It’s no wonder Pullman hot-shot Lauren Greeny was named player of the year when the Class 2A Greater Spokane League released its postseason awards recently.
The Greyhound junior swept the competition handily, winning five GSL tournaments this season.
In her third full year focused on golf, Greeny logged a staggering 74.7 scoring average.
PHS teammates Matiline Rink and Ryliann Bednar landed on the first team as well, and Hounds boss John Willy earned coach of the year honors.
Pullman’s Ian Snell and Dylan Komp, and the Bantams’ Memphis Broemeling were second-teamers.
2A GSL GIRLS’ AWARDS
Player of the year — Lauren Greeny, Pullman.
Coach of the year — John Willy, Pullman.
1st team — Greeny, Pullman; Spencer Cerenzia, West Valley; Matiline Rink, Pullman; Ryliann Bednar, Pullman; Sheri Knutson, Shadle Park; Madison Galimanis, Shadle Park.
2nd team — Sophie Little, Shadle Park; Teirney McKarcher, Clarkston; Allison Lenssen, Pullman; Gray Peschel, Pullman; Tanisha Salsbury, Othello; Eloise Teasley, Clarkston.
2A GSL BOYS’ AWARDS
Player of the year — Austin Trout, Shadle Park.
Coach of the year — Chris Sande, Shadle Park.
1st team — Trout, Shadle Park; Travis Murdoch, Othello; Conor Weber, Shadle Park; Jake Wilcox, Shadle Park; Brett Clark, North Central; Malachi Garza, Othello.
2nd team — Wyatt Hart, Rogers; Memphis Broemeling, Clarkston; Pilar Dawson, Shadle Park; Ian Snell, Pullman; Dylan Komp, Pullman; Zack Delacruz, Shadle Park; Jacob Jewell, Othello; Austin Henry, North Central.
TRACK AND FIELD
GSL honors released
Pullman’s Nicole Avery was named first-team All-Class 2A Greater Spokane League in both hurdles events when postseason awards were released Thursday.
The Greyhounds’ Sarah Campbell earned the honor in triple jump, and Nigel Mumford was a first-teamer on the boys’ side for the pole vault.
AREA 2A GSL GIRLS
Coach of the year — Nathan Clayton, Shadle Park.
1st team
100 hurdles — Nicole Avery, Pul; 300 hurdles — Avery; Triple jump — Sarah Campbell, Pul.
2nd team
800 relay — Pullman (Mika Toyoda, Aubree Cobos, Jennabee Harris, Mia Ohki); Pole vault — Olivia Galloway, Pul; Triple jump — Avah Griner, Clk.
Honorable mention
400 relay — Pullman (Toyoda, Erin Tolleson, Magdaline Isitt, Harris); Javelin — Avery; Pole vault — Griner; Long jump — Avery.
AREA 2A GSL BOYS
Coach of the year — Mark Vandine, North Central.
1st team
300 hurdles — Terrell Lawson, Clk; Discus — Dawson Packwood, Clk; Pole vault — Nigel Mumford, Pul.
2nd team
Discus — Cotton Sears, Pul; Pole vault — Sidney Bales, Clk; Long jump — Lawson; Triple jump — Lawson.
Honorable mention
200 — Justin Hall, Clk; 400 relay — Pullman (Maxwell Dugan, Tanner Barbour, Makoto Ohki, Terran Page); 1,600 relay — Pullman (Ryan Clark, Dugan, Kurtis Johnston, Barbour); Triple jump — Cameron Hovden, Clk.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Two Hounds named first-teamers
Pullman forward Issac Kim and defender Kellen Yoshikawa were recognized as first-team All-Class 2A Greater Spokane League players when postseason awards were released Thursday.
Kim posted hat tricks in four of 11 games for Pullman (7-4). He scored all but five of the Hounds’ goals this year.
Fellow Hounds Ben Goodell and Ian Oately landed on the second team.
2A GSL BOYS’ AWARDS
Offensive MVP — Ben Hippauf, North Central.
Defensive MVP — Braden McLaughlin, North Central.
Coach of the year — Matt Leonard, North Central.
1st team — Kellen Yoshikawa, def., Pul; Issac Kim, fwd., Pul; Andrew Harle, def., NC; Bryce Anderson, center, NC; Luis Cruz, mid., Oth; Alonzo Cruz, def., Oth; Anthony Ontiveros, mid., Oth; Miguel Ramirez, fwd., Oth; Trevin Larsen, mid., EV; Brody Clark, def., SP; Gage Smith, fwd., SP.
2nd team — Ben Goodell, def., Pul; Ian Oately, mid., Pul; Isaac Sweeney, mid., Rog; Elijah LaRue, mid., NC; Adrien Ferrasse, fwd., NC; Ian Alvarado, fwd., WV; Seth Brown, def., Clk; Fernando Pena, def., Oth; Erick Sandoval, GK, Oth; Zach Milne, def., EV; Andrew Jensen, mid., SP.
Honorable mention — Evan French, mid., Pul; Henry Stevens, fwd., EV; Martin Simeonov, mid., SP; Aaron Cox, def., Rog; Kaden Stern, def., EV; Ryan Conrath, mid., EV; Lucas Peterson, mid., WV; Rylen Allen, mid., WV; Juan Sabogal, def., Clk.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse 53, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 50
ST. JOHN — Leading by a single point with four seconds remaining, Garfield-Palouse got two free throws from Austin Jones to create the final cushion in a 53-50 boys’ basketball win against St. John-Endicott/La Crosse on Thursday night.
It was the Vikings’ season finale.
Gar-Pal (7-1) got 23 points and 11 rebounds from Cameron Merrill, as well as 16 points from Jaxson Orr and 11 from Jones. All eight of the Vikings’ games this season were played in a 16-day span, and seven were on the road.
“Very proud of our kids,” Gar-Pal assistant John Gehring said. “We had seven kids in our entire program, and they showed a lot of heart playing all but one of our games away, most of them out of the county. Very proud of our seniors Austin Jones and Kyle Bankus. Austin had an incredible career as a four-year starter, and he and Kyle both showed incredible leadership and heart this season when we were low on numbers.”
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (7-1)
Austin Jones 3 4-4 11, Jaxson Orr 6 0-0 16, Kyle Bankus 0 1-2 1, Cameron Merrill 10 0-0 23, Brandon Hallan 0 0-0 0, Liam Orfe 1 0-2 2, Colton Pfaff 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-8 53.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT ()
Ty Harder 0 0-0 0, W. Walker 2 0-0 4, T. Flemming 0 0-0 0, Rory Maloney 1 2-2 4, D. Stach 2 0-0 5, P. Molina 1 0-1 2, J. Danielson 5 0-0 13, R. Anderson 0 0-0 0, J. Swannak 0 0-0 0, Kameron Greenhalg 8 6-6 22. Totals 19 8-9 50.
Garfield-Palouse 18 13 6 16—53
St. John-Endicott 12 14 6 18—50
3-point goals — Orr 4, Merrill 3, Jones, Danielson 3, Stach.
Colfax 64, Davenport 53
DAVENPORT — John Lustig put up 22 points and 10 rebounds while going 7-for-7 from the foul line to lead Colfax in a Northeast 2B League victory against previously unbeaten Davenport.
Damian Demler added 16 points of his own, and John Lustig had 15 for the Bulldogs (4-2, 4-2).
“I thought this was a good team win for us,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “We had multiple guys step up and play well. The guys were playing with a lot of energy today.”
COLFAX (4-2, 4-2)
Damian Demler 4 5-7 16, Carson Gray 2 0-0 4, JD Peterson 1 0-0 2, Seth Lustig 6 2-2 15, John Lustig 7 7-7 22, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 1 1-4 3, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 15-20 64.
DAVENPORT ()
Rainwater 6 4-7 16, Soliday 3 0-0 7, Gunning 2 0-0 4, Douse 0 2-2 2, Jarrett Jacobsen 3 1-2 7, Jagger Jacobsen 5 0-0 13, Teleckey 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 7-11 53.
Colfax 14 16 20 14—64
Davenport 9 15 12 17—53
3-point goals — Demler 3, S. Lustig, J. Lustig, Jagger Jacobsen 3, Soliday.
JV — Colfax def. Davenport.