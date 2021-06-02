SPOKANE — Meghan McSweeney recorded 21 points and was 9-of-17 from the foul line Tuesday night to lead Pullman past North Central 54-42 in a 2A Greater Spokane League girls’ basketball game.
The Greyounds improved to 2-2.
“I had two of my players foul out late, so we had to go with a small lineup for a bit,” Pullman coach Angie Barbour said. “We played tough and it felt good to grab a win after a couple losses in a row.”
PULLMAN (3-3)
Kelsi Benton 3 0-0 7, Meghan McSweeney 6 9-17 21, Hailey Talbot 3 0-4 6, Elise McDougle 2 1-2 5, Audrey Pitzer 1 4-4 6, Sehra Singh 2 0-0 5, Mikayla Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Addison Hawes 0 4-4 4. Totals 17 18-31 54.
NORTH CENTRAL
Ervin 0 2-5 2, Sherman 0 0-0 0, Marko 1 1-2 3, Wilcox 3 3-4 9, Schoeffler 1 3-4 5, Patrick 1 1-2 4, Tonasket 2 5-7 11, Hamilton 3 2-7 8. Totals 11 17-31 42.
Pullman 9 10 17 18—54
North Central 9 8 13 12—42
3-point goals — Benton, Singh, Patrick, Tonasket 2.
JV — Pullman def. North Central (OT)
Colfax 73, Asotin 47
ASOTIN — Asher Cai delivered 30 points on 5-of-10 from deep as Colfax bested Asotin in a 2A Bi-County League game.
The Bulldogs (6-2) went 11-for-26 on 3s as Justice Brown and Hailey Demler joined Cai in double figures with 10 apiece.
Kayla Paine led the Panthers with 19 points, while Haylee Appleford had 10 and eight rebounds.
COLFAX (6-2)
Hannah Baerlocher 2 0-0 6, Justice Brown 4 1-2 10, Abree Aune 3 0-0 8, Jaisha Gibb 2 0-0 5, Kendall Gosney 0 0-0 0, Hailey Demler 4 2-2 10, Lauryn York 2 0-0 4, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 12 1-1 30. Totals 29 4-5 73.
ASOTIN (0-6)
Sadie Thummel 0 0-2 0, Elizabeth Bailey 2 0-0 4, Karlie Ball 0 0-0 0, Emmeyln Barnea 0 0-0 0, Lily Denham 1 4-4 7, Kayla Paine 6 5-5 19, Sophia Carrasco 0 4-4 4, Emily Elskamp 0 3-4 3, Haylee Appleford 5 0-3 10. Totals 14 16-22.
Colfax 24 22 18 9—73
Asotin 9 14 9 15—47
3-point goals — Baerlocher 2, Gibb, Brown, Aune 2, Cai 5, Denham, Paine 2.
JV — Asotin def. Colfax.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pullman 74, North Central 51
SPOKANE — Grayson Hunt produced 30 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks while shooting 14-of-18 as Pullman defeated 2A Greater Spokane League foe North Central.
The Greyhounds (4-2) jumped to a 26-6 lead and coasted the rest of the way as Ayden Barbour added 12 points, eight assists and five steals and Steven Burkett supplied 10 points and seven boards.
A full box score was unavailable.
Pullman 26 20 18 10—74
North Central 6 17 14 14—51
Colfax 56, Asotin 45
ASOTIN — John Lustig scored 22 points and his younger brother, Seth, added 15 as Colfax held off a solid challenge by Asotin for a Northeast 2B League win.
The Panthers cut a deficit to five points before Colfax held them to seven in the fourth quarter.
Nicholas Heier netted 12 points for Asotin.
COLFAX
Damian Demler 2 0-0 4, Carson Gray 3 0-0 8, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 5 3-4 16, John Lustig 8 2-4 22, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-0 0, Trace Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 2 0-0 4, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-8 56.
ASOTIN (2-6, 1-4)
Josh Epling 0 0-0 0, Preston Overberg 3 2-2 9, Brayden Barnea 2 3-4 7, Tanner Nicholas 2 0-0 5, Jake Tanguay 0 0-0 0, Ryan Denham 2 0-1 4, Kamea Kauhi 1 0-1 2, Nicholas Heier 5 0-2 12, Kaden Aldous 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 5-10 45.
Colfax 19 14 10 13—56
Asotin 11 11 16 7—45
3-point goals — Gray 2, S. Lustig, J. Lustig 4, Overberg, Nicholas, Heier 2, Aldous.2.
JV — Colfax def. Asotin.
WRESTLING
McDougle gets quick pin
SPOKANE — Evan McDougle recorded a pin in the first 30 seconds of one of his matches as Pullman dropped two matches at Lewis and Clark.
The Greyhounds fell to Cheney 44-21 and then to Lewis and Clark 54-30.
Cotton Sears highlighted the first meet for Pullman with two pins.
“Super proud of Cotton Sears and Evan McDougle tonight as they turned it up a notch and were very dominant,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said.
No other details were available.
ACADEMICS
Troy’s Bohman honored
Haylee Bohman of Troy was selected as the Idaho Class 1A Division 1 Interscholastic Star, the Idaho High School Activities Association announced.
She received a $1,000 scholarship to the college of her choice.
The award recognizes students who participate in athletic and nonathletic school activities.