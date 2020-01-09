Pullman’s Mitchael LaVielle started his team’s Great Northern League dual with a pin in 13 seconds, but the Greyhounds couldn’t overcome a slew of forfeits in a 48-27 defeat to West Valley of Spokane.
The Hounds also got pins from Gabe Smith and Zachary Dahmen, and a decision victory from Cotton Sears. Pullman’s Ali Albaqshi fell 8-6 in a sudden-victory period.
West Valley 48, Pullman 27
106 — WV win by forfeit. 113 — WV win by forfeit. 120 — WV win by forfeit. 126 — Gabe Smith (Pul) p. Wesley Caro, 2:24. 132 — Elijah Lyden-Nelson (WV) dec. Maxwell Cordova, 5-4. 138 — WV win by forfeit. 145 — Zachary Dahmen (Pul) p. Braden Lopes, 3:36. 152 — Kegan Richter (WV) p. Zephyrus Cook, :52. 160 — Mitchael LaVielle (Pul) p. Ben Russel, :13. 170 — Tanner Strange (WV) SV Ali Albaqshi, 8-6. 182 — WV win by forfeit. 195 — Cotton Sears (Pul) dec. Isaiah Lyden, 12-6. 220 — Kaleolani Green (WV) p. Holden Chandler, :36. 285 — Pullman win by forfeit.