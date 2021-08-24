POST FALLS — Zach Skinner scored the only goal of the second half as the Moscow High School boys’ soccer team edged Post Falls 2-1 on Monday.
The Bears controlled the game and improved to 2-0.
Devon Conway, who assisted on the Skinner goal, got the scoring going in the 25th minute.
The only score for Post Falls came off a corner kick that bounced off a Bear defender and fell into the net.
Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand was pleased with how his team performed against the 5A opponent.
“We took chances and that is very important,” he said, “especially in the second half. They have a very good keeper but we played really well.”
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Moscow 1, Post Falls 1
MOSCOW — The Moscow girls threw everything at the net but could only come away with a draw against Post Falls.
Angela Lassen put one into the top far-post corner in the 54th minute for Moscow to even the score. It was the only goal Moscow had on 23 shots.
Post Falls got the scoring started in the 17th minute, putting in one of its two shots on goal in the game.
“The girls did well connecting on passes through the middle and getting lots of scoring opportunities,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “We just couldn’t capitalize.”
The contest was physical, with Moscow (1-0-1) picking up a yellow card.