearwater Valley 18.5; 12. Nezperce 11.
100 — 1. Noah Geis, Prairie, 11.8; 2. Sawyer Hewett, Kendrick, 11.9; 3. Jude Nelson, Timberline, 12.0.
200 — T1. Logan Roop, Potlatch, 25.4; T1. Henry Sundlie, Logos, 25.4; 3. Nolan Bartosz, Genesee, 25.5.
400 — 1. Trenton Lorentz, Prairie, 53.5; 2. Nolan Bartosz, Genesee, 54.1; 3. Olaf Sundlie, Logos, 54.2.
800 — 1. Seamus Wilson, Logos, 2:09.3; 2. Aydin Hasz, Wallace, 2:10.3; 3. Zach Atwood, Logos, 2:10.8.
1,600 — 1. Zach Atwood, Logos, 4:52.9; 2. Aydin Hasz, Wallace, 5:02.5; 3. Chase Vonbargen, Prairie, 5:05.3.
3,200 — 1. Wyatt Anderberg, Clearwater Valley, 11:29.9; 2. Ben Farr, Genesee, 11:38.9; 3. Joshua Ketcheson, Genesee, 12:17.0.
110 hurdles — 1. Elliott Schmidt, Wallace, 19.7; 2. Gabe Igielski, Logos, 20.8; 3. Briggs Rambo, Prairie, 21.1.
300 hurdles — 1. Laithan Proctor, Deary, 44.8; 2. Wyatt Vincent, Deary, 47.6; 3. Zachary Yager, Logos, 50.5.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Matthew Wemhoff, Noah Geis, Ben Secrest, Trenton Lorentz), 46.1; 2. Kendrick, 46.8; 3. Orofino, 47.5.
800 relay — 1. Kendrick (Lane Clemenhagen, Tanner Clemenhagen, Jagger Hewett, Sawyer Hewett), 1:38.0; 2. Orofino, 1:38.3; 3. Deary, 1:39.8.
1,600 relay — 1. Genesee (Cadyn Brummer, Derek Burt, Seth Vestal, Nolan Bartosz), 3:46.6; 2. Prairie, 3:48.5; 3. Logos, 3:49.7.
SMR — 1. Orofino (Harrison Gary, Alex Powers, Gage Trieschman, Cory Godwin), 4:05.8; 2. Prairie, 4:24.8; 3. Deary, 4:31.0.
Shot put — 1. Joel Sneddon, Orofino, 44’6; T2. Logan Amos, Potlatch, 44’0; T2. Triston Jones, Kendrick, 44’0.
Discus — 1. Shane Hanson, Prairie, 149’4.5; 2. Logan Amos, Potlatch, 132’4.5; 3. Bennie Elven, Prairie, 126’10.5.
High jump — 1. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 6’0; 2. Brad Tesky, Wallace, 5’8; 3. Kolt Koepp, Kendrick, 5’6.
Pole vault — 1. Ryan Waggener, Orofino, 9’0; 2. Matthew Wemhoff, Prairie, 8’6; 3. Tristan Curral, Nezperce, 8’6.
Long jump — 1. Sawyer Hewett, Kendrick, 19’1; 2. Jagger Hewett, Kendrick, 18’10; 3. Trenton Lorentz, Prairire, 18’8.
Triple jump — 1. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 38’9; 2. Jagger Hewett, Kendrick, 38’1; 3. Tanner Clemenhagen, Kendrick, 36’1.5.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 168; 2. Prairie 130.7; 3. Orofino 104.6; 4. Wallace 57.5; 5. Genesee 54.6; 6. Potlatch 40; 7. Kendrick 30.6; 8. Deary 26; 9. Nezperece 22; 10. Lapwai 14; 11. Timberline 7; 12. Clearwater Valley 6.
100 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 12.8; 2. Elizabeth Egland, Genesee, 13.4; 3. Julia Rehder, Prairie, 13.7.
200 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 27.5; 2. Rebecca Cerruti, Potlatch, 29.0; 3. Elizabeth Egland, Genesee, 29.4.
400 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairire, 1:01.7; 2. Rebecca Cerruti, Potlatch, 1:04.6; 3. Elena Spillman, Logos, 1:05.8.
800 — 1. Lizzie Crawford, Logos, 2:28.7; 2. Mari Calene, Logos, 2:33.7; 3. Alyssa Blum, Logos, 2:34.6.
1,600 — 1. Cora Johnson, Logos, 5:57.1; 2. Yasmin Hernandez, Logos, 6:05.5; 3. Evelyn Ward, Clearwater Valley, 6:22.5.
3,200 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 11:52.0; 2. Mari Calene, Logos, 11:55.5; 3. Rachel Olson, Kendrick, 14:07.6.
100 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Orofino, 16.7; 2. Dizy Nelson, Orofino, 18.0; 3. Rose Stewart, Kendrick, 18.6.
300 hurdles — 1. Daizy Nelson, Orofino, 53.7; 2. Chloe Grieser, Genesee, 54.2; 3. Bridgid Monjure, Logos, 55.7.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Avery Riener, Julia Rehder, Kristin Wemhoff), 53.4; 2. Orofino, 54.2; 3. Logos, 55.8.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Sierra Oliver, Lexi Schumacher, Julia Rehder), 1:56.0; 2. Orofino, 1:56.7; 3. Deary, 1:58.6.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Naomi Taylor, Alyssa Blum, Lizzie Crawford, Sara Casebolt), 4:15.8; 2. Deary, 4:32.2; 3. Paririe, 4:37.8.
SMR — 1. Logos (Abby Taylor, Bethany Porras, Emily Bowen, Naomi Taylor), 2:01.7, 2. Deary, 2:02.0; 3. Prairie, 2:07.4.
Shot put — 1. Kathryn Burnette, Potlatch, 34’11; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Orofino, 33’4; 3. Soa Moliga, Lapwai, 32’9.
Discus — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Orofino, 144’6.5; 2. Sage Elven, Prairie, 111’2.5; 3. Hailey Hanson, Prairie, 96’2.5.
High jump — T1. Holly Hill, Orofino, 4’6; T1. Callie Remacle, Prairire, 4’6; T1. Sydney Shears, Prairie, 4’6.
Pole vault — 1. Reagan Kessinger, Orofino, 7’0; 2. Ashley Ott, Orofino, 6’6; 3. Sierra Oliver, Prairie, 6’0.
Long jump — 1. Britany Phillips, Wallace, 14’8.5; 2. Signe Holloway, Logos, 14’6.5’ 3. Aubree Lux, Nezperce, 14’0.5.
Triple jump — 1. Kylee Phillips, Wallace, 32’3; 2. Britany Phillips, Wallace, 30’4; 3. Isabelle Monk, Genesee, 29’9.5.
Viking girls find victory
POMEROY — Garfield-Palouse claimed the girls title with 156 team points in a small-school track meet held at Pomeroy.
Kennedy Cook earned first-place finishes in both the 200 and 800 for the Vikings.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Pomeroy 164; 2. Oakesdale 107; 3. Garfield-Palouse 72; 4. St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse; 5. Prescott 63; 6. Tekoa-Rosalia 48; 7. DeSales 38; 8. Yakama Nation Tribal.
100 — 1. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 11.59; 2. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pomeroy, 11.89; 3. Trevin Walton, Pomeroy, 12.26.
200 — 1. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 24.52; 2. Nicholas Meeuwsen, Gar-Pal, 25.53; 3. Logan Brown, Oakesdale, 25.57.
400 — 1. Brendan Snekvik, Gar-Pal, 59.21; 2. Levi Bowen, Pomeroy, 1:02.22; 3. Will Tollett, St. John-Endicott, 1:02.69.
800 — 1. Bryce Casey, Tekoa-Rosalia, 2:16.83; 2. Jaxon Eads, Oakesdale, 2:30.71; 3. Kieran Snekvik, Gar-Pal, 2:40.88.
1,600 — 1. Brendan Snekvik, Gar-Pal, 4:53.05; 2. Kieran Snekvik, Gar-Pal, 4:54.07; 3. Caleb Bingham, DeSales, 5:27.26.
110 hurdles — 1. Salvador Ayala, Prescott, 13.04; 2. Jason Guest, DeSales, 13.51; 3. Brian Place, Tekoa-Rosalia, 19.81.
300 hurdles — 1. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott, 45.66; 2. Alex McHargue, Oakesdale, 49.26; 3. Jason Guest, DeSales, 49.50.
400 relay — 1. Pomeroy (Trevin Walton, Tyler Slaybaugh, Braedon Fruh, Sidney Bales), 46.76; 2. Prescott, 50.80; 3. Tekoa-Rosalia, 51.16.
1,600 relay — 1. Oakesdale (Alex McHargue, Jaxon Eads, Shawn Bober, Jackson Perry), 4:10.30; 2. Garfield-Palouse, 4:16.40.
Shot put — 1. Gabe Morgan, Tekoa-Rosalia, 35-07.00; 2. David Tejero, Pomeroy, 33-09.50; 3. Shawn Bober, Oakesdale, 33-04.50.
Discus — 1. Charlie Henning, Oakesdale, 89-05; 2. Rylan Hays-Carnahan, Pomeroy, 87-02; 3. Bryce Casey, Tekoa-Rosalia, 80-09.
Javelin — 1. Jackson Perry, Oakesdale, 146-06; 2. Gabe Morgan, Tekoa-Rosalia, 120-06; 3. Shawn Bober, Oakesdale, 114-08.
High jump — 1. Jackson Perry, Oakesdale, 6-00.00; 2. Levi Bowen, Pomeroy, 5-00.00; 3. William Hubert, St. John-Endicott, 4-10.00.
Pole vault — 1. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 13-00.00; 2. Braedon Fruh, Pomeroy, 12-00.00; 3. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pomeroy, 10-06.00.
Long jump — 1. Jaime Escalante, Prescott, 18-02.00; 2. Jason Guest, DeSales, 17-06.00; 3. Trevin Walton, Pomeroy, 17-01.50.
Triple jump — 1. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott, 37-03.25; 2. Jaime Escalante, Prescott, 34-00.50; 3. Trevin Walton, Pomeroy, 33-07.00.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Garfield-Palouse 156; 2. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 126; 3. Oakesdale 123; 4. DeSales 85; 5. Pomeroy 47; 6. Prescott 20; 7. Yakama Nation Tribal 5; 6. Tekoa-Rosalia 4.
100 — 1. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 13.21; 2. Kyra Brantner, Gar-Pal, 13.48; 3. Marilla Hockett, Oakesdale, 13.65.
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Gar-Pal, 26.88; 2. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 28.01; 3. Marilla Hockett, Oakesdale, 28.35.
400 — 1. Julia Guske, St. John-Endicott, 1:17.51; 2. Kate Roberts, St. John-Endicott, 1:31.84.
800 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Gar-Pal, 2:34.15; 2. Courage Hightree, Gar-Pal, 2:58.12; 3. Lola Edwards, Gar-Pal, 2:58.99.
1,600 — 1. Ashleigh Hightree, Gar-Pal, 6:00.42; 2. Lola Edwards, Gar-Pal, 6:04.06; 3. Courage Hightree, 6:14.34.
100 hurdles — 1. Taylor Heffington, Prescott, 20.82; 2. HettyLee Laughary, Gar-Pal, 21.30; 3. Charlotte Marshall, Gar-Pal, 21.47.
300 hurdles — 1. Anniston Jimenez, DeSales, 54.12; 2. Heidi Scott, DeSales, 54.85; 3. Charlotte Marshall, Gar-Pal, 55.06.
400 relay — 1.Oakesdale (Jenna Rawls, Gianna Anderson, Marilla Hockett, Jessie Reed), 54.45; 2. Garfield-Palouse, 58.12; 3. Pomeroy, 59.62.
800 relay — 1. DeSales (Anniston Jimenez, Heidi Scott, Helen Hellberg-Wilson, Regina Nelson), 1:57.85; 2. Oakesdale, 1:58.48; 3. Garfield-Palouse, 1:59.30.
1,600 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Lola Edwards, Ashleigh Hightree, Courage Hightree, Kennedy Cook), 4:51.41; 2. Oakesdale, 4:57.17; 3. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, 5:07.74.
Shot put — 1. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 37-11.00; 2. Ava Hemphill, Gar-Pal, 34-07.00; 3. Chloe Waddell, St. John-Endicott, 31-11.00.
Discus — 1. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 129-10; 2. Ava Hemphill, Gar-Pal, 98-02; 3. Sarah Quigley, St. John-Endicott, 74-10.
Javelin — 1. Gianna Anderson, Oakesdale, 89-11.50; 2. Chloe Waddell, St. John-Endicott, 86-11; 3. Brieyn Henley, Oakesdale, 66-02.
High jump — 1. Samantha Pfaff, Gar-Pal, 4-10.00, 2. Emery Molina, St. John-Endicott, 4-08.00; 3. Bradyn Henley, Oakesdale, 4-04.00.
Pole vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pomeroy, 8-00.00; 2. Carmen Fruh, Pomeroy, 7-00.00; 3. Emery Molina, St. John-Endicott.
Long jump — 1. Regina Nelson, DeSales, 15-00.00; 2. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 14-08.00; 3. Gianna Anderson, Oakesdale, 14-03.00.
Triple jump — 1. Bradyn Henley, Oakesdale, 32-05.00; 2. Helen Hellberg, DeSales, 28-08.50; 3. Julia Guske, St.John-Endicott, 28-05.50.