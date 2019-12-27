CLARKSTON — Moscow missed a shot at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime as Clarkston held off the Bear boys’ basketball team on Thursday at Kramer Gym in both teams’ opener of the Avista Holiday Tournament.
The Bantams were led by Tru Allen (21 points, seven steals), Gus Hagestad (16 points, three steals) and Trey Dreadfulwater (10 points).
Clarkston outscored Moscow 17-4 in the third quarter to rally from a 10-point deficit.
“We had a spirited halftime talk,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.
MOSCOW
Reef Diego 3 0-0 7, Brayden Decker 2 0-2 6, Barrett Abendroth 2 1-2 5, Jamari Simpson 3 0-0 7, Joe Colter 3 1-2 7, Ben Postell 1 0-0 2, Blake Buchanan 3 0-0 6, Benny Kitchel 3 3-4 11, Tyler Skinner 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 5-10 55.
CLARKSTON (6-1)
Christian Robbins 0 0-0 0, Tru Allen 9 1-4 21, Alex Italia 0 0-0 0, Trey Dreadfulwater 4 0-0 10, Andrew Reeder 0 0-0 0, Kaeden Frazier 0 0-0 0, Gus Hagestad 5 5-6 16, Jayden Hopkins 1 0-0 3, Max Johnson 2 0-0 5, Wyatt Chatfield 1 1-2 3, Dawson Packwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-12 58.
Moscow 11 23 4 17 — 55
Clarkston 14 10 17 17 — 58
3-point goals — Diego, Decker 2, Simpson, Kitchell 2, Allen 2, Dreadfulwater 2, Hagestad, Hopkins, Johnson.
JV — Clarkston def. Moscow
Colton 37, Tekoa-Rosalia 70
COLTON — Kian Ankerson produced 17 points, including four three-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a loss to Tekoa-Rosalia in a Colton Christmas Tournament matchup.
The loss puts Colton at a 1-5 overall record for the season, but coach Nick Simons is focusing on the positive things that the Wildcats can use to keep moving forward.
“We have been struggling offensivley,” Simons said. “But I think we have been getting into a better flow as the season goes on, and we are getting the looks we want.”
“The points just haven’t been there yet,“ Simons said.
TEKOA-ROSALIA
Garrett Naught 4 0-0 9, Anthony Gehring 5 0-0 13, Riley Mclain 4 0-0 11, Mitchell Billings 6 2-2 15, Keegan French 2 0-0 4, Kenneth Lenoir 4 0-0 8, Cole Peterson 1 0-0 2, Zach Saens 1 0-0 3, Zane Neill 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 2-2 70.
COLTON (1-5, 1-1)
Kian Ankerson 6 1-1 17, Chris Wolf 4 1-2 9, Jackson Meyer 3 0-0 7, Raphael Arnold 0 0-0 0, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 3, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-3 37.
Tekoa-Rosalia 19 22 19 10
Colton 11 3 10 11
3-point goals — Naught, Gehring 3, Billings, Mcclain 3, Lenoir 2, Ankerson 4, Meyer, Moehrle.
GIRLS
Colfax 45 , Collville 37
SPOKANE — Sydney Berquist provided a lift off of the Colfax bench, posting 14 points in a Eagle Holiday Classic matchup against Colville (1-4). The Bulldogs (7-1) took the win with a team effort across the board, with Asher Cai also contributing 11 points, seven rebounds, and two steals as Colfax totaled 23 bench points.
“We talk about depth and development,” coach Corey Baerlocher said. “We like to use a deep rotation and get everyone chances, and I thought we did a great job of that tonight.”
“The bench came in and changed the tempo, changed the game,” said Baerlocher.
COLFAX (7-1, 2-0)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Cornish 2 0-0 5, Shyah Antoine 0 2-4 2, Asher Cai 4 3-3 11, Anni Cox 1 0-0 2, Kierstyn York 2 0-0 4, Sydney Berquist 6 1-2 14, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 0 3-6 3, Abree Aune 0 0-0 0, Perry Imler 1 2-4 4. Totals 16 11-19 45 .
COLVILLE (1-4)
Breezy Clark 0 1-2 1, Jordyn True 3 6-8 12, AshNea Anderson 0 0-0 0, Abyfen Darnold 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Martin 1 0-2 2, Katelynn Lewis 0 8-10 8,, Andy Brown 0 0-0 0, McKenna Reggear 4 6-10 14. Totals 8 21-32 37.
Colfax 9 11 5 20–– 45
Colville 6 9 9 11–– 37
3-point goals — Cornish.
Clarkston 58, Moscow 20
Ashlyn Wallace scored 14 points and had six steals as Clarkston blew past Moscow at Kramer Gym.
MOSCOW (0-7)
Megan Watson 0 4-6 4, Peyton Claus 1 2-2 4, Peyton Watson 0 4-4 4, Eryne Anderson 0 2-4 2, Trinity Craig 1 0-0 3, Grace Mauman 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 1 0-0 3. Totals 3 12-16 20.
CLARKSTON (7-0)
Ashlyn Wallace 5 4-4 14, Mickala Jackson 3 1-2 8, Maggie Ogden 4 1-1 9, Jacey Hernandez 2 2-2 8, Erika Pickett 1 0-0 2, Marielena Ronquillo 0 0-0 0, AJ Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Lauren Johnson 1 2-2 4, Jalena Henry 2 5-6 9, Samantha Chatfield 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 15-17 58.
Moscow 7 0 7 6 — 20
Clarkston 12 17 19 10 — 58
3-point goals — Craig, Baker, Jackson, Hernandez 2.
JV — Moscow 38, Clarkston 33
Colton 59, Tekoa-Rosalia 12
COLTON — Riley Vining burried eight three-pointers while en route to 28 points to lead Colton to a win in the Colton Christmas Tournament against Tekoa-Rosalia. Taylor Thomas had 13 points, Maggie Meyer provided 11 points, and Josie Schultheis held her matchup Elise Wilkins scoreless on the night, while also coming up with four points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Wildcats went on a 15-0 run to start the first quarter and never trailed.
“It was a good team win, and we got good contributions from everyone who stepped on the floor tonight,” said coach Clark Vining.
TEKOA-ROSALIA
Paige Brown 1 0-2 3, Mehgan Billings 1 0-0 2, Elise Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Hendrickx 0 1-4 1, Delani Lehn 1 0-0 2, Tori McLain 2 0-0 4. Totals 5 1-6 12.
COLTON
Rylee Vining 10 0-0 28, Josie Schultheis 2 0-0 4, Taylor Thomas 4 2-4 13, Maggie Meyer 4 0-0 11, Sidni Whitcomb 1 1-2 3, Megan Kay 0 0-0 0, Mary Pluid 0 0-1 0, Lola Baerlocher 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-7 59.
Tekoa-Rosalia 0 4 2 6––12
Colton 15 15 13 16––59
3-point goals — Vining 8, Meyer 3, Thomas, Brown.
Garfield-Palouse 46, Waterville 39
COLTON — Kenzi Pedersen led Garfield-Palouse with 16 points and 9 rebounds, while going 4-of-5 from the free throw line as the Vikings handled Waterville in a win at the Colton Christmas Tournament. Gar-Pal played great team defense, holding the Shockers to only 5 offensive rebounds, while Mak Collier had a great individual night on defense holding the Shockers top scorer Katovich to 13 points on 2-13 from the field.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE
Lexi Brantner 2 1-2 5, Rielee Renee 1 0-0 2, Madi Cloninger 1 2-2 5, Paige Collier 3 1-1 9, MaKenzie Collier 2 1-2 7, Maci Brantner 2 1-2 5, Kenzi Pedersen 6 4-5 16, Miranda Richards 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-14 46.
WATERVILLE/MANSFIELD
Katovich 2 8-8 13, Mullen 3 2-3 9, Osborne 3 2-6 8, Reid 3 0-0 6, Poppie 1 0-0 2, Gurnard 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 13-18 39 .
Garfield-Palouse 12 9 14 11––46
Waterville 6 10 17 6––39
3-point goals — M. Collier 2, P. Collier 2, Cloninger, Katovich, Mullen.