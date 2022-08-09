High schools hit the football field for 2022 season

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsMichael Kiblen, center, works on ball security during Moscow’s first day of football practice Monday at Moscow Middle School.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The Kendrick Tigers and the Moscow Bears hit the fields for the first summer practices of the season Monday.

Moscow first-year head coach Rob Bafus had a little extra work on the first day of practice.

“Kind of have a different dynamic in Moscow; the whole coaching staff is new,” Bafus said. He said the first part of the practice was used just to introduce themselves to the team.

