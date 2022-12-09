The host Greyhounds made a statement in the opening quarter and never relinquished control in an 85-56 nonleague win Thursday against Freeman of Rockford, Wash.

Jaedyn Brown shot 15-for-20 from the field and 3-for-3 from the foul line to lead the Pullman offense with 37 points.

“He shot the ball extremely well tonight,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said of Brown. “He worked himself up a lot of different opportunities, scored the ball in a lot of different ways.”

Tags

Recommended for you