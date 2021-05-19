SPOKANE — Meghan McSweeney poured in 26 points to lead the way for Pullman, which pulled away in the second quarter en route to a 61-41 victory Tuesday night in a season-opening Class 2A Greater Spokane League girls’ basketball game against Shadle Park.
The Greyhounds were tied with the Highlanders at 8 through the opening quarter, then found an offensive spark in the second to open up a multiple possession lead they would never relinquish. Mikayla Uhlenkott joined McSweeney among double-digit scorers with 10 points.
“They’re learning an all-new system from me, and they did a really nice job working it,” Pullman coach Angie Barbour said. “It was a great first game for us as a program with a new coach, I think.”
PULLMAN (1-0)
Kelsi Benton 0 0-0 0, Kinsey Kallaher 0 0-0 0, Meghan McSweeney 9 7-8 26, Hailey Talbot 3 0-2 6, Elise McDougle 1 0-0 2, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Megan Limburg 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 4 0-0 9, Marissa Carper 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Uhlenkott 5 0-0 10, Addison Hawes 2 1-2 5. 25 8-12 61.
SHADLE PARK (0-1)
Heaven Collins 0 0-0 0, Josey Lawrence 5 1-1 11, Katie Pomerinke 3 0-0 6, Emma Summers 0 0-0 0, Tayla Remigio 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Archer 8 0-0 18, Eva LaBlanc 1 1-4 3, Aubrey Bunton 0 0-0 0, Bri Whitcomb 1 1-4 3. Totals 17 3-9 41.
Pullman 8 18 14 21—61
Shadle Park 8 9 9 15—41
3-point goals — McSweeney 3, Singh, Archer 2.
Kettle Falls 37, Colfax 34
COLFAX — Kettle Falls topped Colfax in a back-and-forth Southeast 2B League contest.
Colfax (1-1) trailed 22-15 at halftime, then came back to nose ahead by a point at 28-27 through three quarters, only for Kettle Falls (2-0) to reassert itself in the fourth.
Mya Edwards of Kettle Falls led all scorers and supplied more than half her team’s total with 19 points. Colfax got a team-high 10 points from Jaisha Gibb, along with nine from Lauryn York and seven from Abree Aune.
“Kettle Falls hit some big shots,” Colfax coach Mike Dorman said. “They hit a key 3-pointer toward the end of the fourth quarter. They made us pay from the free throw line. We played a lot better in the second half than we did in the first half.”
KETTLE FALLS (2-0)
Rachel Johnson 0 0-0 0, Evelyn Hooper 0 2-4 2, Karyss Pfeffer 2 1-2 5, Lavay Shurum 2 2-2 6, Ashley Lawrence 1 0-1 2, Ella Johnson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Drury 0 0-0 0, Kate Goodman 0 0-0 0, Linsey Hipler 0 0-0 0, Mya Edwards 6 4-4 19, Kat Lawrence 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 10-15 37.
COLFAX (1-1)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 1 0-0 2, Abree Aune 3 0-0 7, Jaisha Gibb 4 0-2 10, Kendall Gosney 0 0-2 0, Hailey Demler 0 4-8 4, Lauryn York 3 2-4 9, Harper Booth 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-16 34.
Kettle Falls 12 10 5 10—37
Colfax 10 5 13 6—34
3-point goals — Edwards 3, Gibb 2, York, Aune.
JV — Colfax def. Kettle Falls.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Shadle Park 55, Pullman 53
SPOKANE — A pair of free throws from Pullman’s Grayson Hunt tied things up at 53 with 20 seconds on the clock, only for Shadle Park to find a field goal with less than five seconds remaining to reassert its winning lead in a tight season opener for both Class 2A Greater Spokane League rivals.
“For a first night, it wasn’t too bad,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “We really struggled early from missing our kill shots, and missing a lot of free throws early.”
Ayden Barbour led the Greyhound offense with 17 points, while Hunt and Riley Pettitt joined him in double digits with 10 points apiece.
PULLMAN (0-1)
Grayson Hunt 3 4-8 10, Ayden Barbour 6 1-4 17, T. Barbour 2 1-4 7, Riley Pettitt 4 2-2 10, Ryker Tippett 1 1-2 3, Steven Burkett 2 0-0 4, Champ Powaukee 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-20 53.
SHADLE PARK (1-0)
Jamil Miller 5 4-7 14, Reese Snellman 3 6-6 12, Andruw Wilson 3 0-1 6, Ryan Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Ronan Redd 0 0-0 0, Cole Votava 0 3-4 3, Kohlby Sorweide 3 0-0 8, Jake Wilcox 1 2-2 5, Andrew Fox 2 1-1 5. Totals 18 16-21 55.
Shadle Park 8 22 14 11—55
Pullman 12 15 15 11—53
3-point goals — A. Barbour 3, T. Barbour 2, Sorweide 2, Wilcox.
Colfax 61, Kettle Falls 39
COLFAX — A 22-4 opening quarter put Colfax well on the road to victory in a battle of Bulldogs against Southeast 2B League foe Kettle Falls.
Seth and John Lustig scored 18 and 14 points, respectively, for Colfax while making six rebounds apiece. Damien Demler hit three 3-point goals and totaled 15 points. Mason Gilchrist scored four and had a team-high seven boards.
“We kind of just came out and got to a quick start,” said Colfax coach Reece Jenkin, whose team improved to 2-0. “We’ve got some pretty good team speed; we’ve got multiple guys who can handle the ball.”
KETTLE FALLS (0-2)
Zane Edwards 6 0-2 14, Brailen Pfeffer 3 3-4 11, Eli Armstrong 1 0-2 2, Gunner Grazes 0 0-0 0, Issacc Bair 0 1-2 1, Rudy Bunke 1 0-0 2, Hunter Lebret 2 2-3 6, Zane Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 6-13 39.
COLFAX (2-0)
Damian Demler 6 0-0 15, Carson Gray 1 0-0 2, JD Peterson 1 0-0 2, Seth Lustig 7 4-5 18, John Lustig 6 0-0 14, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 2-2 2, Trace Hennigar 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 2 0-0 4, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 6-7 61.
Kettle Falls 4 13 16 6—39
Colfax 22 12 16 11—61
3-point goals — Edwards 2, Pfeffer 2, Johnson, Demler 3, J. Lustig 2.
JV — Colfax def. Kettle Falls.
BOYS’ GOLF
Moscow’s Brown places fifth
POST FALLS — Moscow’s Bryden Brown shot a final-round 80 to finish in fifth place at the Class 4A state golf tournament at The Links Golf Club.
Brown was six shots out of the lead after posting a 76 on Monday’s first day. He finished at 10-over 156 for the two-day event.