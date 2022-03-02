The Washington Class 2B state basketball championships start today at Spokane Arena, but the Colfax boys and girls teams, each seeded third in their respective fields, will have the luxury of sitting out the opening round.
They each have byes to Thursday’s quarterfinal round, with the Bulldog girls playing at 12:15 p.m. against the winner of today’s game between Raymond and Mabton. The boys tip-off at 7:15 p.m. against the winner of today’s showdown between Morton-White Pass of Randle and Northwest Christian of Colbert.
The girls team boasts a 19-1 record, with their sole defeat coming 65-62 in overtime early in the season against Liberty of Spangle. They swept to the regular-season Northeast 2B League title, then the district tournament crown. Most recently, the Bulldogs registered a 70-50 region win Friday against Lake Roosevelt of Coulee Dam, bolstered by a mammoth 36-point showing from senior Asher Cai.
Cai has scored more than 1,000 points in her high school career, and is part of a senior class of players who went to the state tournament as freshmen in 2019.
The Bulldog girls’ other top scorer, Brynn McGaughy, is on the opposite end of the spectrum as a breakout freshman. She had 20 points and 17 rebounds in the Lake Roosevelt win.
First-year coach Jordan Holmes anticipates Raymond, which was No. 1 in the state in RPI rankings for much of the season but lost in the regional to wind up the No. 5 seed, will be her team’s first opponent. Raymond fields a WSU signee in Kyra Gardner, and is an opponent which Holmes said her players are “excited” to take the court against.
“They go to (the state tournament) consistently every season, and people expect big things from the team every season,” Holmes said. “It’s been that way since I was in school here almost 20 years ago.”
On the boys side, the Bulldogs have gone 18-4, scoring 60 or more points in every outing but one. They fell 62-56 to Liberty in the Feb. 18 district tournament final, then handled Napavine 69-51 in a regional game Friday.
Senior John Lustig has been the premier scoring machine for Colfax this season, putting up as many as 51 points in a game, while Damian Demler and younger brother Seth Lustig also have regularly registered large figures for a program that bases its offense around the 3-pointer.
“I think this is definitely one of the better groups that we’ve had in a while,” coach Reece Jenkin said. “These kids get along really, really well, they play really well together, and I know they’re excited about their opportunity to play at (the state tournament) this week.”
The Bulldog boys faced possible quarterfinal-round opponent Northwest Christian in a regular-season league game Jan. 13, prevailing 68-55. They never have met Morton-White Path.
“Northwest Christian’s athletic, up-and-down the court,” said Jenkin, who has been the coach for 14 seasons and led Colfax to seven appearances in the event. “Morton-White Path is big, and will want to pound it inside. Two really different styles. It’ll be interesting to see who wins that, and then we’ll have to gear up a game plan and be ready to go on Thursday.”
The last state title for the Colfax girls came in 2018, while the boys won most recently in 2012 and placed second in 2013.
Washington Class 2B boys state tournament
All games at Spokane Arena
Today’s Games
First round (loser out)
Game 9: Toutle Lake vs. Napavine, 3:45 p.m.
Game 10: Columbia vs. Adna, 5:30 p.m.
Game 11: Northwest Christian (Colbert) vs. Morton-White Pass, 7:15 p.m.
Game 12: Lake Roosevelt vs. Coupeville, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Game 13: Toutle Lake-Napavine winner vs. Brewster, 3:45 p.m.
Game 14: Columbia-Adna winner vs. Kalama, 5:30 p.m.
Game 15: Northwest Christian-Morton-White Pass winner vs. Colfax, 7:15 p.m.
Game 16: Lake Roosevelt-Coupeville winner vs. Liberty (Spangle), 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Consolation
Game 17: Loser Game 13 vs. Loser Game 14, 12:15 p.m.
Game 18: Loser Game 15 vs. Loser Game 16, 2 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 7:15 p.m.
Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Consolation final
Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, 9:30 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 22: Loser Game 19 vs. Loser Game 20, 1 p.m.
Championship
Game 23: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, 3 p.m.
Washington Class 2B girls state tournament
All games at Spokane Arena
Today’s Games
First round (loser out)
Game 9: Rainier vs. Lake Roosevelt, 9 a.m.
Game 10: Wahkiakum vs. Warden, 10:30 p.m.
Game 11: Mabton vs. Raymond, 12:15 p.m.
Game 12: Adna vs. Chief Leschi, 2 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Game 13: Rainier-Lake Roosevelt winner vs. Okanogan, 9 a.m.
Game 14: Wahkiakum-Warden winner vs. La Conner, 10:30 a.m.
Game 15: Mabton-Raymond winner vs. Colfax, 12:15 p.m.
Game 16: Adna-Chief Leschi winner vs. Liberty (Spangle), 2 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Consolation
Game 17: Loser Game 13 vs. Loser Game 14, 9 a.m.
Game 18: Loser Game 15 vs. Loser Game 16, 10:30 a.m.
Semifinals
Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 3:45 p.m.
Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Consolation final
Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, 8 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 22: Loser Game 19 vs. Loser Game 20, 11:15 a.m.
Championship
Game 23: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, 5 p.m.