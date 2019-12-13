SPOKANE — Ethan Kramer scored 17 points as Pullman dominated two key statistical categories to beat Rogers 44-32 on Thursday in a nonleague boys’ basketball game.
The Greyhounds outrebounded the Pirates 40-18 and collected 12 assists to Rogers’ 1.
The Hounds (3-1) scored 22 points in the paint and netted 12 points off 13 Pirate turnovers.
Greyson Hunt chipped in eight points and nine boards for Pullman, Brady Wells collected nine rebounds and Stephen Wilmotte grabbed six for Pullman, which outscored the Pirates (0-3) by 11 in the fourth quarter after leading by only a point entering the frame.
“I thought we played really good defense all night,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “Think we got ’em tired out. Led to some easy baskets.”
PULLMAN (3-1)
Dane Bednar 2 1-2 5, Brayden Roberts 1 0-0 2, Ethan Kramer 7 3-3 17, Evan Strong 0 2-2 2, Steven Burkett 2 0-0 5, Cameron McSweeney 0 0-0 0, Greyson Hunt 4 0-2 8, Hyatt Utzman 0 0-0 0, Stephen Wilmotte 1 0-3 2, Brady Wells 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-14 44.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (0-3)
Daryus Culbert 0 0-0 0, Corbin Staker 2 0-0 5, Riley Funnemark 1 3-4 4, Jimmy Dao 0 1-2 1, Robert Jetnil 2 0-0 5, Robert Blocker 2 0-0 5, Casey Jeske 0 0-0 0, Dawson Vining 0 0-0 0, Torrey Daniels 1 0-0 2, Eddie Mendez 0 0-0 0, Brayden Crossley 0 0-0 0, Evan Nomee 4 1-2 10. Totals 16 4-8 32.
Pullman 9 10 8 17—44
Rogers 11 7 8 6—32
3-point goals — Burkett, Staker, Jetnil, Blocker, Nomee.
Kamiah 53, Kendrick 24
KENDRICK — Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner pointed to the defensive efforts of Kaden Mercer, Kavan Mercer and Jace Sams as key in his team holding Kendrick to single-digit scoring in all four quarters of a nonleague win.
Sams had four blocks, Kaden Mercer provided versatility in shutting down both forwards and guards and Kavan Mercer deflected a number of passes while hounding the Tigers’ point guard.
Titus Oatman led the Kubs with 14 points.
“We’ve had a pretty tough schedule,” Skinner said, “and they responded well.”
KAMIAH (1-3)
Titus Oatman 4 0-0 14, Kaden Mercer 1 0-0 2, Sam Brisbois 4 0-0 13, Trent Taylor 1 0-0 2, Robert Whitney 1 0-0 2, Kavan Mercer 2 1-2 5, Jace Sams 5 2-4 12, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 1 0-0 2, Landon Keen 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 4-8 53.
KENDRICK
Chase Burke 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 2 4-6 8, Kolby Anderson 0 0-4 0,Tavien Goldsberry 3 0-0 6, Maison Anderson 3 0-1 6, Rylan Hogan 1 1-2 3, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 2-9 23.
Kamiah 15 12 13 13—53
Kendrick 5 8 8 3—24
3-point goals — Oatman 3, Brisbois 2.
JV — Kamiah 61, Kendrick 24
Deary 68, Mullan 29
DEARY — Deary’s Bodee Swanson scored 22 points and Brayden Stapleton had 21 for the Mustangs as they improved to 3-1 with a nonleague win against Mullan.
Swanson and Stapleton had 14 and 11 points respectively in the third. Swanson went 10-for-11 from the floor and the Mustangs shot over 50 percent from the floor.
Stapleton and Dylan Wilcox had 11 boards apiece and London Kirk added five assists.
“We just made some adjustments on our press in the second half and the kids turned it into a nice half for us,” Deary coach Gary Krumheuer said.
DEARY (3-1)
Bodee Swanson 10 2-4 22, Brayden Stapleton 9 0-0 21, Preston Johnston 1 0-0 2, London Kirk 2 1-3 6, Jon Beyer 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 2 0-0 4, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 3, Patrick McManus 1 0-0 2, Dylan Wilcox 3 0-0 8, Gus Rickert 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 3-7 68.
MULLAN
Luke Trogden 5 1-4 12, Blake Layton 1 0-0 2, Floyd Nelson 1 1-2 4, Samuel Hess 1 0-1 2, Caden Cramdell 2 0-2 4, Skye Gallaway 2 0-0 5, Trystan Zingler 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-9 29.
Deary 20 11 30 7—68
Mullan 15 4 5 5—29
3-point goals — Stapleton 3, Kirk, Fletcher, Wilcox 2, Trogden, Nelson, Galloway.
GIRLS’ Basketball
Pullman 69, Rogers 39
SPOKANE — Pullman outscored Rogers of Spokane by 12 points in the first quarter and 15 in the fourth to roll to the Pirates in nonleague play.
The Greyhounds (2-2) boasted three double-digit scorers. Meghan McSweeney led all players with 24 points, while Peyton Teevens and Hailey Talbot accumulated 12 and 10, respectively.
Pullman led the Greater Spokane League school by 20 points at intermission. The Pirates (0-3) were led by Savanna Wickering’s nine points.
PULLMAN (2-2)
Hailey Chittenden 2 0-0 4, Hallie McDougle 1 0-0 2, Peyton Teevens 5 4-7 14, Kelsi Benton 1 1-1 3, Kinsey Kallaher 0 0-0 0, Meghan McSweeney 9 3-3 22, Hailey Talbot 5 0-4 10, Elise McDougle 1 0-0 2, Audrey Pitzer 1 0-1 3, Megan Limburg 1 2-2 5, Sehra Singh 1 2-2 4. Totals 27 12-20 69
ROGERS-SPOKANE (0-3)
Destiny Cosner 3 0-1 8, Brianna Vann 0 0-0 0, Imani Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Oveyonna Ivy 1 0-0 2, Sydney Vining 3 2-2 8, Regina Flemming 0 0-0 0, Dyani Sijohn-Pascal 3 1-2 8, Jalayla Brown 2 0-1 4, Leileena Harvey 0 0-0 0, Savanna Wickering 3 0-0 9. Totals 15 3-6 39.
Pullman 20 15 15 19—69
Rogers 8 7 20 4—39
3-point goals — Limburg, Pitzer, McSweeney, Cosner 2, Sijohn-Pascal, Wickering 3.
Genesee 73, Potlatch 16
GENESEE — Bailey Leseman rang up 17 points while Lucie Ranisate added 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Genesee to a Whitepine League Division I win against Potlatch.
Claira Osborn piled up 11 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Bulldogs, Kendra Murray provided six steals and Makenzie Stout contributed seven points and four steals.
“I felt like this was our best overall performance,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “Played with intensity, played together, found the open person, unselfish with the ball, everybody that played scored.”
POTLATCH
Danaira Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-4 0, Kyndal Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Emma Chambers 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Hamburg 2 0-0 5, Charlee Beckner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 4 0-1 8, Desi Brown 1 1-2 3, Anna Atkinson 0 0-0 0, Nygaard 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 1-7 16.
GENESEE (3-4, 2-2)
Lucie Ranisate 7 1-5 15, Molly Hanson 1 0-0 2, Mikacia Bartosz 2 0-0 5, Regan Zenner 3 0-0 6, Kendra Murray 1 0-0 2, Bailey Leseman 7 2-5 17, Isabelle Monk 2 0-0 4, Makenzie Stout 2 3-3 7, Claira Osborne 5 1-2 11, Taylor Mayer 1 1-2 4. Totals 31 8-17 73.
Potlatch 2 5 7 2—16
Genesee 17 26 19 11—73
3-point goals — Hamburg, Bartosz, Leseman, Mayer.
JV — Potlatch 62, Genesee 37
Deary 48, Mullan 9
DEARY — Deary held nonleague opponent Mullan to one point in the first quarter — and scoreless in the third — while the Mustangs erupted, sharing the scoring and taking advantage of a thin Tigers roster to log a rout.
Every player for Deary (5-3) scored. The Mustangs were led by Emiley Proctor’s nine points, and eight apiece from Graci Heath and Matteya Proctor.
“We just had a really balanced attack, played a lot of team ball, which was really cool to see,” said Deary assistant Courtney Warner, whose team shot 50 percent in the first and fourth quarters.
Mullan, which had five available players, was limited to three field goals.
MULLAN (0-3)
Jaynah Petit 1 0-0 3, Sairah Haig 0 0-0 0, Sierra Ringsbye 0 0-0 0, Leah Srazier 0 0-0 0, Emily Dykes 2 2-4 6. Totals 3 2-4 9.
DEARY (5-3)
Graci Heath 4 0-0 8, Makala Beyer 2 0-0 4, Matteya Proctor 4 0-0 8, Cassidy Henderson 1 0-0 2, Taylor Gregg 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 3 0-0 6, Emiley Proctor 4 1-1 9, Delainee Ellsworth 2 0-0 4, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2, Macie Ashmead 0 1-2 1, Emily Scott 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 2-5 48
Mullan 1 6 0 2—9
Deary 21 8 9 10—48
3-point goals — Petit.