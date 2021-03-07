SPOKANE — The Pullman football team scored its only points with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter Saturday and pegged up a 7-6 win against North Central in a Greater Spokane League matchup at Union Stadium in Spokane.
“We really couldn’t execute for most of the game,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “There were too many turnovers. Luckily our defense found a way to step up and make plays. At the end of the day a win is a win.”
With under two minutes remaining, the Greyhounds (1-1) were forced to punt with two timeouts left. After forcing a 3-and-out, Pullman had the ball at the North Central 40-yard line. Alex Wills connected on a 22-yard toss to Tanner Barber, which set up the game-winning 17-yard pass from Wills to Mason Emerson in the end zone.
Zack Farnsworth finished with 18 tackles as the Greyhounds held North Central to 76 yards rushing on 49 attempts.
Pullman 0 0 0 7—7
North Central 0 0 6 0—6
Third Quarter
North Central — Jordan Dever 22 pass from Carter Strom (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
Pullman — Mason Emerson 17 pass from Alex Wills (Jaxon Patrick kick good).
CROSS COUNTRY
Gar-Pal's Cook strides to title
LACROSSE — Ethan Cook of Garfield-Palouse snatched first place and Colton’s Lola Baerlocher finished first on a 3.1-mile course during a Southeast 1B League cross country meet..
Danny Laughary and Kennedy Cook, both of Gar-Pal, each claimed second place.
BOYS
3.1-mile course
TEAM SCORES — 1. SJEL 21, 2. Touchet 51, 3. Pomeroy 62.
Winner — Ethan Cook, Gar-Pal, 18:54.
Area results — 1. Cook, Gar-Pal, 18:54; 2. Danny Laughary, Gar-Pal, 20:17; 3. Ryan Anderson, SJEL, 20:38; 5. Pedro Molina, SJEL, 20:57; 6. Rory Maloney, SJEL 21:24; 8. Jaden Danielson, SJEL, 21:48; 9. Logan Mareoni, SJEL, 22:15; 10. Nick Vendaland, Pomeroy, 22:18.
GIRLS
3.1-mile course
TEAM SCORES — N/A
Winner — Lola Baerlocher, Colton, 22:45.
Area results — 1. Baerlocher, Colton, 22:45; 2. Kennedy Cook, Gar-Pal, 23:20; 3. Samantha Snekuik, Gar-Pal, 24:22; 4. Lola Edwards, Gar-Pal, 24:47; 5. Brooklyn Newman, Tekoa-Rosalia, 25:53; 6. Jessica Olson, Gar-Pal, 26:07; 7. Ellie Tollett, SJEL, 26:13; 8. Zoe Laughary, Gar-Pal, 26:20.
VOLLEYBALL
SJEL beats Gar-Pal
PALOUSE — Ashlyyn Archer collected 19 kills and four blocks as St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse swept Garfield-Palouse by scores of 25-20, 25-20, 25-20.
Denni Fealy had 27 assists while Maci Brantner recorded 14 kills and six blocks for the Vikings (1-7).
Addisen Becker added 21 assists and eight digs for the Eagles (6-3).
SWIMMING
Pullman notches victories
Madison Weber, Melrose Gilbert, Jayden Chen and Natalie Armstrong took home first place for Pullman in the 200-yard medley relay in a virtual girls’ swim meet Friday.
Gilbert also placed first in both the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke while Weber placed first in the 200-yard individual medley for the Greyhounds.
Natalie Graham of Clarkston earned the Bantams’ lone first-place finish in the 500-yard free, finishing in 5:56.09, over 42 seconds faster than the second-place time (Chen).
Event Winners
200 medley relay — Pullman (Armstrong, Chen, Weber, Gilbert) 2:06.36. 200 free — Melrose Gilbert, Pull, 2:12.35. 200 IM — Madison Weber, Pull, 2:29.54. 50 free — Janie Richards, Cheney, 26.37. 100 fly — Madeline Chandler, Che, 1:30.20. 100 free — Lauren O’Callaghan, Che, 1:05.12. 500 free — Natalie Graham, Clarkston, 5:56.09. 200 free relay — Che (O’dell, Baldwin, O’Callaghan, Richards) 1:51.84. 100 back — Adelyn O’dell, Che, 1:12.87. 100 breast — Gilbert, Pull, 1:20.87. 400 free relay — Pull (Bryson, Armstrong, Gilbert, Weber) 4:10.65.