The host Greyhounds made a statement in the opening quarter and never relinquished control in an 85-56 nonleague win Thursday against Freeman of Rockford, Wash.
Jaedyn Brown shot 15-for-20 from the field and 3-for-3 from the foul line to lead the Pullman offense with 37 points.
“He shot the ball extremely well tonight,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said of Brown. “He worked himself up a lot of different opportunities, scored the ball in a lot of different ways.”
Champ Powaukee notched a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Greyhounds (3-0), and Caleb Northcroft added aonther 10 points. Boen Phelps scored 26 for Freeman (1-1).
FREEMAN (1-1)
Boen Phelps 9 7-9 26, Colton Wells 1 0-0 2, Gabe. Schulhauzer 6 3-6 19, Vance Coyner 0 0-0 0, Nash McLean 3 0-0 7, Bodie Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Matthew Vanhoff 1 0-0 2, Tanner Goldsmith 0 0-0 0, Jackson Florence 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 13-15 56.
PULLMAN (3-0)
Jaedyn Brown 15 3-3 37, Tanner Barbour 3 0-0 6, Logan Thompson 0 0-0 0, Champ Powaukee 8 3-4 23, Alex Bickelhaupt 0 0-1 0, Cade Hill 0 0-0 0, Caleb Northcroft 4 0-0 10, Lucian Pendry 1 0-0 3, Austin Hunt 3 0-0 6. Totals 34 6-8 85.
Freeman 7 19 15 15—56
Pullman 22 18 29 16—85
3-point goals — Phelps, Shulhauzer, McLean, Brown 4, Powaukee 4, Northcroft 2, Pendry.
Kendrick 69, Nezperce 12
KENDRICK — The Tigers used a 22-0 first-quarter run and never had any issues in beating the Nighthawks in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Ty Koepp paced Kendrick (3-1, 2-0) with 23 points. Hunter Taylor added 13. Jagger Hewett filled the stat sheet with seven points, 10 assists and seven steals.
“We settled into our defense and started creating points off of steals,” Tigers coach Tim Silflow said. “It was a good balanced, team effort on both ends. Everybody worked hard. The kids were working on some things that we needed to get better. It was a well-rounded win for the team.”
Aidan McLeod and Carter Williams each finished with five points for Nezperece (1-4, 0-2).
NEZPERCE (1-4, 0-2)
Tanner Johnson 1 0-0 2, Blake Tucker 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-1 0, Nic Kirkland 0 0-2 0, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Aidan McLeod 1 3-5 5, Carter Williams 2 0-0 5, Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Wilcox 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 3-8 12.
KENDRICK (3-1, 2-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 2 2-2 7, Wyatt Cook 2 0-0 4, Hunter Taylor 6 0-1 13, Mason Kimberling 2 0-0 5, Brock Boyer 1 1-1 3, Xavier Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Ralli Roetcisoender 2 0-0 5, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Nathan Tweit 2 0-0 5, Ty Koepp 8 5-5 23. Totals 27 8-9 69.
Nezperce 0 3 5 4—12
Kendrick 22 20 18 9—69
3-point goals — Williams, Koepp 2, Hewett, Taylor, Kimberling, Roetcisoender, Tweit.
JV — Kendrick 41, Nezperce 9 (two quarters).
Potlatch 53, Logos 30
POTLATCH — The host Loggers held Logos of Moscow scoreless in the opening quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I win.
Jaxon Vowels of Potlatch (2-0, 1-0) led all scorers with 12 points, while Everett Lovell scored another 10 for the Loggers. Seamus Wilson had 13 points and Jack Driskill added 10 for the Knights (0-3, 0-2).
“We played great defense tonight,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “The kids did an outstanding job of following the game plan.”
LOGOS (0-3, 0-2)
Seamus Wilson 4 3-5 13, Jack Driskill 3 1-2 10, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 1-2 1, Lucius Comis 2 0-0 4, Thomas Bowen 0 0-0 0, Emeth Toebben 0 0-0 0, Dominic Porras 1 0-0 2, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-9 30.
POTLATCH (2-0, 1-0)
Chase Lovell 1 0-1 3, Jack Clark 3 0-1 7, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 3 2-2 10, Jaxon Vowels 10 0-0 21, Sam Barnes 4 0-3 8, Logan Amos 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 2-7 53.
Logos 0 7 8 15—30
Potlatch 12 11 17 13—53
3-point goals — Driskill 3, Wilson 2, E. Lovell 2, C. Lovell, Vowels.
JV — Potlatch 39, Logos 30
Deary 62, Highland 47
DEARY — Kalab Rickard and Blaine Clark accounted for all of the Mustangs’ second-quarter offense, but it was the defense that stepped up in a 25-6 run to help the hosts to a Whitepine League Division II win against the Huskies of Craigmont.
“The defensive effort is what propelled us offensively,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said. “We’re really trying to work on our defensive schemes. It was the best quarter of defense we’ve played thus far. It led to some open shots offensively, and it kick-started things.”
Rickard had 13 of his game-high 25 points in the second for the Mustangs (3-0, 2-0). Clark had 12 of his 20 points in the quarter, adding eight assists and four steals. Gus Rickert finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Ty Goeckner finished with 24 points for Highland (1-1, 1-0).
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-1, 0-1)
Jackson Smith 0 0-0 0, Trevon Knowlton 4 0-3 8, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Ty Goeckner 11 2-4 24, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 3 2-2 10, Gage Crow 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 4-9 47.
DEARY (3-0, 2-0)
Laithan Proctor 3 0-1 7, Kalab Rickard 11 1-1 25, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 6 2-2 20, Gus Rickert 3 3-8 10, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-12 62.
Highland 17 6 15 9—47
Deary 14 25 15 8—62
3-point goals — Watson 2, Crow, Clark 6, Rickard 2, Proctor, Rickert.
JV — Deary 54, Highland 22
Troy 63, Genesee 47
TROY — Joseph Bendel amassed 23 points to lead the host Trojans in a Whitepine League Division I victory against Genesee.
Troy (3-0, 2-0) also benefited from 12 points courtesy of Eli Stoner. For the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-2), Derek Zenner and Seth Vestal each scored 11.
GENESEE (0-3, 0-2)
Kaden Schwartz 1 1-2 4, Teak Wareham 2 3-3 7, Kalitri Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Derek Burt 1 1-4 3, Derek Zenner 5 0-2 11, Sam Stewart 3 0-0 9, Seth Vestal 4 0-0 11. Totals 17 5-11 47.
TROY (3-0, 2-0)
Derrick Chamberlain 1 0-0 2, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 4 4-8 12, Chandler Blazzard 4 1-7 9, Aiden Heath 1 0-0 2, Conner Wilson 2 0-0 4, Noah Johnson 4 1-1 9, Makhi Durrett 1 0-0 2, Joseph Bendel 11 1-1 23, Jackson Marone 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 7-18 63.
Genesee 8 15 16 8—47
Troy 17 20 16 10—63
3-point goals — Stewart 3, Vestal 3, Schwartz, Zenner.
JV — Troy 43, Genesee 24
GIRLS BASKETBALLKendrick 47, Nezperce 21
KENDRICK — Rose Stewart registered a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds for the unbeaten Tigers, who held visiting Nezperce to single digits in all four quarters of a Whitepine League Division II victory.
Kendrick (6-0, 2-0) also benefited from 12 points scored by Morgan Silflow and 11 by Hailey Taylor. Morgan Wemhoff put up a team-high 11 for Nezperce (3-4, 0-2).
NEZPERCE (3-4, 0-2)
Faith Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 1 1-2 3, Brianna Branson 0 0-0 0, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 2 1-2 5, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 4 3-3 11. Totals 8 5-7 21.
KENDRICK (6-0, 2-0)
Rose Stewart 4 2-2 10, Harley Heimgartner 4 1-3 9, Hali Anderson 1 0-0 2, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 6 0-0 12, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 3, Hailey Taylor 4 0-0 11, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-6 47.
Nezperce 4 5 5 7—21
Kendrick 18 11 8 10—47
3-point goals — Taylor 3, Heimgartner 2, Stewart.
JV — Kendrick 18, Nezperce 8 (one half)
Deary 52, Highland 15
DEARY — The host Mustangs left Highland of Craigmont in the dust in nonleague play.
Deary moved to 5-0 on the season while Highland fell to 0-4. Further information was not available.