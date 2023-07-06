LARUNS, France — The first mountain stage of the Tour de France produced a new race leader on Wednesday and firmly indicated that defending champion Jonas Vingegaard has the upper hand in his duel with two-time winner Tadej Pogacar.

On his Tour de France debut, former Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley took the yellow jersey after winning the 100.9-mile fifth stage that also included a daunting 9.4-mile grind up Col de Soudet.

Vingegaard made the most of the brutal climb of Marie-Blanque, the third and last ascent of the day, to launch a sharp attack that was left unanswered by Pogacar.

Recommended for you