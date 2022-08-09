High schools hit the football field for 2022 season

The Kendrick Tigers and the Moscow Bears hit the fields for the first summer practices of the season Monday.
Moscow first-year head coach Rob Bafus had a little extra work on the first day of practice.
“Kind of have a different dynamic in Moscow; the whole coaching staff is new,” Bafus said. He said the first part of the practice was used just to introduce themselves to the team.
The Bears wore helmets but no pads for their first practice and went for a longer practice later in the day over a two-a-day format.
“Gamelike situation for us,” Bafus said. “Situation where we have to keep the kids focused mentally and physically for a two-and-a-half hour stretch.”
Bafus said that the team took more water breaks to battle the mid-90 degree temperature.
“You can tell the kids who have been working out this summer and those that have not,” Bafus said.
The new coach was “really happy” with the first practice and praised the attentiveness of his players.
Bafus said the team had 46 players show up for the first practice, with a few of the players out of town. He believes the roster will be in the mid-50s come the first game of the season.
Defending Idaho 1-A Division II football state champion Kendrick got its practice going with a group a little larger than expected.
Tigers coach Zane Hobart said they had taken 23 to an offseason camp in Montana earlier in the summer, but had 26 show up to the first practice.
“Was awesome; lots of guys out there,” Hobart said.
The Tigers focused on pad work and route running during the first day. Hobart said that they wanted to get the kids and starting quarterback Ty Koepp running and get right into the flow.
“Just doing what we do week to week and see what happens,” Hobart said.
Kendrick took advantage of its valley location as Hobart said the temperature dropped around 20 degrees during practice as the sun dropped behind the mountain.