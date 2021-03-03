HIGH SCHOOLS
SPOKANE — Sophie Armstrong generated six blocks and seven kills and Keleigh Meyers went for 28 assists as the Pullman High School varsity volleyball team beat North Central 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21 in a Greater Spokane League conference match Tuesday.
Kalee Hildebrand racked up a team-high 11 kills, and Mia Ohki added 20 digs and three aces.
Colton 3, Pomeroy 0
POMEROY — Rylee Vining tallied 22 assists and eight aces as Colton swept Pomeroy by scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-12.
Josie Schultheis finished with eight kills for the Wildcats.
Chase Caruso supplied 11 digs and two kills while McKenzie Watko had 12 digs for the Pirates.
JV — Pomeroy def. Colton 3-0.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Casebolt named to first-team all WPL
Will Casebolt of Logos was recognized at the forefront of the All-Whitepine League first team, which was released Tuesday.
Genesee’s Cy Wareham and Dawson Durham also were named to the first-team.
Roman Nuttbrock, a teammate of Casebolt, gained an honorable mention.
First team — Titus Yearout, Lapwai; Will Casebolt, Logos; Cole Schlader, Prairie; Dawson Durham, Genesee; Cy Wareham, Genesee.
Second team — Kross Taylor, Lapwai; Zack Rambo, Prairie; Connor Jackson, Clearwater Valley; Kase Wynott, Lapwai; Kavan Mercer, Kamiah; Jace Sams, Kamiah.
Honorable mention — Roman Nuttbrock, Logos; Lane Schumacher, Prairie; Kaiden Codr, Troy; Wyatt Ross, Prairie; Tyler Wemhoff, Prairie; Luke Krogh, Kamiah.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
North Central 5, Pullman 1
SPOKANE — Hannah James hung up one late goal in the 76th minute, but it wasn’t enough to take down the North Central High School girls’ soccer team as Pullman lost its season opener on the road.
Hailee Wehr and Emily Todd had two goals apiece to lead the Indians (1-0).
“We were under a lot of duress in the first half,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We made progress as the game went on, just finding out how to play with each other. We’ll get to face this team again and I’m optimistic we’ll close the gap as the season goes on.”
North Central 2 3—5
Pullman 0 1—1
North Central — Alexa Deatherage, 7th.
North Central — Hailee Wehr, 15th.
North Central — Wehr, 55th.
North Central — Emily Todd, 62nd.
North Central — Todd, 65th.
Pullman — Hannah James, 76th.