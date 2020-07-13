Much of the focus the past few days in high school sports has been on the decision the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association made Tuesday to delay the fall sports season by 2 1/2 weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, pushing the start of practices from Aug. 19 for football and Aug. 24 for other sports to Sept. 5 for football and Sept. 7 for the other sports.
But the chaos hasn’t been contained to just one state. In fact, Idaho, in general — and especially its northern part — is going to be hit hard by the decision the WIAA made to push its start back.
For starters, one can look no further than the Inland Empire League to see the impact of the WIAA decision. Particularly, the crater it has created with the football schedule.
The Moscow Bears weren’t in as bad a shape as some teams, as they open at home against Grangeville (Aug. 28), but then saw their game with the Clarkston Bantams on Sept. 4 scrapped because the first day teams in Washington can compete is Sept. 18 with the new timeline. Because of that, Moscow had to scramble a bit but found an opponent Thursday as St. Maries committed to playing the Bears on Sept. 4. The next question will be whether Moscow can play Sept. 18 at Pullman.
The league met via videoconference Friday, and will have an in-person meeting to try to iron out more scheduling issues Thursday in Coeur d’Alene.
According to stats obtained by the Idaho Statesman, Idaho twice has failed in Stage 4 of Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan, and already the Gem State is flunking three of the six criteria it needs to make it all the way back to what most would define as “normal.”
And according to the New York Times, since the state has reopened, Idaho has seen a 1,491 percent increase in cases.
Scott R. Jedlicka, an assistant professor in the department of educational leadership and sport management at the college of education at Washington State and creator of covidcfb.com, a tracking website on the impact of the coronavirus and its impact on major college football, said in an email Friday there’s no reason right now anyone in the country should be playing high school sports.
“The current state of the pandemic, the known and unknown risks posed by COVID-19 (both to athletes themselves and those with whom they might come into contact), and the logistical challenges of playing sports under these circumstances outweigh the benefits of high school sport participation in most cases,” he said. “If circumstances allowed and exceptions were to be made, I think the most plausible options would be sports that are 1) played outdoors and 2) require minimal interpersonal contact. More generally, I think the current situation does serve as an opportunity to be creative in how we think about high school sports programs and whether there are alternative ways of getting the benefits of sport participation while avoiding the risks associated with the pandemic.”
Emory University epidemiologist Zach Binney said if football is to be played this year, flag football might be a better way to go instead of tackle.
“I think it’s something to consider if your league is staying open,” he said in a story for the Aspen Institute’s Project Play on June 30. “It’s the whole idea of harm reduction in public health. In the South and Texas, I do think it’s our responsibility to meet people halfway and teach them how to reduce the risk for something they love, and hopefully they will listen.”
In his framework for reopening Idaho schools he announced this week, Gov. Little essentially left the decision of sports in the hands of the state’s athletic governing body.
Idaho High School Activities Association executive director Ty Jones said in an email this past week the organization conducted final steering committee meetings, and should have an outline to the board of directors early this week for approval. The hope would be for an announcement next week as to what the next move is. As it stands, practices begin for Idaho schools Aug. 10.
First day for competition in the state of Idaho is Aug. 21 for soccer; Aug. 26 for volleyball, cross country and swimming; and Aug. 28 for football.
The remainder of the schools in the IEL are in a precarious position, at least as far as football scheduling.
Coeur d’Alene’s schedule is a complete nightmare. The Vikings were scheduled to host East Anchorage in a Week 0 opener (Aug. 21), then play Mt. Spokane on Sept. 4 at Whitworth, followed by home games against Gonzaga Prep (Sept. 11) and North Creek (Sept. 18) before visiting Union (Sept. 25).
Lake City’s schedule is a mess now that games against Lewis and Clark on Sept. 4 at Albi Stadium in Spokane, at home against Ferris (Sept. 11) and Moses Lake (Sept. 18) and a game at Camas (Sept. 25) are now gone.
Sandpoint’s schedule also has blown up because it was set to play at University on Sept. 4, then host Raymond on Sept. 11.
Post Falls’ schedule is up in the air because games at University (Sept. 11) and at home against Eastmont (Sept. 18) and Pasco (Oct. 2) no longer will be played.
Lakeland is not in as bad a shape. The Hawks were set to play at West Valley on Sept. 11, then host Asotin (Oct. 16).
One thing that could benefit the IEL in particular is the fact the league is going to a one-division format for most of its sports, including boys’ and girls’ soccer, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, baseball and softball. There had some previous discussions about moving football in that direction. The current situation could be an impetus to push that sport in that direction for this year only, or possibly make it a permanent move.
“We’re still in Plan A right now, and we’re just going to do what we can,” Moscow athletic director Lance Abendroth said. “If we have to make changes, we’ll adjust accordingly. We’re all looking at data and making sure we’re trying to keep kids safe. This whole thing is an incredibly unfortunate thing. It’s not something somebody chose. It is what it is. We’ll get through it the best we can.”
Donn Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.