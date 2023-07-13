Former University of Idaho defensive back Lloyd Hightower used to analyze the Xs and Os on the football field. Now, he uses those skills every day as a marketing manager of machine learning and artifical intelligence at Google.

“They would ask work-related questions (during the interview) where I wouldn’t have that experience in a work setting but I did in a football environment,” Hightower said. “All the skills I learned at UI are transferable to the workplace. It makes you learn how to deal with adversity.”

Hightower spent five years on the Moscow campus, four as a player and one as a graduate assistant on Paul Petrino’s staff.

